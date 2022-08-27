ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITN

J.H. Rose and Manteo boys soccer play to a draw

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two of the better boys soccer teams in the east playing a home and home this week. J.H. Rose beat Manteo 3-2 on the road on Monday. Game two in Greenville Wednesday evening played to a 0-0 draw. Both sides had some incredible chances. Great play...
WITN

Game week for ECU football as they ready to meet #13 N.C. State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s game week for ECU football. The Pirates hosting 13th ranked N.C. State to open the season Saturday at noon. ECU Athletic Director Jon Gilbert says they have sold all but two thousands tickets as of Tuesday morning. The coaches both spoke about game week...
WITN

Pitt County

With his kids in school, one Pitt County parent is eager to use his newfound spare time to get back on track with his normal work routine. Eastern Carolina school systems holding open houses. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:03 PM UTC. |. By WITN Web Team. Pitt County Schools,...
WITN

Freeboot Friday returns for 22nd season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 2022 Freeboot Friday season is set to kick off Friday with a very special guest. Uptown Greenville posted on Facebook that multi-platinum selling artist Uncle Kracker will kick off the 22nd season. The free concert will be held in Five Points Plaza from 5:30 p.m....
WITN

New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
WITN

Goldsboro building catches fire over weekend

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation has yet to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a building over the weekend in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 312 West Holly Street on Sunday just after 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found...
WITN

Tropical Depression #5 forms in North Atlantic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories Thursday morning on a new tropical depression, the fifth this hurricane season. The NHC puts its movement at ENE with maximum sustainedw winds of 35 mph. If the depression develops into a named storm, it will be named Danielle.
WITN

Pet of the Week: Mavi

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for August 31 is Mavi. The pup is sweet and loves to give kisses. He is also super social and prefers to be around other dogs and lots of other people. His foster family says he does great in a...
WITN

Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a Tuesday homicide that they say appears to have been targeted. The Greenville Police Department says at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Vance Street due to a report of shots fired. Police say soon after arriving,...
WITN

Budweiser Clydesdales visiting Washington today

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Budweiser Clydesdales will be in downtown Washington Wednesday for a parade. The parade will go down Main Street from 5-7 p.m. More information can be seen on the flier below. The Budweiser Clydesdales are a group of horses used for commercials and promotions. WITN’s Jaylen...
WITN

Wilson police report missing man last seen Monday

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Department is trying to find a missing man. Police say Albert Jones III, 23, was last seen on Monday between 8-9 p.m. He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. WITN is told that Jones was last seen...
WITN

Missing Rocky Mount man found dead

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man who was missing since Saturday has been found dead, according to police. The Rocky Mount Police Department says the body of 61-year-old Bobby Wilson was found Wednesday at about 1 p.m. in the woodline in the 400 block of N. Winstead Ave.
WITN

Pitt County Social Services to host job fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Department of Social Services will host a job fair Tuesday. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center at 3101 Bismarck Street in Greenville. The event is part of the Supporting Training and Employing Parents...
WNCT

Suspect wanted, victim identified in Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have released the name of the victim and a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this week. On Aug. 23, officers responded to the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Kevin Lamont Rockemore, 38, of Winterville, […]
