Grand Island, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Aggies are elbow grease for Grand Island rodeo

CURTIS — High school athletes competing in a weekend rodeo in Grand Island on Labor Day will see the NCTA Aggies in the arena — this time as volunteers. Ten students from the Aggie Rodeo Team of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis are earning team funds by helping put on the rodeo at the Nebraska State Fair.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Doniphan artist featured at Robert Henri museum

Doniphan artist Ann Zook Martin is the featured artist at the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery in September. A reception with Martin will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the museum, 218 E. Eighth St., Cozad. Martin’s work will be on display at the museum with...
DONIPHAN, NE

