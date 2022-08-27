ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

LCA holds No. 1 spot in the first week of the 10 Strong Poll

ROANOKE, Va. – Less than four months ago, we saw state champions crowned on the gridiron, and now, a brand-new season is upon us. In the first week of the 10 Strong Poll, Liberty Christian is our unanimous No. 1 team in the 10 Strong Poll. Right behind them...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Old Dominion suspends 2nd leading rusher

Norfolk, Va. – Old Dominion’s upcoming battle with Virginia Tech on Friday night just got a little more difficult. The Monarchs announced they have suspended second leading rusher Elijah “La La” Davis indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules. The senior hails from Heritage High in Lynchburg. Davis rushed for 562 yard and 6 touchdowns last season for ODU. As of Wednesday evening before the game, Davis was not listed on Old Dominion’s on-line roster.
NORFOLK, VA
WSLS

Hokies prep for Friday night opener at Monarchs

BLACKSBURG, Va. – For the first time since 1982, Virginia Tech will open its football season on the road against an in-state opponent-- Old Dominion. The Monarchs have a program that the Hokies faithful remembers all to well from that infamous 2018 meeting. At that time, Old Dominion upset the 13th ranked Virginia Tech, 49-35. Aside from that, ODU football is a program that Brent Pry is rather familiar with as well.
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roanoke, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Education
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
Roanoke, VA
Football
The Roanoke Star

Ridership on Amtrak’s Virginia Routes Hits All-Time High

State-supported trains see nearly 30 percent increase  The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have announced that ridership on its state-supported trains hit an all-time high in July with more than 110,000 passengers traveling.  This is an increase of 28.9 percent over June of 2022 and an increase of 19.8 percent over pre-pandemic ridership […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Catholic Church#American Football#Highschoolsports#Roanoke Catholic
WDBJ7.com

Rocky Mount DMV closing for renovations

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount DMV location will be closed temporarily after regular business hours September 1 for an interior renovation. The center will be reopened September 15. During the Rocky Mount renovation, customers have service options. More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com. Customers who...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
NRVNews

Altizer, Jr., Roley Davis

Roley Davis Altizer Jr. (May 28, 1948 – August 8, 2022) Roley was born in Radford, Va., to Davis and Annie Altizer. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol Jane Tuning. Roley graduated from Radford High School and continued on to graduate from the University...
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

40 Years Ago: The Queen of Steam returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was 40 years ago this month that a Roanoke icon came home. In August 1982, the Norfolk and Western 611 rolled into Roanoke under her own power for the first time in 20 years. The Queen of Steam had been restored at the Norfolk Southern...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Finish line in sight for “Home for Good”

ROANOKE, Va. – The finish line is in sight for this year’s “Home for Good.”. Now that the major construction work is out of the way, crews and volunteers are starting to put the final touches on this year’s home. Wednesday team members from Capps Home...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pcpatriot.com

PCHS to be closed Wednesday

Pulaski County High School will be closed on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 to accommodate a large scale furniture installation at the school. This installation was originally planned for the summer break but shipping delays prevented the job from being completed on schedule. We apologize for any inconvenience that this might cause. This is not a virtual learning day.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Meteorological fall begins with two comfortably warm afternoons Thursday, Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Meteorological fall begins September 1 every year. Meteorological seasons are different from the equinoxes and solstices, because they depend solely on temperatures trends. (Plus, it’s easier for record keeping to keep a consistent season year-to-year.) Anyway, now that we got that off our chest... Thursday...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New River will rise with Claytor generator test

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - Appalachian Power will conduct a required test of its electricity-generating units at the Claytor hydroelectric project in southwest Virginia beginning approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 for three hours, according to the utility. Testing will increase downstream flows at locations on the New...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Huckleberry Park construction underway in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new Christiansburg park is on track to open this spring. The newly named Huckleberry Park first broke ground back in spring of 2021, but now construction is in full swing. It will feature an all-access playground, challenge course, splash pad and more. This week, they...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
macaronikid.com

The Best Lynchburg Area Labor Day Weekend Events - Sept. 2-5, 2022

Welcome to the weekend update from Lynchburg Macaroni Kid! In advance of every weekend, we share the top family-friendly events in the Lynchburg area and beyond. There's no time like now to make family memories!. Can you believe it's Labor Day weekend already? It seems like summer just started!. Looking...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NRVNews

Lovern, Regina Smith

Regina Sue Smith Lovern, 69 of Pulaski, passed away at the Lewis Gale Pulaski Hospital on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, with her family by her side. Regina was born on December 10, 1952, in Pulaski to her parents Herman Woodson Smith & Alice Marie Huff Smith who preceded her in death. Regina was also preceded by a beloved son; James Gregory Lovern and a brother, Herman smith.
PULASKI, VA
WSLS

Roanoke organizations, people gather for International Overdose Awareness Day

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke area organizations along with people recovering from addiction gathered for International Overdose Awareness Day at the Vinton War Memorial on Wednesday evening. International Overdose Awareness Day honors the lives lost to overdose and offers support to people on the path to recovery. Caitlyn Sherwood...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy