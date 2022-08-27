Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Main Street makeover in Orange
ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - Five buildings in the Town of Orange are getting a fresh coat of paint, offering a fresh start for businesses opening up. “We looked at some historical colors that might fit well with the town and tried to be sensitive to that. We tried to not do anything too out of the ordinary, but so far, the feedback has been good,” property manager Jeremiah Pent said.
pagevalleynews.com
Fair stretches capacity
August 31, 1989 — The exhibit buildings were filled and there was no space left on the grounds for stands or displays,” said S.H. Griffith, commenting on this year’s showing of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair. Griffith, the association’s vice president, said the fair’s three...
pagevalleynews.com
Racey Engineering cuts ribbon for 20 years on Main Street
LURAY, Aug. 26 — As a crowd of more than 50 squeezed into the offices at Racey Engineering on Friday, the moment marked the culmination of nearly three decades of perseverance to build a local company that first started in the owner’s basement. “Congratulations on 20 years on...
NBC 29 News
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Pain Specialist charged in a series of sexual assaults by his former patients will serve nearly 13 years in prison. Doctor Mark Dean was arrested four years ago, but the matter has dragged on through delays. Sentencing Wednesday, August 31, comes from...
1061thecorner.com
Some Richmond Confederate statues join Cville’s Stonewall Jackson in LA
RICHMOND (WINA) – Four confederate statues the city of Richmond owned that were removed last year are joining what was Charlottesville’s Stonewall Jackson statue — along with others — in Los Angeles. Richmond’s Jeff Davis, Matthew Fontaine Maury, Williams Carter Wickham, and Joseph Bryant monuments — that once stood on Monument Avenue and other Richmond venues — will be part of an exhibit next year, along with Stonewall Jackson, at the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles called “Monuments”. Statues that once stood in Baltimore and Houston are also included.
WHSV
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County EDA tackles multi-faceted August meeting Action Agenda
The Front Royal Warren County EDA held its monthly meeting on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 8 a.m. All five Board members, legal counsel, and the County Director of Economic Development were present. The monthly meeting began with the election of officers, which was approved unanimously. The new officers are...
pagevalleynews.com
Luray Meadows holds Open House for 52 rental units adjacent to Luray Airport
LURAY, Aug.26 — Nearly 100 people showed up on Friday for People Inc.’s Open House at Luray Meadows, which may begin to fill the first of its 52 rental units soon after Labor Day. “It’s a great day in Luray,” Mayor Jerry Dofflemyer said inside the new community...
WHSV
New Market hopes to build more homes
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The town of New Market is hoping to amend its Voluntary Settlement Agreement (VSA) with Shenandoah County to allow for more houses to be built in the area. The town and county entered into the agreement in 2012 and it set a growth area for...
WHSV
Staunton man sentenced to 57 months hitting federal officer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Staunton has been sentenced to 57 months in prison for hitting a federal officer, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. 39-year-old Richard Lee Knight pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of assault on a federal officer. According...
Augusta Free Press
Christian, wife, mother, friend: Anne Seaton honored in Waynesboro’s Constitution Park
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A large gathering of friends and community met at Constitution Park in Waynesboro Sunday afternoon. A bench with a view of the river was dedicated in honor of Anne Seaton. “The irony of dedicating a park bench...
themunchonline.com
Cozy Venable house for rent
Charming 4-bedroom, 3000 square-foot home available for rent in August 2022 in Charlottesville, VA's Venable neighborhood. House is walking distance to UVA and only a few miles from downtown.Located in one of Charlottesville's most sought-after neighborhoods. The area/house is be perfect for a family, or graduate students looking for shared housing. Pets allowed. Lease terms negotiable.
fox5dc.com
Manassas residents protest over noise pollution from Amazon data center
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Manassas residents say they're angry about the noise pollution coming out of the new Amazon data center with some holding a press conference Monday to urge the county board of supervisors to do something about it. The center is about two minutes...
katheats.com
Wineries in Charlottesville: My Favorites!
Central Virginia is known for its wine and vineyards. Here are the wineries in Charlottesville that I recommend for a tasting, picnic, or music events. Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville, VA is known for many things: presidential history, the University of Virginia, a charming downtown, farm-to-table food, and of course wine tasting!
Federal fugitive fatally shot by police in Virginia
Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth
UV Cavalier Daily
University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia call for Ellis’ resignation or removal
University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia released a joint statement denouncing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s appointment of College and Darden Alumnus Bert Ellis to the Board of Visitors Monday evening. The statement characterizes the appointment as insulting to students and organizations who have worked to make the University and Charlottesville more equitable.
fox5dc.com
Spotsylvania parents concerned over superintendent candidate
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - There's a divisive debate going on over the Spotsylvania County School Board's new superintendent nominee. Parents are demanding more transparency while officials are staying tight-lipped about his close connection with the school board chair. Mark Taylor, a former county administrator, and attorney, is the superintendent nominee. Taylor...
pagevalleynews.com
Resource officers now in all schools, quarterly meetings with law enforcement to ensure safety
LURAY, Aug. 25 — School board members and administrators touted a successful first week for Page County Public Schools during last Thursday’s board meeting, including improvements to school safety. Through two grants secured by the Page County Sheriff’s Office, two additional School Resource Officers (SROs) will now be...
pagevalleynews.com
Youth arrested after ‘hide out’ discovered in Falls Hollow
August 30, 1962 — Two boys were arrested Thursday night of last week for a trio of entries into Luray business places the night before. Later they confessed to the theft of three automobiles, one from the Blue Bell lot in Luray and one from Arlington and one from Washington. Both are being held in the Page County Jail. Bond set at $12,000 each.
theriver953.com
New 522 bridge scheduled to open
The new bridge over Opequon Creek on Route 522 southbound in Frederick County is scheduled to begin being used on August 30th. Replacement of the bridge began in the Fall of 2021. Throughout construction, motorists used temporary travel lanes to share the northbound bridge. Only the right will open initially...
