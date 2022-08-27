Read full article on original website
Touch the Lock
The Parisian duo UTO’s electronic concoctions leave sharp, lingering afterimages in the mind. The couple known as Neysa Mae Barnett and Emile Larroche began making music together in 2016; Barnett wrote and sang and Larroche handled production on their playful debut EP, released in 2017. While Broadcast’s featherlight psych-pop melodies and Portishead’s flinty trip-hop are obvious influences, UTO deftly make the sound their own: Barnett will occasionally unleash a surprising, guttural howl, or Larroche will trigger a sudden shift in tempo that hits like a roundhouse kick. On Touch the Lock, the group’s debut album, the pair cohere these styles through murky electronic music and sprightly electro-pop, backed by more mature songwriting and a clear-cut sense of individuality.
David Bowie Rarities Album to Accompany New Moonage Daydream Movie
Moonage Daydream, the “cinematic odyssey” that is part documentary, part mythologization of David Bowie, will be accompanied by an album of the same name. The record of rarities, live tracks, and new mixes is out digitally September 16 via Parlophone. Listen to “Modern Love (Moonage Daydream Mix)” and check out the tracklist below.
All of Us Flames
As she’s cycled through album-length homages to doo-wop and conceptual projects about falling for an angel, Ezra Furman has traced how she sees herself in real time. On 2019’s raucous, political Twelve Nudes, Furman most clearly linked her themes of rebellion and transgression with her personal journey. On the ballad “I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend,” she let her guard down entirely, musing about changing her name and reconfiguring personal desire. In the years since, she came out as a trans woman, scored Netflix’s Sex Education, and became a mother. Her latest album, All of Us Flames, feels like the most complete picture yet of Ezra Furman as a songwriter: genres fluidly co-existing with one another, projecting a fearless image while struggling with her own internal fearfulness.
The Best and Worst of the 2022 MTV VMAs
At this point, it seems like even the celebrities are bored with the VMAs. Returning to Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, last night’s event was somehow more phoned-in than usual. Performances were built around a nightmarish amount of augmented-reality visuals; emcee duties were split unevenly between the bizarre rap trio of LL Cool J, Jack Harlow, and Video Vanguard winner Nicki Minaj; and a disembodied Johnny Depp occasionally appeared out of the ether, CGI’d into a spacesuit hovering above the stage between commercial breaks.
Watch Lizzo Perform “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” at VMAs 2022
Lizzo took the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (August 28), performing her Special track “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” She performed the song in front of a giant screen, lining up her dance moves to look like they were interacting with the visuals on display behind her, and she finished by letting out a joyful scream into the microphone. Watch it below.
Special Interest Announce New Album Endure, Share Video for New Song With Mykki Blanco: Watch
Special Interest have announced their new album Endure with a video for their new song “Midnight Legend” (featuring Mykki Blanco). The LP is due out November 4 via Rough Trade. They have also announced a run of North American tour dates; check out the full list of shows and the visual for “Midnight Legend” below.
Cakes da Killa Announces New Album Svengali, Shares Video for Title Track: Watch
Cakes da Killa has announced his next album, Svengali. The new LP from the New Jersey hip-hop/house MC arrives October 28 via Young Art. Today, Cakes has shared the title track along with a stark black-and-white video. Watch it below, and scroll down for the LP artwork and tracklist. “Svengali”...
Watch Bad Bunny Perform From Yankee Stadium at VMAs 2022
Bad Bunny performed his song “Tití Me Preguntó” for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards tonight (August 28). While the official VMAs ceremony occurred at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the Puerto Rican rapper performed via livestream from Yankee Stadium as part of his two-night World’s Hottest Tour stop in New York. The stage was decked out with palm trees and dancers, and Bad Bunny gave an acceptance speech in Spanish after being gifted his Artist of the Year trophy immediately afterward. Watch his performance and acceptance speech below.
Lil Tjay Shares Video for New Song “Beat the Odds”: Watch
Lil Tjay has shared a new song, “Beat the Odds.” The single is in reference to the shooting he survived in Edgewater, New Jersey in June. In the cover art for the single, Tjay appears to be wearing a medical neck brace. The rapper has also shared a self-directed video for the track, which includes footage of him recovering in a hospital bed and clips of him rapping in a hospital room. It also seems to include audio of the 911 call from the day he was shot earlier this year. Check it out below.
“Hey Baby”
The idea of a record having two sides is purely notional in our streaming world, but UK house producer I. Jordan seems determined to bring back the double-A-side—a hallowed format, beloved by DJs, in which both tracks share top billing. They trotted out a pair of dueling bangers with June’s “Always Been”/“First Time Back,” and they do so again with “Hey Baby”/“I Had the Best of Times.” The last release was split between rapturous house and heads-down drum’n’bass, and the new one similarly makes the most of contrasting styles. Flush with rosy synth pads, the dreamily uptempo “I Had the Best of Times” is right out of I. Jordan’s peak-time wheelhouse, but that’s precisely what makes “Hey Baby” so attention-grabbing. Shedding all the sunny hallmarks of their discography, it’s a stern, late-night jam that resists the urge to overshare. Set against a trim, staccato drum pattern, the stonking FM bassline drops its anchor in the murky waters of ’90s anthems like Biosphere’s “Novelty Waves” and Mr. Oizo’s “Flat Beat.” There’s no melody to speak of; the closest it comes is the occasional burst of siren-like glissandi, conjuring classic techno at its most disorienting. For a producer so skilled at feel-good hits, this turn toward the dark side is a real treat.
