PITT, WEST VIRGINIA RESUME BACKYARD BRAWL TONIGHT
The Pitt Panthers and the West Virginia Mountaineers open the season tonight at Accrisure Stadium in the renewal of the Backyard Brawl. Pitt and West Virginia last played each other on November 25th, 2011, with the Mountaineers winning, 21-20. Pitt leads the series, with a record of 61-40-3. There will...
DANIEL PHILIP MINOR, 65
Daniel Philip Minor, 65, of Indiana, PA died Sunday August 28, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born, May 24, 1957, in Johnstown, PA, he was the youngest son of the late Thomas F. Minor and Marie (Prunevielle) Minor and better known as Jake. He was the kind and loving husband of Barbara (Smith) Minor, whom he married on August 16, 1980.
THOMAS MEDVIDE, 95
THOMAS MEDVIDE, 95 OF INDIANA, DIED RECENTLY. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana is in charge of arrangements.
PATRICIA ANN WILLIAMS, 78
Patricia Ann Williams, 78, Indiana, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 while at St Andrews Village. The daughter of Kenneth Lincoln and Ruth Amelia (Lewis) Marshall, she was born November 7, 1943 in Indiana, PA. Pat was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church. Her interests included gardening and...
CHEERLEADING EXPO TONIGHT AT INDIANA COUNTY FAIR
Youth will take center stage again tonight at the Indiana County Fair. The grandstand will welcome participants in tonight’s Cheerleading Expo, starting at 6:00 tonight. The event brings in cheerleading teams from schools and other organizations from across the county. Also today at the fair is the premier showmanship...
GARY WELSH, 81
GARY WELSH, 81 OF INDIANA, DIED AUGUST 29TH. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana is in charge of arrangements.
SOME GAS STATIONS REPORTING PRICES BELOW $4 A GALLON
As we enter September, gas prices for Indiana County are below the $4.00 mark for the first time in several months. Gas prices in Indiana County this morning, according to GasBuddy.com, are now at $3.99 a gallon at some stations in Indiana, Homer City and Blairsville. Some stations are still reporting prices more than that, including gas stations in the Clymer area. This follows the trend of gas prices across the state and nation as well. Because of some of the higher prices, Indiana County’s average this morning is $4.07 a gallon, according to Triple-A.
HARRY O. LONG, 87
Harry O. Long, 87, Indiana, joined his master on Friday, August 26, 2022. The son of Orva and Phyllis (Clark) Long, he was born November 19, 1934 in Homer City, PA. Harry was a graduate of United High School. He served his country for 2 years as a MP in the Army while stationed in New Mexico.
BAND NIGHT THE MAIN ATTRACTION TONIGHT FOR THE INDIANA COUNTY FAIR
The Indiana County Fair continues today at the Fairgrounds in Mack Park. Tonight’s feature attraction for the fair is the annual Band Night that starts at 7:00 PM at the Grandstand. Some of the other events include the draft horse and miniature horse shows, the 4-H showmanship competition and others.
ELEANOR “BABE” (DIANA) BELLMAN
Eleanor “Babe” (Diana) Bellman of Blairsville passed away on August 27, 2022, at Latrobe Hospital. The daughter of Antonio Leonardo (Louie) Diana and Josephine Diana, she was born in Cokeville, PA, where her parents owned a store and tavern. Later, she and her family settled in the Yankeetown neighborhood of Homer City, where her parents owned Diana’s Tavern on Rt 119.
KISS-A-PIG FUNDRAISER WINNER ANNOUNCED AT FAIR
After some strong rainfall in the mid-day, the Indiana County Fair continued with two Tuesday night traditions: marching band night and the finale to the Kiss-A-Pig fundraiser. The fundraiser is an annual event to help the Evergreen After School Program in Indiana County in which local dignitaries and celebrities raise...
PSP HELPING TO KEEP SCHOOLS SAFE IN TROOP A AREA
Pennsylvania State Police are involved in an active effort to help keep schools safe for students. According to a news release, members of Troop A of the State Police, which covers most of Indiana and Westmoreland Counties and all of Cambria and Somerset Counties, have conducted at least 151 domestic security checks at schools in the region since August 22nd. Such checks are conducted each shift and may include a walk-through of the school and lunch visits with the students. Commanding Officer of Troop A Joseph Loughran says that with these visits, the troopers get a better idea of the layout of the school buildings while staff and students get to know the troopers.
