WSLS
LCA holds No. 1 spot in the first week of the 10 Strong Poll
ROANOKE, Va. – Less than four months ago, we saw state champions crowned on the gridiron, and now, a brand-new season is upon us. In the first week of the 10 Strong Poll, Liberty Christian is our unanimous No. 1 team in the 10 Strong Poll. Right behind them...
WSLS
Old Dominion suspends 2nd leading rusher
Norfolk, Va. – Old Dominion’s upcoming battle with Virginia Tech on Friday night just got a little more difficult. The Monarchs announced they have suspended second leading rusher Elijah “La La” Davis indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules. The senior hails from Heritage High in Lynchburg. Davis rushed for 562 yard and 6 touchdowns last season for ODU. As of Wednesday evening before the game, Davis was not listed on Old Dominion’s on-line roster.
Christiansburg, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Abingdon High School football team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on August 31, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WSLS
Hokies prep for Friday night opener at Monarchs
BLACKSBURG, Va. – For the first time since 1982, Virginia Tech will open its football season on the road against an in-state opponent-- Old Dominion. The Monarchs have a program that the Hokies faithful remembers all to well from that infamous 2018 meeting. At that time, Old Dominion upset the 13th ranked Virginia Tech, 49-35. Aside from that, ODU football is a program that Brent Pry is rather familiar with as well.
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
WSLS
Liberty University students travel to Kentucky to help with disaster relief
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University students are providing disaster relief after last month’s flooding in Kentucky. A group left Wednesday morning for Jackson, Kentucky, where they’ll remove debris and help with other clean-up efforts before returning on Sunday. The students are a part of the LU Serve...
ODU vs. Virginia Tech | What to know about the game day special on 13News Now+
NORFOLK, Va. — The Monarchs and Hokies will go head to head this Friday at S.B. Ballard Stadium for the first time since ODU pulled off the biggest upset in program history by beating Virginia Tech 49-35. This will also mark the fourth match between the two schools, with the Hokies leading the series 2-1. Tech is said to be favored between 8.5 to 10 points.
Ridership on Amtrak’s Virginia Routes Hits All-Time High
State-supported trains see nearly 30 percent increase The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have announced that ridership on its state-supported trains hit an all-time high in July with more than 110,000 passengers traveling. This is an increase of 28.9 percent over June of 2022 and an increase of 19.8 percent over pre-pandemic ridership […]
WDBJ7.com
Rocky Mount DMV closing for renovations
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount DMV location will be closed temporarily after regular business hours September 1 for an interior renovation. The center will be reopened September 15. During the Rocky Mount renovation, customers have service options. More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com. Customers who...
NRVNews
Altizer, Jr., Roley Davis
Roley Davis Altizer Jr. (May 28, 1948 – August 8, 2022) Roley was born in Radford, Va., to Davis and Annie Altizer. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol Jane Tuning. Roley graduated from Radford High School and continued on to graduate from the University...
WDBJ7.com
40 Years Ago: The Queen of Steam returns to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was 40 years ago this month that a Roanoke icon came home. In August 1982, the Norfolk and Western 611 rolled into Roanoke under her own power for the first time in 20 years. The Queen of Steam had been restored at the Norfolk Southern...
WSLS
Finish line in sight for “Home for Good”
ROANOKE, Va. – The finish line is in sight for this year’s “Home for Good.”. Now that the major construction work is out of the way, crews and volunteers are starting to put the final touches on this year’s home. Wednesday team members from Capps Home...
pcpatriot.com
PCHS to be closed Wednesday
Pulaski County High School will be closed on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 to accommodate a large scale furniture installation at the school. This installation was originally planned for the summer break but shipping delays prevented the job from being completed on schedule. We apologize for any inconvenience that this might cause. This is not a virtual learning day.
WSLS
Meteorological fall begins with two comfortably warm afternoons Thursday, Friday
ROANOKE, Va. – Meteorological fall begins September 1 every year. Meteorological seasons are different from the equinoxes and solstices, because they depend solely on temperatures trends. (Plus, it’s easier for record keeping to keep a consistent season year-to-year.) Anyway, now that we got that off our chest... Thursday...
WSLS
Authorities issue 303 summonses in school zones during back to school week in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Safety is top of the mind in and out of the classroom this year, and each school day starts on the road. The Roanoke City Police Department said they partnered with Virginia State Police to target school zones during the first week of school. Altogether, the...
WDBJ7.com
New River will rise with Claytor generator test
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - Appalachian Power will conduct a required test of its electricity-generating units at the Claytor hydroelectric project in southwest Virginia beginning approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 for three hours, according to the utility. Testing will increase downstream flows at locations on the New...
WSLS
Huckleberry Park construction underway in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new Christiansburg park is on track to open this spring. The newly named Huckleberry Park first broke ground back in spring of 2021, but now construction is in full swing. It will feature an all-access playground, challenge course, splash pad and more. This week, they...
macaronikid.com
The Best Lynchburg Area Labor Day Weekend Events - Sept. 2-5, 2022
Welcome to the weekend update from Lynchburg Macaroni Kid! In advance of every weekend, we share the top family-friendly events in the Lynchburg area and beyond. There's no time like now to make family memories!. Can you believe it's Labor Day weekend already? It seems like summer just started!. Looking...
NRVNews
Lovern, Regina Smith
Regina Sue Smith Lovern, 69 of Pulaski, passed away at the Lewis Gale Pulaski Hospital on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, with her family by her side. Regina was born on December 10, 1952, in Pulaski to her parents Herman Woodson Smith & Alice Marie Huff Smith who preceded her in death. Regina was also preceded by a beloved son; James Gregory Lovern and a brother, Herman smith.
WSLS
Roanoke organizations, people gather for International Overdose Awareness Day
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke area organizations along with people recovering from addiction gathered for International Overdose Awareness Day at the Vinton War Memorial on Wednesday evening. International Overdose Awareness Day honors the lives lost to overdose and offers support to people on the path to recovery. Caitlyn Sherwood...
