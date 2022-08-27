Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Northwest softball’s Caspersen captures perfect game
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Pitching a perfect game is no easy feat, just ask Northwest softball junior pitcher Kylie Caspersen. “Very deserving, you know she has worked in the off season, and everything else, so yeah, it is very deserving,” Vikings coach Mitch Sadd said. After coming off...
KSNB Local4
Hastings native Pedroza leads Bronco women’s soccer to win over Tabor
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College women’s soccer hosted Tabor Wednesday. Hastings native Naomi Pedroza scored to put the Broncos up 2-0, before assisting to Sara Pedroza to make it 3-0. The Broncos won 4-1. “I came off the bench, as well with a few others, and we just...
KSNB Local4
Kearney volleyball’s Mehlin commits to UNK
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney senior volleyball setter Elli Mehlin announced her commitment to stay home and play for Nebraska-Kearney on Monday. “I obviously wanted to stay home, but I think the atmosphere,” Mehlin said on her decision. “I liked how big UNK was. It’s not too big, it’s not too small. Kearney is home for me and I love this town. I wouldn’t choose anywhere else.”
KSNB Local4
No. 9 UNK volleyball unfriendly to Friends in sweep
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The now ninth-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team needed just an hour to sweep NAIA Friends University (-11, -10, -12) Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve to 5-0, while the Falcons, from Wichita, Kan., fall to 2-6. Prior to first serve, the junior...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College nets two GPAC Soccer Player of the Week honors
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The first week of the NAIA college soccer season has come and gone. The Great Plains Athletic Conference announced its Men’s and Women’s Players of the Week Tuesday. On the men’s side, Broncos forward David Panter won Offensive Player of the Week:. “David...
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball named 2022 Rosella Meier Fall Classic All-Tournament team
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Four members of the 10th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team have been named to the 2022 Rosella Meier Fall Classic All-Tournament team. The Lopers and No. 2 Washburn each went 4-0 this past weekend with No. 30 Central Washington (2-2), Midwestern State of Texas (1-3) and Minot State of North Dakota (0-4) rounding out the field. New Victorian Inn & Suites and Cunningham’s sponsored the event.
KSNB Local4
Hastings softball blasts York
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings softball hosted York at the Smith Complex Tuesday. The Tigers ran the Dukes out of the ballpark, winning 11-1. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
1868 Foundation helping improve Nebraska State Fair
Grand Island Tourism helping people send their love from the State Fair around the country and world. Visitors of the Nebraska State Fair can send their love with a postcard free of charge, and it’s all thanks to Grand island Tourism. Nebraska State Fair celebrated with Grand Island for...
KSNB Local4
CCC enrollment numbers increase
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Central Community College has announced that its total college-wide enrollment for the fall 2022 semester is 6,209, which is up from 6,056 students at the start of the fall 2021 semester. The total is comprised of 2,203 on-campus students and 4,006 distance learning students. Total...
KSNB Local4
Dying central Nebraska veteran honored with a ceremony
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local war veteran who may be in his finals days is honored with a bedside ceremony. Friends and love ones gathered to celebrate the life of Layton Schlotfeld. He served in the United States Army for eight years (1961-1969), finishing his final two years fighting in the Vietnam War.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair celebrates Older Nebraskans Day
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Organizers focused on the elderly on Monday, getting a huge turnout of people for its annual Older Nebraskans Day. The day is a staple of the Nebraska State Fair and has specific activities suited for them. The event also included a returning favorite from last year’s music lineup.
News Channel Nebraska
Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms
LINCOLN, Neb. -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, and Scottsbluff. Officials with the University of...
KSNB Local4
LGBTQ group contacting GI Northwest
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Another advocacy group wants to get involved in a controversy at Grand Island Northwest High School. In a press release, the LGBTQ support group OUTWest Nebraska said it wants a meeting with Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards. Earlier this summer, the district dropped the school’s student newspaper and journalism program after an edition which included content about LGBTQ issues and PRIDE month.
KSNB Local4
CCC’s dental hygiene clinic open for semester
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For children or adults that need some dental preventative care, a clinic at Central Community College-Hastings is now ready to accept patients. The dental hygiene clinic is up and running for the 2022 fall semester.. Both adults and children can get preventive care such as cleaning,...
KSNB Local4
New music series coming to Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Music Series will be bringing a variety of music to the area starting next month. There will be a total of 12 performances, starting on Sept. 30, split between College Park and the Stuhr Museum. Ticket prices are $15 for an individual...
KSNB Local4
MLH Wound Center receives recognition
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Mary Lanning Healthcare Wound Center recently was recognized by its management organization. Restorix Health awarded MLH Wound Center the Clinical Distinction Award for meeting wound care quality benchmarks. “This achievement reaffirms the quality of care that the MLH Wound Center staff provides its patients every...
beloitcall.com
Diane K. Jones, 65, Hastings, Neb.
HASTINGS, NE – Diane Kay Jones was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on Friday, August 26, 2022, at age 65, surrounded by loved ones. Diane was born to Harold and Betty Sibley on June 28th, 1957 in Beloit, KS. She met the...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska State Fair features top name entertainment
GRAND ISLAND — Fair goers to the Nebraska State Fair will see a few changes this year. “We’re trying to be more hospitable to our guests,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the fair. “We’re going to move them around the grounds more efficiently. A simple example is the interior trams. We basically had two courses last year. If you wanted to go from the west side of the grounds to the east side of the grounds, you’d ride one tram, and then you’d get off of it and get on another tram.”
KSNB Local4
Older Nebraskans get informed about wellness
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Older Nebraskans explored their wellness options with vendors ranging from insurance providers to assistant living facilities set up shop to inform older Nebraskans how their services are best suited with Nebraskans need. This years attendees appreciated the growth in specific areas of need in central Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
GINW Superintendent issues letter regarding LGBTQ controversy
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Dear Parents/Guardians,. There have been a lot of questions and speculations on what has happened with the school newspaper, The Saga. I want to clear up as much as I can within the confines of legal confidentiality. The article that was published in The Independent was both correct and incorrect. Correct in that the newspaper course is currently not included in our curriculum offerings this year, incorrect on why that decision was made. As course offerings will be considered moving forward, the course may be added based on student requests.
