Hellertown, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s the word Eagles’ Nick Sirianni used to describe new safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

PHILADELPHIA – When a quarterback drops back to pass, one of the first things he does is look to where the safeties are, trying to make out what coverage the secondary is playing. Sometimes in the week leading up to the game, a scouting report will tell if to avoid a player, warning quarterbacks to watch out for a specific safety who is known to make plays.
Lehigh, Lafayette among Pa.’s top 10 ‘best value’ colleges. See where both ranked.

A new ranking of the Best Colleges in America by school data aggregator Niche.com also includes a new ranking of universities that offer the “best value.”. And despite its $60,000-a-year sticker price, the University of Pennsylvania was near the top of both rankings nationally. Meanwhile, locally, both Lehigh University and Lafayette College placed high among the top 10 schools statewide.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Easton, PA
