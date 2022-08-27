ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Reality Tea

Best Real Housewives Songs To Play At Your Wedding

Once a Bravolebrity becomes Bravofamous, the time comes when they want to create a brand. In an effort to maintain popularity and earn more cashola, Housewives have a tendency to ghost-write numerous books, create a plethora of alcoholic beverages, or my personal favorite – release music. Many of our beloved ladies have gifted the music […] The post Best Real Housewives Songs To Play At Your Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Married At First Sight Recap: – Are You Going To Gaslight Me?

This week’s episode of Married At First Sight was juicy. Although the couples have only been married for a few short weeks, the cracks in their relationship are already beginning to show. Even the pairs that had such amazing chemistry at the beginning are struggling. I don’t know if some of these people are self-sabotaging […] The post Married At First Sight Recap: – Are You Going To Gaslight Me? appeared first on Reality Tea.
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

