J.H. Rose and Manteo boys soccer play to a draw
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two of the better boys soccer teams in the east playing a home and home this week. J.H. Rose beat Manteo 3-2 on the road on Monday. Game two in Greenville Wednesday evening played to a 0-0 draw. Both sides had some incredible chances. Great play...
Game week for ECU football as they ready to meet #13 N.C. State
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s game week for ECU football. The Pirates hosting 13th ranked N.C. State to open the season Saturday at noon. ECU Athletic Director Jon Gilbert says they have sold all but two thousands tickets as of Tuesday morning. The coaches both spoke about game week...
Eastern Carolina food bank announces new Greenville & New Bern branch directors
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina has announced new branch directors for Greenville and New Bern. The food bank says Whykeshia White will be the new Greenville branch director and Candice Parker will be the new New Bern branch director. WITN is told...
‘They want to see ECU Athletics propel forward’: Clark family invests $2 million
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Clark family, a family well known to the East Carolina University sports world, has invested $2 million into ECU Athletics as a way to advance the opportunities for athletic success for the 450 student-athletes at the university. The donation, which was made to support the...
Pitt County
With his kids in school, one Pitt County parent is eager to use his newfound spare time to get back on track with his normal work routine. Eastern Carolina school systems holding open houses. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:03 PM UTC. |. By WITN Web Team. Pitt County Schools,...
Freeboot Friday returns for 22nd season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 2022 Freeboot Friday season is set to kick off Friday with a very special guest. Uptown Greenville posted on Facebook that multi-platinum selling artist Uncle Kracker will kick off the 22nd season. The free concert will be held in Five Points Plaza from 5:30 p.m....
New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
Goldsboro building catches fire over weekend
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation has yet to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a building over the weekend in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 312 West Holly Street on Sunday just after 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found...
Tropical Depression #5 forms in North Atlantic
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories Thursday morning on a new tropical depression, the fifth this hurricane season. The NHC puts its movement at ENE with maximum sustainedw winds of 35 mph. If the depression develops into a named storm, it will be named Danielle.
Pet of the Week: Mavi
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for August 31 is Mavi. The pup is sweet and loves to give kisses. He is also super social and prefers to be around other dogs and lots of other people. His foster family says he does great in a...
Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a Tuesday homicide that they say appears to have been targeted. The Greenville Police Department says at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Vance Street due to a report of shots fired. Police say soon after arriving,...
Rogers makes Public Address Announcer debut at Little League Baseball World Series
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s Scott Rogers wears many hats. From his work broadcasting the ECU baseball games, to public address announcing, to public relations work for Little League in town, he is almost always around the diamond. It’s how he got the chance to be part of the...
Budweiser Clydesdales visiting Washington today
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Budweiser Clydesdales will be in downtown Washington Wednesday for a parade. The parade will go down Main Street from 5-7 p.m. More information can be seen on the flier below. The Budweiser Clydesdales are a group of horses used for commercials and promotions. WITN’s Jaylen...
6-year-old student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A Rocky Mount family says they’re still recovering from their panic after their 6-year-old son went missing from his elementary school on the first day of classes. Mason Wade was found after being unaccounted for for around four hours on Monday evening. Wade’s grandmother,...
Wilson police report missing man last seen Monday
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Department is trying to find a missing man. Police say Albert Jones III, 23, was last seen on Monday between 8-9 p.m. He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. WITN is told that Jones was last seen...
Riley’s Army recognizes Childhood Cancer Awareness month with Gold Bow Campaign
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and an Eastern Carolina non-profit is holding a campaign to help support children with cancer and their families. Gold is the color of support for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Riley’s Army is working hard to spread awareness with its...
DEPUTIES: Requesting community help to find man who robbed gas station, assaulted clerk
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Greene County deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a gas station while displaying a weapon and assaulted the clerk early Thursday morning. The sheriff said the robbery happened around 1:55 a.m. The man was wearing a white tank...
Missing Rocky Mount man found dead
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man who was missing since Saturday has been found dead, according to police. The Rocky Mount Police Department says the body of 61-year-old Bobby Wilson was found Wednesday at about 1 p.m. in the woodline in the 400 block of N. Winstead Ave.
Pitt County Social Services to host job fair
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Department of Social Services will host a job fair Tuesday. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center at 3101 Bismarck Street in Greenville. The event is part of the Supporting Training and Employing Parents...
Suspect wanted, victim identified in Greenville shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have released the name of the victim and a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this week. On Aug. 23, officers responded to the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Kevin Lamont Rockemore, 38, of Winterville, […]