INJURIES WERE REPORTED IN A RAYNE TOWNSHIP CRASH
Injuries were reported in a vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Rayne Township. Indiana County 911 reports that the crash was called in around 1:51 PM for a location on Route 119 North in Rayne Township. Marion Center and Plumville fire departments were dispatched, along with Citizens Ambulance and Pennsylvania State Police. Marion Center fire officials say that the crash was at 6791 Route 119 North near Keith Specialty Supply. They also confirmed two vehicles were involved in the accident.
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS SET FOR TWO BLAIRSVILLE PEOPLE
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for today for a Blairsville couple involved in a domestic incident earlier this year. Court documents show both 30-year-old Ariana Carter and 29-year-old Joshua Tuitt, both of Blairsville, will go before District Judge Robert Bell Sr. for their hearings on charges related to an incident on July 25th of this year. Blairsville Borough Police at the time said the two were involved in a disturbance in the 300 block of East Campbell Street.
FIRST COMMONWEALTH ACQUIRES CENTRIC BANK
First Commonwealth Bank’s footprint continues to grow as it has announced the acquisition of a south-central PA-based bank. Indiana-based First Commonwealth has acquired Centric Financial Corporation in an all-stock transaction valued around $140 million. Following the merger of the parent holding companies, Centric Bank will merge with and into First Commonwealth Bank locations. Founded in 2007, Centric Financial Corporation has been named for four straight years to the American Banker’s “Best Banks To Work For” list, and was named four times to American Banker’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks list. Centric has eight locations, including Harrisburg, Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg, Hummelstown, Doylestown, Lancaster and two in Devon.
COMMISSIONERS REQUESTING PROPOSALS FOR BROADBAND INTERNET EXPANSION
The Indiana County Commissioners are accepting requests for proposals for a project to bring broadband to un-served and under-served areas of Indiana County. According to the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations, the companies that put in the RFP’s must be able to provide affordable, reliable high speed internet for residential, commercial and government use. This means that any residence that does not have upload and download speeds of 100/20 Megabits per second or any business that does not have speeds of 100 Megabits a second in either upload or download speeds would be considered eligible for this program.
POLICE REPORTS: DUI CASES OVER THE WEEKEND
State Police have charged a Pittsburgh man for an incident involving drugs on Sunday on Wayne Avenue in White Township. Troopers say at 12:42 AM, they stopped an un-named 18-year-old Pittsburgh man while he was driving along Wayne Avenue in White Township and discovered he was driving under the influence. He was also in possession of marijuana and associated paraphernalia.
ACCUSED KITTANNING RAPIST REMAINS AT LARGE
A Kittanning man charged with assaulting and raping women remains at large today. Pennsylvania State Police from the Kittaning barracks continue to look for 24-year-old Zachary William Baum, who is accused of sexually assaulting and strangling several women over the course of several years. Troopers say that Baum would start by sending Facebook messages to random women online, and after speaking with them for a few days, would engage in sex acts with the victims. During these incidents, police say he would begin to strangle the women. One such incident happened in the middle of the street by the Honey Bear gas station in Kittanning. Another victim was 16 years old at the time, and raped in his car against her will at the Community Park in Kittanning.
KITTANNING RAPE SUSPECT APPREHENDED
The Kittanning barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police announced this morning that a Kittanning man charged with assaulting and raping women is now in custody. Details on the arrest have not been made public yet, but troopers have confirmed that 24-year-old Zachary William Baum of Kittanning was taken into custody last night at 11:40 PM. Baum is accused of sexually assaulting and strangling several women over the last few years. He would get to know them through text messages sent over social media and would arrange meet ups where he would force himself on them and strangle the victims. He is also charged with violating a Protection From Abuse order that was filed against him for calling one of his victims in an attempt to have her drop the charges against him.
RIBBON CUTTING FOR CORAL POST OFFICE HELD TODAY
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held earlier today at the new US Post Office in Coral. (Photo Courtesy of Evan Bertig) This marks the first time that residents of Coral will be able to pick up mail at their local post office since 2016 when the post office burned down in an arson fire. Since that time, residents of Coral have been going to the Homer City post office to pick up their mail.
