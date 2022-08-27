ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

MMA Fighting

Rankings Shakeup: Demetrious Johnson vaults over UFC champions, reclaims No. 1 flyweight spot

Demetrious Johnson is once again a champion — and once again the No. 1 flyweight in the world. With a typically fantastic and surprisingly poetic performance, “Mighty Mouse” knocked out Adriano Moraes with a highlight-reel knockout knee this past Saturday at ONE on Prime Video 1 to claim the ONE Championship flyweight title. It avenged the lone knockout loss of his career, and reclaims his spot at the top of the flyweight mountain.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul slight favorite in potential boxing match with Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva might not be the betting favorite heading into a fight with Jake Paul. Paul is currently a -120 favorite to defeat Silva in a boxing match according to initial odds set by DraftKings. On Tuesday, it was reported that a bout between Paul and Silva is in the works for this October, with Oct. 29 as a possibility. A location for the bout and a weight class is still being negotiated and the matchup is yet to be officially announced.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva reportedly set for October boxing bout

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is about to go down. TMZ reported Tuesday that Paul is set to face longtime UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Silva in a boxing bout in October, with a location still to be determined. An initial report from NoSmokeBoxing has the bout scheduled for Oct. 29.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Sean Strickland out of headliner with Jared Cannonier at UFC event on Oct. 15

Sean Strickland will not compete in October. Following DWCS Season 6, Week 6 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, UFC President Dana White revealed to members of the media that due to a finger infection suffered by Strickland, he will no longer compete in his scheduled main event bout with Jared Cannonier on Oct. 15. MMA Fighting subsequently confirmed the announcement with multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Cain Velasquez lawyer suggests former UFC champion could take stand in potential trial: ‘He wants the truth to come out’

Cain Velasquez’s team is optimistic about the fighter’s chances should he go to trial. The two-time UFC heavyweight champion recently pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a Feb. 28 incident that include attempted murder, assault with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. Velasquez was arrested in Santa Clara, Calif., and is accused of chasing and firing upon a vehicle carrying alleged child molester Harry Goularte.
SANTA CLARA, CA
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Islam Makhachev says Kamaru Usman ‘100 percent’ defeats ‘lucky’ Leon Edwards in trilogy

Islam Makhachev doesn’t see Leon Edwards having a lengthy title run. England’s newest titleholder is enjoying the spoils of being champion after one of the wildest victories in MMA history at UFC 278 two weekends ago. Defeating Kamaru Usman via a fifth-round head kick knockout in their rematch, Edwards became a superstar overnight with an all-time great comeback.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Harry Hunsucker, two others removed from UFC roster following recent losses

The UFC has cut ties with three more veteran fighters in the wake of recent losses with the promotion. Heavyweight competitor Harry Hunsucker, Wu Yanan and Claudio Silva have all been removed from the UFC roster per officials, who confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday. The three fighters...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Dana White: Chael Sonnen’s cheating accusation against Leon Edwards ‘absolutely unfair’

Chael Sonnen has said a lot of things that have gotten Dana White’s attention, but rarely does he get a rebuke from the UFC president. That changed Tuesday night when White responded to Sonnen’s recent accusation that Leon Edwards “cheated” multiple times before knocking out welterweight champ Kamaru Usman with a head kick in the UFC 278 headliner.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Henry Cejudo breaks down recent Conor McGregor training footage; McGregor responds

Henry Cejudo is rekindling his beef with Conor McGregor. Earlier this year, Cejudo and McGregor began feuding over social media, with Cejudo offering the former two-division champion advice that McGregor took none too kindly. That led to Cejudo teasing a potential fight between the two at 155 pounds, but ultimately the feud died down. Now Cejudo is trying to bring it back to life.
COMBAT SPORTS

