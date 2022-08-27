Read full article on original website
Caledonia football ready for battle as Week One nears
Minnesota high school football teams are opening up the regular season this week, and Caledonia is hoping for a bounce back season in 2022. The Warriors had their season cut short in the first round of the playoffs last year, finishing the season with a 4-5 record. Head Coach Carl Fruechte believes that in order for the Warriors to get back to where they’ve traditionally been, it’s going to come down to communication and trust.
Holmen shuts out Aquinas on the pitch
The Holmen boys soccer team got two goals from Elliot Waldron as the Vikings shut out Aquinas, 4-0, on the road.
Chick-fil-A to open in Onalaska
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -Chick-fil-A says the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Onalaska will officially be open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to a media release from Chick-fil-A, the new restaurant located at 3015 South Kinney Coulee Road is said to be open 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out ordering. Guests can also place an order for pickup or dine-in on the Chick-fil-A App or online.
Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point to begin Sept. 7
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point will begin on Sept. 7. The southbound closure will begin at Exit 161 and the northbound closure will begin at Exit 156. Nighttime closures are expected to last a couple of nights and will be 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
This Week in Winona: Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2022
Download a printable version of this page HERE and see more details in our EVENT CALENDAR. Interested in receiving this listing every Monday? Email info@visitwinona.com. 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm Live Music: Chad Cagle Curiosi-Tea House. 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Mississippi Sippin’ Minnesota Marine Art Museum.
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
Martin Edward Sprosty
Martin Edward Sprosty of La Crosse, formerly of Prairie du Chien passed away August 30, 2022 at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse. Martin was born on November 12, 1947 to Charles and Julia (Klema) Sprosty. He grew up on a farm near Seneca and was active in 4H and FFA activities, exhibiting Hereford cattle at the Crawford County and Wisconsin State Fairs. He attended Seneca schools and in December of 1965 was injured in a motor vehicle accident that damaged his spinal cord and left him a quadriplegic. In 1972 he graduated from UW-Platteville and that November ran for Crawford County Treasurer. He was elected and held the office from 1973 until his retirement at the end of 2016.
Rosemary “Rosie” Marie Mather
Rosemary Mather, age 83, of Neillsville, WI died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home. Rosemary Marie Bender was born on February 18, 1939, in Burlington, WI the daughter of Sylvester and Frances (Flemming) Bender. She began working at the age of 11 for $0.25 an hour, babysitting and checking at the local IGA store. On June 22, 1958, she was united in marriage to Leroy Mather in Burlington. Rosie then stayed at home to raise her family.
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
Kwik Trip opens on-site childcare center for employees in La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Kwik Trip opened the doors to its new child care center today in hopes of helping area families. John McHugh, Kwik Trip’s public relations director, says it has been hard for its employees to find childcare– and this is one solution. “Childcare is...
E-scooters make their debut in Winona
A few weeks after Bird rolled out its scooters on Winona’s streets, riders can be seen zipping around town. For users, scooters offer a convenient way to get around town, while some Winonans have complained about parked scooters blocking sidewalks. The Winona Police Department (WPD) has received a few complaints over the past couple of weeks.
Ruth Elizabeth Wilson
Ruth Elizabeth Wilson, 81, of Winona, MN passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Aug. 28,2022. She was born on Sept. 9, 1940 in Lacrosse, WI to William and Beatrice Eckert. She married Carmen Wilson on Sept. 13, 1957 in Winona, MN. Together they raised a family...
Marie Lillian Woychik
Marie Lillian Woychik, 95, a lifelong resident of Whitehall, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday August 26, 2022 at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center, Whitehall. She was born May 6, 1927 in rural Whitehall to Edward J. and Martina (Kamla) Sosalla. Marie was a 1945 graduate of Whitehall...
Susan M. Quillin
Sue M. Quillin, 61, died Monday, August 29, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Sue was born in La Crosse, WI, June 30, 1961 to Phillip J. Quillin and Barbara (Stuber) Quillin. She is a graduate of Aquinas Catholic Schools and University of Wisconsin – La Crosse. Sue enjoyed a rewarding career in Sales and Marketing, serving the community through Aquinas Catholic Schools Foundation Board and support of other organizations. She also appreciated time with family and friends, Packers games, grilling and games at The Shop, and a wide range of travel experiences.
UPDATED: Accident Sends Wausau Bus Into Residental Yard
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — An accident sent a Wausau MetroRide bus into a residential yard near 15th Avenue and Sherman on Tuesday. WAOW TV reports it happened when the driver of a semi failed to yield the right-of-way to the bus, rear-ending the vehicle and sending it into the yard.
La Crosse’s Copeland Park receives new fishing dock
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse's Copeland Park unveiled a new fishing pier on Monday. The newly-built dock is the second ADA compliant dock, making it accessible for everyone. The pier is located on the north end of Copeland Park.
Wisconsin man dead after ATV crash
RUSK COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is dead after an ATV crash in Rusk County. The sheriff’s office says around 9 last night, first responders were called to a crash near the town of Atlanta, west of Ladysmith. Emergency crews say they found Jay Holcomb from Bruce...
1 injured after Wausau bus crash with semi
One person received minor injuries in a crash Tuesday involving a Wausau bus and a tractor-trailer. The crash was reported at about noon on Sherman Street at South 12th Avenue, on the city’s west side. Witnesses say the bus was headed east on Sherman Street and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer at the intersection.
Wisconsin morning news anchor passes away suddenly
WAUSAU, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Wausau morning news anchor passed away suddenly over the weekend. WAOW announced Neena Pacholke died Saturday, Aug. 27. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly,” the station wrote.
Man dies in Rusk County ATV crash Monday
TOWN OF ATLANTA (Rusk County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after an ATV crash on Monday in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Jay Holcomb of Bruce was pronounced dead at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake after being pinned under his ATV. First...
