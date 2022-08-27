BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 327 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... WESTERN MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... BOONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 327 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR MACHESNEY PARK TO NEAR CHERRY VALLEY TO 6 MILES NORTHEAST OF HILLCREST, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE NEAR... BELVIDERE AND CHERRY VALLEY AROUND 330 PM CDT. LOVES PARK, CANDLEWICK LAKE AND TIMBERLANE AROUND 335 PM CDT. POPLAR GROVE AROUND 340 PM CDT. KINGSTON AROUND 345 PM CDT. CAPRON AROUND 350 PM CDT. GENOA AROUND 355 PM CDT. HARVARD AROUND 400 PM CDT. MARENGO AROUND 410 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS INCLUDE FAIRDALE, GARDEN PRAIRIE, CHEMUNG, UNION AND CALEDONIA. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 19 AND 40. THIS INCLUDES... BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.

BOONE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO