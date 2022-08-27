Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryville Council begins budget talks
Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel presented some of the FY 23 budget details at the August 22 council meeting. He started with the Transient Guest Tax Fund. The five percent transient guest tax put on all sleeping rooms was established on November 8, 2016. There is a statutory requirement to spend funds on tourism efforts. The expenses for the FY 23 Transient Guest Tax fund are $492,965 and revenues are at $255,277. The fund balance is estimated to be $425,000 at the end of 2022, and at $187,312 at the end of 2023.
Lemar starts at North Star
North Star Advocacy Center, Maryville, announced the hiring of Cindy Lemar to fill the position of donations coordinator. Lemar, a retired Nodaway-Holt fifth grade teacher, had been enjoying her retirement tutoring in St. Joseph and teaching a couple of classes, Fitness Fusion and senior circuit, at the Maryville Community Center, when she received a call from North Star Director Linda Mattson.
August 25, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the Commissioner’s Office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
County health board sets tax levy
The Nodaway County Health Board, August 17, set the tax levy for 2023 at 4.95¢ per $100 assessed valuation. Assessed valuation raised in 2022 to $417,908,772 from $399,126,552 the previous year. The maximum voter authorized levy is 5¢ per $100 assessed valuation. 2023 estimated revenue will be $197,169.
