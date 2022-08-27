Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel presented some of the FY 23 budget details at the August 22 council meeting. He started with the Transient Guest Tax Fund. The five percent transient guest tax put on all sleeping rooms was established on November 8, 2016. There is a statutory requirement to spend funds on tourism efforts. The expenses for the FY 23 Transient Guest Tax fund are $492,965 and revenues are at $255,277. The fund balance is estimated to be $425,000 at the end of 2022, and at $187,312 at the end of 2023.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO