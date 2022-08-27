Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Aggies are elbow grease for Grand Island rodeo
CURTIS — High school athletes competing in a weekend rodeo in Grand Island on Labor Day will see the NCTA Aggies in the arena — this time as volunteers. Ten students from the Aggie Rodeo Team of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis are earning team funds by helping put on the rodeo at the Nebraska State Fair.
North Platte Telegraph
Doniphan artist featured at Robert Henri museum
Doniphan artist Ann Zook Martin is the featured artist at the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery in September. A reception with Martin will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the museum, 218 E. Eighth St., Cozad. Martin’s work will be on display at the museum with...
North Platte Telegraph
UNK political science students gain professional experience in Washington, D.C.
KEARNEY — Washington D.C. is the mecca of American politics. It’s the center of the federal government, a historic city where major decisions that impact the country and world are made. For political science students, there’s no better place to prepare for a future career. “Oftentimes, D.C....
Comments / 0