ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Fraze festival to spotlight Dayton restaurants, businesses

The Taste, a festival featuring samples from a variety of culinary talents in the Dayton area, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Lincoln Park Civic Commons at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. Presented by the Kettering-Moraine-Oakwood (KMO) Chamber of Commerce, The Taste...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Urbana, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Northfield, OH
City
Urbana, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion

The Sidney High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion Aug. 20 at the Sidney Moose. There were 31 class members in attendance, along with 14 friends or spouses of the classmates. Members of the class traveled from Texas and Indiana to attend the reunion with those who still reside in Ohio,
SIDNEY, OH
Travel Maven

This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
LEBANON, OH
Urbana Citizen

Mechanicsburg Public Library September activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/. Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed. ________. Thursdays, September 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2022 from 3:30 pm-4:30...
MECHANICSBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Freshwater Fish#Shrimp#Art#Rock Band#The Ohio Fish#Freshwater Farms#Celtic
Eaton Register Herald

Pork Festival announces grandstand music lineup

EATON — The 51st Annual Preble County Pork Festival is adding top entertainment from Ohio performers and groups throughout the festival weekend, Sept. 17-18, and is even bringing a country music legend to headline a Saturday evening concert at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Complimentary grandstand performances on Saturday and...
EATON, OH
allaccess.com

WRKZ (99.7 The Blitz)/Columbus, OH Morning Show Loper & Randi Exit

NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH's LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, aka JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR were let go on MONDAY, AUGUST 29th after a 10 year run in mornings. LOPER said, "We were let go yesterday, details soon. In the mean time, we...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

Springfield diner moving to new location

A Springfield diner will be moving to a new location later this year after outgrowing its current location. Mundy’s Diner, currently at 920 Selma Road, will be moving into a new building within the next six to eight months. Owner Tammy Mundy said her business outgrew her current building,...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Seafood
wnewsj.com

Mulberry St. makeover progressing

Progress continues for the City of Wilmington’s North Mulberry Street project. The city is replacing the old 4-inch water main with a new six-inch line. They’re also adding new pavement, repairing the sidewalk, and making ADA-compliant ramps. The project is estimated to be finihsed by the end of November.
WILMINGTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Bartee to leave Sidney church

SIDNEY — Tim Bartee, the pastor of the Northtowne Church Of God, has been elected to the position of General Overseer of the Church of God, Mountain Assembly (CGMA) by the 115th delegation. The CGMA is a denomination that has its world headquarters in Jellico, Tennessee, and has approximately 100 churches in the United States and over 1,200 churches in foreign countries. The Northtowne Church of God has been a part of the CGMA since its inception in 1928.
SIDNEY, OH
thepostathens.com

Morgan Wallen cancels Oct. 13 show at Flannagan’s Dublin

Morgan Wallen fans in the Columbus, OH region have been at crossroads ever since the country artist sold out the Flannagan’s Dublin venue in just seconds. Wallen was set to play at the tavern-styled concert venue on Oct. 13 of this year where 4,000 attendees were expected to come out and support.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton937.com

Pick Your Own Bouquet At This Flower Farm in Xenia

Owned by Mitchell and Aubrey Frost, they purchased their dream property, and opened the farm up to the public in 2021, and have welcomed hundreds of visitors into the flower fields over the course of the season. When you arrive at the farm follow the signs to the flower fields....
XENIA, OH
wnewsj.com

Leadership Clinton underway with 35th class

The 35th Leadership Clinton Class is underway. The first day for the Class of ‘23 was held Friday and led by Lisa Nack, who has helped with the opening retreat for over a decade. This marks the second class led by Jonathan McKay, Program Director for the Clinton County...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area

Are you searching for a great bakery in the Columbus area? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local bakeries. This bakery located in Japan Marketplace offers a variety of delicious Japanese goods with a French twist. Patrons can't get enough of their strawberry cake slices, matcha cream puffs, and red bean rolls. If you're looking for something savory, consider getting their curry donuts and spicy tuna bread. In addition to baked goods, Belle's offers green tea soft serve ice cream, shaved ice, and lattes.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy