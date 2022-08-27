ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Sun Metro bus involved in central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving a Sun Metro bus. The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on the side lanes of US54 south near Montana, according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. The left lane and shoulder were blocked, and...
Construction to begin for UTEPs new Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Construction is set to begin on the new Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center on UTEP's campus. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, State Senator César Blanco, UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken and other regional and local leaders will join UTEP President Heather Wilson and other university officials to commemorate the start of construction work.
OTT Taekwondo Warriors bring home 23 medals from national competition

One local martial arts school in El Paso is competing at one of the highest amateur levels. The OTT Taekwondo Warriors competed at AAU Nationals in Las Vegas this summer. AAU stands for Amateur Athletic Union. The school took 38 athletes to the competition. In total 23 medals were brought...
Bowie High School celebrates 100 years with 3-day extravaganza

Bowie High School will celebrate it's centennial anniversary this week with a three-day extravaganza from Thursday, September 1 to Saturday September 3. The Bowie 100 Legacy group along with other alumni are spearheading the celebration. Dr. Felipe Peralta is the Vice President on the Executive Board of the Bowie 100...
DinoTracks site breaks ground at Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new site will soon be open for children and adults who want to explore fossilized dinosaur footprint. Stakeholders broke ground for a new outdoor classroom at the 211-acre DinoTracks site located at the base of Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
Car drives off off Border Highway into canal

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A driver suffered minor injuries after their car drove off the Border Highway and into a canal El Paso's Lower Valley. El Paso fire dispatchers confirmed that a car crashed into the canal after it drove off the eastbound lanes at 12:46 a.m. The...
Body in late stage of decomposition found in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in Socorro, according to city officials. Officials said they found the dead person along Berry Road. The Medical Examiner’s Office has been called in to help identify the body as it was found in a late stage of decomposition. The...
El Paso police down hundreds of officers impacting response times

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is facing a drastic officer shortage causing even longer response time. EPPD tells CBS4 they have about 1,000 officers on the force currently, but that they need hundreds more to keep up with the growth of El Paso. The...
Bishop Mark Seitz tests positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz has tested positive for COVID-19. The Diocese of El Paso confirmed his diagnosis on their Facebook Page Sunday. They wrote in a statement he tested positive after experiencing a sore throat, mild congestion, a cough, and a low-grade fever.
Baby boy rushed to El Paso hospital in critical condition

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 6-month-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning. El Paso Fire Department responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point in far east El Paso. The baby was found unresponsive. El Paso police are investigating the case, according to...
City of El Paso designates Cesar Chavez Day as city holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council designated Cesar Chavez Day as an official City of El Paso holiday as part of continued efforts to celebrate and uplift communities of color. “More than 80 percent of our community is Hispanic and September is known as National...
El Pasoan voices concerns over Sun Metros LIFT service

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 spoke with Aziz Afravi who is visually impaired and relies on transportation from Sun Metros LIFT program. LIFT is Sun Metros transit service for people with disabilities. Afravi lives in far east El Paso and uses the program for doctor appointments and to...
Crash involving pedestrian reported on North Loop and Lafayette Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a pedestrian was reported on North Loop and Lafayette Drive Tuesday night. It's unknown if there are any injuries. We have a crew heading to the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Sign up to receive the...
All lanes reopen at Gateway West and Eastlake intersection after crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A three-vehicle crash closed an intersection in far east El Paso Monday afternoon. As of 8:40 p.m., all lanes reopened. It happened around 1:47 p.m. at the Gateway West at Eastlake intersection. A spokesman with El Paso Fire Department said one semitruck and two...
