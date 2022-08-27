ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Game of the Week: Gonzaga beats Carroll 37-14

By Derek Forrest
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (Dc News Now) — The opening night of the high school football season got underway Friday night.

Our game of the week had us going to Gonzaga College High School as they met up with rival Archbishop Carroll. Gonzaga threw the first punch scoring on a kickoff return for a touchdown by Brendan Lee to start the game.

While the Lions were able to get in to the end zone twice before the final buzzer, Gonzaga won the game 37-14.

