Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenSpringfield, OH
Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.Everything Kaye!Columbus, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Related
Urbana Citizen
Our Kitchen Window now open
Jeff and Wendy Hepp hold the ribbon on Wednesday from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce’s ceremonial ribbon cutting at their new business, Our Kitchen Window — a home and bath store at 223 N. Main St. in downtown Urbana. The store hours are Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The grand opening of the store is Saturday at 10 a.m.
Urbana Citizen
Car show benefits first responders
MECHANICSBURG – The 4th Annual Mechanicsburg First Responders Car Show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3 beginning at 11 a.m. in downtown Mechanicsburg. Car registration is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is $10. The event is free to attend. Other activities will include raffles, silent auction,...
Urbana Citizen
Crowd-Favorite Bands, Bounce Houses Back for 20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival
The most popular bands from past editions of the annual Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival (OFSF) have been invited back to the outdoor stage for the 20th OFSF, Sept. 10, 17 and 24, at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, north of Urbana. Kid favorites from previous festivals also are returning. That...
Urbana Citizen
Does your child need a bike helmet?
The Simon Kenton Pathfinders (SKP) are giving bicycle helmets to the first 36 children (up to age 17) who register to participate in the Pathfinders annual bike tour on Sunday, Sept. 11. This is in addition to a T-shirt, food and beverages at rest stops on the tour. The tour...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Urbana Citizen
Annual Chamber Dinner is Oct. 6
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau invites all community members to celebrate Chamber Membership and Community at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner and Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6 beginning at 5 p.m. at Wren Farm. Approximately 240 people attended the Annual Meeting in 2021 and the Chamber’s...
Urbana Citizen
Indians improve to 12-0 in boys golf
SPRINGFIELD – Unbeaten Mechanicsburg topped Northeastern, 158-194, in OHC boys golf. For the Indians (12-0), Anderson Reiser was the medalist with a 37 and William Reiser shot a 38. UHS wins. BELLEFONTAINE – Urbana defeated Ben Logan, 173-190, in CBC boys golf. For the Hillclimbers (3-0), Tate Armstrong...
Urbana Citizen
In their own words
Last week I referred to the opinions of several educators in current service. They expressed such care and concern for their students – today I offer edited excerpts of their inspiring responses. GRAHAM GRADUATES. RYAN SCHLATER: As assistant principal, I think consistency is a key factor. After 3 pandemic...
Urbana Citizen
Suspect sought in break-ins
MECHANICBURG – On Aug. 25 between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., multiple vehicles were broken into in the Village of Mechanicsburg. Multiple items were stolen including a loaded handgun. During this incident the suspect took a vehicle and left the vehicle in the local car dealership parking lot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Urbana Citizen
Indians earn victory in girls golf
SPRINGFIELD – Mechanicsburg defeated Kenton Ridge, 219-229, in non-league girls golf. For the Indians (5-1), Taylor Rausch was medalist with a 45, Caitlin Burchett had a 57, Dani Schipfer a 58 and Kendall Rausch a 59. UHS boys lose. Visiting Indian Lake beat Urbana, 185-199, in CBC boys golf.
Urbana Citizen
Urbana defeats Indian Lake in boys soccer
RICHWOOD – The Graham girls soccer team defeated North Union, 9-1, in CBC action. The Falcons (3-1, 1-0) came out fast, scoring four goals in the first 15 minutes and never looked back. Rosey Dunham scored three goals, Madison Lute and Sophia Mannier each had two goals and Darlene...
Urbana Citizen
Falcons place 2nd at Miami East Golf Invite
SPRINGFIELD – Urbana beat Northeastern, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19, in non-league volleyball on Saturday. The Urbana jayvees lost, 25-21, 24-26, 25-15. Urbana beat Graham in the 7th grade match, 25-12, 25-15. Top servers for Graham were Alivia Reisinger, Bella Hernandez and Izabella McAlexander. Graham won the 8th grade match,...
Urbana Citizen
Tigers upend Cardinals in volleyball
WEST LIBERTY – WL-S defeated Triad , 25-12, 25-20, 25-16, in OHC volleyball. For the Tigers (2-0), Bailey Poppe had 14 kills, 6 digs, 17 assists and was 20/22 serving with 6 aces and 5/5 on serves received, Ava Poppe had 9 kills, 10 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace and was 10/11 serving and 18/19 on serves received and Londyn Loveless had 18 assists, 3 digs and was 11/11 serving.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Urbana Citizen
WL-S teams earn victories in soccer
SIDNEY – The WL-S boys soccer team continued its winning ways with a 4-0 non-league victory at Fairlawn on Saturday. For the Tigers (3-0), Isaiah Reminder, DJ Yoder, Carson Kerns and Jake Lauck each scored a goal and Lance Campbell and Malachi Christison each had an assist. In non-league...
Comments / 0