Evolution Here We Come
Like John Cale before him, guitarist and composer Chris Forsyth has evolved along a multifaceted trajectory, expanding his toolkit with each new record. Where his earlier albums relied on intricate, almost hallucinatory, instrumental explorations, 2019’s All Time Present redirected his electric improvisations into a more structured song-based format. All Time Present encapsulated Forsyth’s love for straightforward rock’n’roll, the logical continuation of his career-long journey from the noise folk of Peeesseye, through the technical art rock of his Solar Motel band, toward a new solo sound that felt equally at home in the studio or on stage.
Significant Soil
Mister Water Wet took his triumphant place among the community he helped create when he debuted on West Mineral Ltd. in 2019. As a DJ and promoter in Kansas City, Andrés Ignacio “Iggy” Romeu brought together many artists that would define the label’s signature foggy, clubwise strain of ambient music. Romeu’s work was removed from this sound for most of the decade—he seemed more interested in making music that popped off in the club rather than delving into layers of ghostly static and white noise—but his West Mineral debut, Bought the Farm, revealed an imagination for grayscale, ’90s-style ambient no less vivid than that of associates like Huerco S., Ulla, or Pontiac Streator. His follow-up, Significant Soil, is even stranger and more evocative.
“Hagan Ruido”
Gera MX’s knack for documenting his struggles, triumphs, and the debauchery in between has positioned him as a leader in Mexican hip-hop. With his gritty, slang-filled rhymes, the rapper is putting his local scene on the global stage. On “Hagan Ruido,” a blistering standout from his latest album, Ahora Tengo Todo Menos a Ti (Now I Have Everything but You), Gera MX reunites with Mexican rap royalty Snow tha Product for a bilingual blast of swagger. Over sinister synths and frenetic trap beats, the duo unload the best brags in their arsenal: “Tú eres producto, estás a la venta/Yo soy mi jefe antes de marcar 30” (“You’re a product that’s on sale/I’m my own boss before turning 30”), Gera MX snarls. San Jose native Snow brings a Bay Area bounce to the track while smirking at persistent white American prejudices against Mexicans. Adopting a fierce yet fluid flow, she warns, “One, two, three, four, Mexicans running all over your door.” This united front from both sides of the border makes for an epically cabrón anthem that celebrates the spirit of Mexican resilience.
Listen to Rina Sawayama’s New Song “Phantom”
Rina Sawayama has shared a new track titled “Phantom.” The song appears on Sawayama’s upcoming record Hold the Girl—out September 16 via Dirty Hit. “Phantom” follows the recent songs “This Hell,” “Catch Me in the Air,” and “Hold the Girl.” Check out the new track—produced by Adam Crisp, Lauren Aquilina, Sawayama, and Vic Jamieson—below.
“Midnight Legend” [ft. Mykki Blanco]
Special Interest’s 2020 song “Disco III” was a blast of industrial punk led by frontperson Alli Logout’s screams; on “Midnight Legend,” they actually deliver on disco. The lead single of the New Orleans band’s upcoming album Endure simultaneously pays homage to the club and cautions against its dangers. Think of it as the yin to Renaissance’s yang: If Beyoncé is perched in the velvet-lined booth of Studio 54, then Special Interest are dancing in the alley outside, writhing as lamp light reflects off trash cans and shattered bottles.
Emeralds Announce Reissue of Solar Bridge, Share Unreleased Song: Listen
Emeralds—the Ohio trio of John Elliott, Steve Hauschildt, and Mark McGuire—have announced a reissue of their 2008 debut Solar Bridge. The re-release arrives September 30 via Ghostly International. Today, Emeralds have shared the previously unreleased single “Photosphere” as a digital exclusive. Listen to that below. The...
Listen to ShrapKnel’s “A Tribe All Stressed”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. As the duo ShrapKnel, rappers Curly Castro and PremRock bore through their problems instead of avoiding them. They spend most of Metal Lung, their latest album on BackWoodz Studioz, rapping their way through hazy beats and trying to make sense of an increasingly alien world. This eternal struggle is tackled on late-album highlight “A Tribe All Stressed.” I love the way ShrapKnel approaches producer Child Actor’s beat—its warbly synths and drums throbbing like a headache—in different ways. Castro’s voice booms through the clutter with references to Madvillainy and Watchmen while PremRock’s middle register soaks into the song’s pores like water into a sponge. Stress is natural, but Castro and Prem’s performances are a solid reminder that our reaction to that stress is the great equalizer.
Duty Now for the Future
Sophomore albums are a doomed enterprise. Caught in the crossfire between the demands of your original fanbase, hungry for more of the same but slightly different, and the knee-jerk antagonism of critics, nursing a masochistic thirst to chronicle your inevitable fall from grace, the endeavor hinges on figuring out who to disappoint while keeping your ego intact. Devo learned this lesson the hard way with 1979’s Duty Now for the Future. Ever the innovative pranksters, the new-wave iconoclasts found a way to not only confuse fans and lose the critics, but shatter their own inflated confidence in the process. Consider this: Greatest Misses, a companion to 1990’s crowd-pleasing Greatest Hits, features seven of Duty Now for the Future’s 13 tracks—a confirmation of the colossal nature of their second-record flop. Even bassist Gerald “Jerry” Casale, usually the band’s most stalwart defender, would later admit it. “Album one is like the Bible—you make your statement once,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “What you do next is produce the goods—that is, show in substance what it’s all about. The criticism on the second album is that we didn’t do that.”
A Charlie Brown Christmas Reissue Announced: Hear an Unearthed Track
A deluxe reissue of Vince Guaraldi’s classic score for A Charlie Brown Christmas has been announced. The beloved 1965 album will be rereleased in multiple formats, including a super deluxe box set due out October 14 and a colored vinyl version, available September 16 (both via Craft Recordings). The updated LP will include the original 11-track album, unreleased songs, outtakes, a hardcover book, and more. Today, Craft has shared a previously unreleased take “Skating,” billed as “Skating (#7, Take 1).” Hear it below.
