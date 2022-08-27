Read full article on original website
Storms cause damage in Central Illinois Monday Night
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Storms caused damage across Central Illinois Monday evening and Monday Night. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of the WCIA 3 Viewing area until 10p Monday evening. Storms quickly fired up after 5:00p and moved through the area, bringing high winds, large hail and heavy rain. At one point, […]
PHOTOS: Severe thunderstorms hit central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Over the weekend and on Monday, there were severe thunderstorms across central Illinois. We would like to see your pictures of the storm. You can share your pictures using chime in on our website.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
Without a doubt, Illinois has a lot to offer and while Chicago is a wonderful city with plenty of nice activities to choose from, there are many other beautiful but underrated places in Illinois that are worth exploring. So if you haven't been to the places mentioned on this list, make sure you pay them a visit if you get the chance.
Water plan task force training in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is working to solve the water issues Illinois is facing. On Monday, IDNR hosted a public meeting to help update the state's 40-year-old water plan. The meetings were to present the new draft and gain feedback from the...
Illinois adds $100 million to advance anti-violence funding
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Organizations can now apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois. The funding is part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA). The funding will support nonprofit community-based organizations and local government in 16 municipal...
Man in pumpkin paddles down Missouri River
Nebraska City, Neb. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — A Nebraska man took his pumpkin for a trip on the river. Duane Hansen paddled 38 miles on the Missouri River in a hollowed-out pumpkin over the weekend. He hopes to have Guinness World Records certify his trip as the longest in a...
Severe storms advance toward central Illinois
We all need to stay weather alert as some powerful storms may be targeting central Illinois. Very warm, humid, and unstable air is in place while a sharp cold front pushes in from the Upper Midwest, and the recipe is set for some strong to severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing damaging winds over 60 MPH, large hail, frequent vivid lightning, locally heavy flooding downpours, and perhaps a few isolated tornadoes.
Extreme drought across Midwest impacting crop conditions
MIDWEST (KHQA) — Dry soil conditions continue to plague many Midwestern states including portions of the Tri-States. With the harvest season getting ready to start up in the next couple of weeks, agricultural professionals are asking themselves what this year's crops might look like. The area produces over 33%...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois woman is dead and a man from Indiana is fighting for his life after a car and motorcycle collided. Illinois State Police (ISP) say the happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday in Clark County. A motorcycle was traveling westbound on US Route...
Illinois offers second rebate on electric vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) on Monday announced the next funding round for Illinois’ Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program will be open Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The program offers a $4,000 rebate for purchase of an all-electric...
Secretary of State Jesse White returns to work
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is back at work. White tested negative for the COVID-19 virus this week and has returned to work. This comes after White tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25. We're told White is double vaccinated and twice boosted. White...
Illinois parents rally against DCFS
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of parents in Springfield rallied together against the Department of Children and Family Services. “Family Forward Project” has been hosting rallies at state capitols across the nation. The social media group was in Illinois on Monday to express the emotions of having a child removed from a home, and […]
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
A new severe thunderstorm warning has just been issued for portions of DeKalb, McHenry, and Boone counties; valid until 4:30 pm CDT.
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 327 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... WESTERN MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... BOONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 327 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR MACHESNEY PARK TO NEAR CHERRY VALLEY TO 6 MILES NORTHEAST OF HILLCREST, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE NEAR... BELVIDERE AND CHERRY VALLEY AROUND 330 PM CDT. LOVES PARK, CANDLEWICK LAKE AND TIMBERLANE AROUND 335 PM CDT. POPLAR GROVE AROUND 340 PM CDT. KINGSTON AROUND 345 PM CDT. CAPRON AROUND 350 PM CDT. GENOA AROUND 355 PM CDT. HARVARD AROUND 400 PM CDT. MARENGO AROUND 410 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS INCLUDE FAIRDALE, GARDEN PRAIRIE, CHEMUNG, UNION AND CALEDONIA. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 19 AND 40. THIS INCLUDES... BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Trio Charged in Illinois Video Gaming Burglary Ring
Three people are facing charges in a statewide video game burglary ring. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that charges were filed against Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka. Raoul says the trio broke into businesses around Illinois and robbed video gaming machines of around 400-thousand-dollars.
Five charming small towns in Indiana that are considered to be a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Touropia website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Indiana or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Severe weather alert day for Monday night thunderstorms
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Severe weather risks will move in for the late afternoon around Central Illinois. Strong thunderstorms are expected to bring in gusty winds, hail, and lightning. Damaging straight-line winds are the primary hazard. The highest risk of severe weather is north of the Havana to Danville line.
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
Illinois' Largest Water Park Will Soon Close For The Season
With warm temperatures behind us and earlier sunsets on the way, it's getting a little too cold to go for a swim. And that means water parks across the state -- including the largest one in Illinois -- is about to close up shop for its 15th season. Raging Waves,...
Davenport man claims $2 million lottery win; will split it with stepdad
A Davenport man claimed a $2 million Mega Millions® prize on Friday that he won in the game’s giant jackpot drawing nearly a month earlier and plans to split the winnings with his stepfather. Ben Sanford said he had known since shortly after the July 29 drawing that...
