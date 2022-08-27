Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Q2 AOW: QB Nathan Dick embarks on final season at Rocky Mountain College
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College senior quarterback Nathan Dick looked awfully sharp to open the season, totaling three touchdowns in the Battlin’ Bears’ 27-10 win at Southern Oregon. He picked up right where he left off last fall thanks to a healthy session of spring ball. “Just...
montanasports.com
Capital Bruins gear up for first home game of the season
HELENA — After an impressive 28-21 showing against the Bozeman Hawks, Helena Capital is preparing to take on Billings West in their very first home game of the season. “They're an air raid offense but they do love running the ball. So we just got to be solid up front and solid in the back half of the defense and I think we'll be alright,” Tom Carter, senior wide receiver said.
NBCMontana
Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
First Major Country Concert of 2023 Just Announced for Billings
As the summer concert season starts to wind down, excitement for 2023 is already growing with the announcement of a major tour stopping in the Magic City. Coming to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on May 20, 2022:. The Drunk or Dreaming Tour with Kane Brown in Billings, Montana. Opening...
Two more resign from Billings Clinic leadership team
Days after the shock departure of its CEO, Billings Clinic saw two more resignations Tuesday, bringing the total to four from its leadership team.
Rollover crash reported on I-90 in Billings
A rollover crash involving a large commercial vehicle has been reported on Interstate 90 in Billings.
406mtsports.com
Photo: Driver extricated from crashed cement truck on I-90
Billings Fire Department personnel extricate the injured driver of a Croell cement truck on I-90 Tuesday morning. One lane of I-90 and the King Avenue exit was closed for the accident.
yourbigsky.com
Areas of Montana saw up to 3 in. of rain over past week
The National Weather Service in Billings said via Twitter Sunday that several areas of Montana over the last week received precipitation from various thunderstorms. The moisture level varied between certain areas of the state; some areas saw up to three inches of rain. According to the map on the NWS...
Your AC will start laboring before the weekend
Tonight will be a cool night with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Might need a sweater when you wake up in the morning.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Billings Clinic employees say patient safety weakened under CEO's leadership
As soon as Billings Clinic employees started soaking in the news that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Scott Ellner had resigned, effective immediately, the relief was palpable, said Registered Nurse Kathy Dabner, who has worked at The Clinic since 1981. “It was like a weight had been lifted off. There was...
Truck thief drags Park City woman behind vehicle
Park City isn't the first Montana town that comes to mind for crime, but it was at the forefront of Onie Knecht's brain on Aug. 29.
yourbigsky.com
Free giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes in Billings!
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Billings, Montana, is giving away free cakes to the first 25- people that come to the bakery on Thursday, September 2. The giveaway is part of a celebration for the company’s 25th anniversary of being in business. The franchise bakery started its business in Billings...
Owners of new Brazilian Steakhouse hoping to find success in Billings
Another challenge hovering over restaurant owners? A labor shortage that has forced many other Billings establishments to close for good.
yourbigsky.com
Yellowstone County Cold Case: Marsha Helgesen
The cold case of 21-year-old Marsha Helgesen is close to its 44th anniversary. The case (78-72460) opened on September 9, 1978, when Helegesen’s partially nude body was found on Alkali Creek Road in Billings Heights. A homeowner from 2139 Alkali Creek Road discovered Helgesen’s body in the morning hours of September 9.
KULR8
New details about high-speed chase, fiery crash released
NEW INFORMATION: Court documents identify the driver of the vehicle as Levi Johnson from Minnesota. The following is a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol:. BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is currently investigating an incident east of Billings on Interstate 94 near the Huntley exit. At 08:39 A.M. a Sergeant with the Montana Highway Patrol observed a grey sedan traveling east through a construction zone at 95 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in a reckless manner cutting off other vehicles. The suspect vehicle would not yield to law enforcement and was driving at a speed of 150 mph when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The vehicle caught on fire and a male exited the vehicle and began running. The MHP Trooper was able to rescue a passenger that was still in the vehicle before the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames. This male was transported to a Billings hospital with critical injuries. MHP was assisted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office with deputies and air support as well as an officer with Motor Carrier Services. After a perimeter was established the suspect that ran was apprehended without incident. This investigation is still active at this time.
Billings leaders tackle slumlord properties that drain emergency resources
City leaders are taking major steps in combating and overhauling some of Billings’ most notorious properties for criminal activity that attract violence and drugs.
yourbigsky.com
15 suspected fentanyl overdoses reported in Billings area
AG Knudsen is alerting Yellowstone County because of a recent spike in overdoses in Billings. Over an eight-day period, 15 suspected overdoses – one fatal – were reported in the Billings area. Five of those overdoses happened in a single day. The overdoses are suspected to be fentanyl-related...
Stolen Billings firefighter gear recovered
City spokesperson Victoria Hill said the bag and its contents were recovered in a random backyard near where it was stolen in the Gorham Park neighborhood.
Family identifies man killed in Billings road-rage incident
Billings police are investigating the incident near the intersection of Fourth Avenue North and 32nd Street North as a homicide, although no arrests have been made.
