This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
On 09/17 Cricket Clinic comes to Lukens Park, Horsham, PASanjivi IyerHorsham, PA
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
Bobby Syvarth Brings Together The DWGStroudsburg HeraldStroudsburg, PA
Colonial League field hockey: Solehi back after super 2021; Palmerton wants more gold
Southern Lehigh’s field hockey team dominated its way to a Colonial League title last fall. Will it be more of the same in 2022 or is the league up for grabs?. Here are the stories to track and the questions that need answering around the league.
New-look offense could spark Phillipsburg football
Has Phillipsburg football gone over to the Dark Side?. The Stateliners have historically been the most direct team possible when they have the ball: two running backs, sometimes two tight ends, grinding yards out and defenses down with bruising physical pounding up front.
‘Veer-ing’ away into the future: Belvidere football shakes things up
The Veer is dead at Belvidere. The County Seaters’ longtime offense that featured ultra-tight formations, tantalizing triple options and only the rarest of passes has been shelved by first-year head coach Jordon Schreffler.
EPC girls soccer: Easton expects to find net; Parkland counting on seniors
The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference girls soccer season is upon us. There will be plenty of talented teams and interesting storylines to keep up with in 2022. Get updated with some of conference’s most important information below.
High school football rankings: A new No. 1 after Week 1
It didn’t take long for a major disruption to hit the lehighvalleylive.com high school football rankings. Emmaus prevailed over Freedom in a clash of top-ranked squads. The Green Hornets are the new No. 1 going into Week 2.
Eagles release Davion Taylor | Why he was let go after strong start in training camp
PHILADELPHIA – On Wednesday afternoon, the Eagles traded Jalen Reagor, the team’s first pick in the 2020 draft. As the Eagles practiced at the NovaCare Complex, another member of the 2020 draft class was not seen on the field. A few minutes later, the announcement came that he was gone.
It finally happens: Eagles trade WR Jalen Reagor to Vikings
PHILADELPHIA – When the Eagles selected Jalen Reagor with the 20th pick in the 2020 draft, they thought they were getting a receiver who could stretch the field and find ways to elude defensive backs and pick up plenty of yards after the catch. However, after two years of...
Eagles practice squad tracker: Team add 14 players, including 3 familiar wide receivers
After finally deciding on the 53 players they wanted to have on their roster, the Eagles are in the process of building up their practice squad ahead of the beginning of the season. The Eagles are allowed to keep 16 players on their practice squad, with 10 spots permitted to...
Eagles starters: Don’t worry about preseason, we’re ready to roll
PHILADELPHIA — Lane Johnson feigned alarm when asked if Eagles coach Nick Sirianni’s light hand with training camp practice and preseason game reps will lead to an adjustment period, a slow start to the season. “I sure hope not!” Johnson said.
Here are some thoughts on the final Eagles 53-man roster | Who were the surprises?
PHILADELPHIA – After a lot of speculation and intrigue, the Eagles have finally decided on who will be on their 53-man roster Tuesday. The Eagles had to get to the league-mandated limit by 4 p.m., having to make some tough decisions in the process.
NFL Rumors: Eagles claimed Ian Book off waivers. Was he their first choice?
The Eagles like to have a stable of quarterbacks ready to go in case something happens to starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. In the past, the Eagles have tried to develop a backup quarterback not only to contribute if called upon but to spin into a draft asset if there is no room for them to play and teams have interest in them.
Here’s the word Eagles’ Nick Sirianni used to describe new safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
PHILADELPHIA – When a quarterback drops back to pass, one of the first things he does is look to where the safeties are, trying to make out what coverage the secondary is playing. Sometimes in the week leading up to the game, a scouting report will tell if to avoid a player, warning quarterbacks to watch out for a specific safety who is known to make plays.
Did the Eagles win the deal that landed safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson? | Grading the trade
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman must have been looking at the names on the depth chart at the safety position, trying to find a way to bolster the secondary while not jeopardizing too much of the team’s future. Roseman called New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, and the...
Eagles’ magical offseason of Howie Roseman just keeps rolling, just as it did that Super Bowl year | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA — Tuesday evening, Howie Roseman was telling a story about his thoughts when he was driving home after getting off the charter flight from Tampa, following the Eagles’ 31-15 Wild Card-round playoff loss last January. It was a compelling story and lucky me, relevant to what I’m...
Why the Eagles and Saints have been able to make two big trades this year
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles general manager Howie Roseman must have New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis on speed dial. The two meet at the annual league meetings to have a quick chat and bounce ideas off each other. However, this year has turned out to be a lot different....
Eagles trade for Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson after cutting Anthony Harris | What it means
In the wake of Tuesday’s trade with New Orleans that netted standout safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, this would seem to be the strongest Eagles secondary since Brian Dawkins, Troy Vincent, Bobby Taylor and Mike Lewis roamed the turf two decades back. News of the trade broke just after the release...
Eagles’ Chauncey Gardner-Johnson loves to talk trash | Why he feels it tells a lot about a player
PHILADELPHIA – On the field close to the Pattison Avenue side of the NovaCare Complex, one of the Eagles defensive backs was working in a drill, scoping out a simulated ball carrier, coming under control, and wrapping up for a tackle. The player, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, had made tackles like...
What Eagles’ Lane Johnson had to say about being left off NFL’s Top 100 list
PHILADELPHIA – Looking out at the assembled media inside the auditorium at the NovaCare Complex Monday after practice, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was answering questions about the upcoming season and how he was feeling heading into the regular season opener against the Detroit Lions. As the session was...
Lehigh, Lafayette among Pa.’s top 10 ‘best value’ colleges. See where both ranked.
A new ranking of the Best Colleges in America by school data aggregator Niche.com also includes a new ranking of universities that offer the “best value.”. And despite its $60,000-a-year sticker price, the University of Pennsylvania was near the top of both rankings nationally. Meanwhile, locally, both Lehigh University and Lafayette College placed high among the top 10 schools statewide.
Salon chain is thriving in the Lehigh Valley, opening 3rd Nazareth area site and planning 4th
A salon chain with a focus on the latest techniques and trends recently opened its third site, in Lower Nazareth Township, and has plans for a fourth Lehigh Valley location in the near future. J. Morgan Salon Co. opened its north location in early July at Lower Nazareth Commons, 3770...
