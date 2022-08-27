Read full article on original website
Related
news8000.com
Holmen shuts out Aquinas on the pitch
The Holmen boys soccer team got two goals from Elliot Waldron as the Vikings shut out Aquinas, 4-0, on the road. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Martin Edward Sprosty
Martin Edward Sprosty of La Crosse, formerly of Prairie du Chien passed away August 30, 2022 at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse. Martin was born on November 12, 1947 to Charles and Julia (Klema) Sprosty. He grew up on a farm near Seneca and was active in 4H and FFA activities, exhibiting Hereford cattle at the Crawford County and Wisconsin State Fairs. He attended Seneca schools and in December of 1965 was injured in a motor vehicle accident that damaged his spinal cord and left him a quadriplegic. In 1972 he graduated from UW-Platteville and that November ran for Crawford County Treasurer. He was elected and held the office from 1973 until his retirement at the end of 2016.
news8000.com
Marie Lillian Woychik
Marie Lillian Woychik, 95, a lifelong resident of Whitehall, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday August 26, 2022 at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center, Whitehall. She was born May 6, 1927 in rural Whitehall to Edward J. and Martina (Kamla) Sosalla. Marie was a 1945 graduate of Whitehall...
news8000.com
Gerald L. “Cactus” Johnson
Gerald L. “Jerry” “Cactus” Johnson, 85 of Onalaska, WI passed away at his daughter’s home on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born August 17, 1937, in La Crosse to Morris and Georgina (Larson) Johnson and grew up in Onalaska. He attended La Crosse Logan High School where he excelled in baseball.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news8000.com
Rosemary “Rosie” Marie Mather
Rosemary Mather, age 83, of Neillsville, WI died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home. Rosemary Marie Bender was born on February 18, 1939, in Burlington, WI the daughter of Sylvester and Frances (Flemming) Bender. She began working at the age of 11 for $0.25 an hour, babysitting and checking at the local IGA store. On June 22, 1958, she was united in marriage to Leroy Mather in Burlington. Rosie then stayed at home to raise her family.
news8000.com
Ruth Elizabeth Wilson
Ruth Elizabeth Wilson, 81, of Winona, MN passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Aug. 28,2022. She was born on Sept. 9, 1940 in Lacrosse, WI to William and Beatrice Eckert. She married Carmen Wilson on Sept. 13, 1957 in Winona, MN. Together they raised a family...
news8000.com
Susan M. Quillin
Sue M. Quillin, 61, died Monday, August 29, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Sue was born in La Crosse, WI, June 30, 1961 to Phillip J. Quillin and Barbara (Stuber) Quillin. She is a graduate of Aquinas Catholic Schools and University of Wisconsin – La Crosse. Sue enjoyed a rewarding career in Sales and Marketing, serving the community through Aquinas Catholic Schools Foundation Board and support of other organizations. She also appreciated time with family and friends, Packers games, grilling and games at The Shop, and a wide range of travel experiences.
Comments / 0