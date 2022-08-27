The Kittanning barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police announced this morning that a Kittanning man charged with assaulting and raping women is now in custody. Details on the arrest have not been made public yet, but troopers have confirmed that 24-year-old Zachary William Baum of Kittanning was taken into custody last night at 11:40 PM. Baum is accused of sexually assaulting and strangling several women over the last few years. He would get to know them through text messages sent over social media and would arrange meet ups where he would force himself on them and strangle the victims. He is also charged with violating a Protection From Abuse order that was filed against him for calling one of his victims in an attempt to have her drop the charges against him.

