Edgecombe County, NC

'Trash to Treasure' program aims to keep usable items from landfills

 5 days ago

Over the past couple of years, I have noticed an increase in the number of usable items going to the landfill each day.

So I created the “Trash to Treasure” program. The purpose of this program is to keep usable items out of landfills, educate the public on the importance of donations and reuse and to serve as a fundraiser for Keep America Beautiful of Nash and Edgecombe Counties.

Items for the program are collected from abandoned, dilapidated and foreclosed properties with the property owner’s permission.

Items are kept in a secure location and sold annually in the fall via online auction. All proceeds go toward expanding existing recycling events and creating new events.

Acceptable items include any items that are in good working condition or could be restored to working condition and can be cleaned and resold or donated. We do not accept items that are unsafe or could pose a health risk. Any illegal or suspicious items and prescription medications found at a property will be turned over to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

In 2021, we held our first online auction and raised $1,532. This money will be used to add an additional Shred It truck to our America Recycles Day event in November. This will help us accommodate more residents at this event.

Keep America Beautiful of Nash and Edgecombe Counties is available to help you with the disposable of usable items. Please contact me at 252-467-4960 before you dump.

Stephanie Collins is coordinator of Keep America Beautiful of Nash and Edgecombe Counties.

Society
#Landfills
