WSLS

LCA holds No. 1 spot in the first week of the 10 Strong Poll

ROANOKE, Va. – Less than four months ago, we saw state champions crowned on the gridiron, and now, a brand-new season is upon us. In the first week of the 10 Strong Poll, Liberty Christian is our unanimous No. 1 team in the 10 Strong Poll. Right behind them...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Old Dominion suspends 2nd leading rusher

Norfolk, Va. – Old Dominion’s upcoming battle with Virginia Tech on Friday night just got a little more difficult. The Monarchs announced they have suspended second leading rusher Elijah “La La” Davis indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules. The senior hails from Heritage High in Lynchburg. Davis rushed for 562 yard and 6 touchdowns last season for ODU. As of Wednesday evening before the game, Davis was not listed on Old Dominion’s on-line roster.
NORFOLK, VA
WSLS

Glenvar volleyball takes down Northside in a County clash

ROANOKE, Va. – In a Monday night County clash between Glenvar and Northside, the Highlanders claimed victory in straight sets. . The Highlanders were anchored by their senior class that displayed a strong service game from Sydney Loder and Natalie McMahon. They helped set the tone for the first set that led to a 25-9 win.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Hokies prep for Friday night opener at Monarchs

BLACKSBURG, Va. – For the first time since 1982, Virginia Tech will open its football season on the road against an in-state opponent-- Old Dominion. The Monarchs have a program that the Hokies faithful remembers all to well from that infamous 2018 meeting. At that time, Old Dominion upset the 13th ranked Virginia Tech, 49-35. Aside from that, ODU football is a program that Brent Pry is rather familiar with as well.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Meteorological fall begins with two comfortably warm afternoons Thursday, Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Meteorological fall begins September 1 every year. Meteorological seasons are different from the equinoxes and solstices, because they depend solely on temperatures trends. (Plus, it’s easier for record keeping to keep a consistent season year-to-year.) Anyway, now that we got that off our chest... Thursday...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Christiansburg crash causes traffic delays on I-81

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WSET) — A crash in Christiansburg on I-81 has backed up traffic about 1.5 miles with several lane closures. The crash is at mile marker 118, and VDOT says the north left lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Lewisburg, West Virginia

The state of West Virginia is an oasis of beauty and tranquility. It offers residents and visitors a calm and pleasant experience. Soak in all the beauty this state has to offer when you visit one of its state parks. The incredible mountains in West Virginia state parks ensure that...
LEWISBURG, WV
WSLS

Huckleberry Park construction underway in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new Christiansburg park is on track to open this spring. The newly named Huckleberry Park first broke ground back in spring of 2021, but now construction is in full swing. It will feature an all-access playground, challenge course, splash pad and more. This week, they...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WVNS

WVU Medicine opens new pediatric specialty center in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Mercer County is now home to the first children’s Specialty clinic in Southern West Virginia. Members of Princeton Community Hospital and WVU Medicine celebrated the opening of their brand new WVU Medicine Children’s Telemedicine and Specialty Clinic located at the Mercer Medical Group Primary Care building. After the ribbon cutting, refreshments were available […]
PRINCETON, WV
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon storms ahead of front

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the umbrella! Afternoon showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front Tuesday. Before the rain arrives, Tuesday will start relatively dry. Some patchy fog may impact the morning commute. Otherwise, increasing cloudiness will be overhead. Prior to the front’s arrival, high temperatures will range from the upper 70s and lower 80s in the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside can expect highs in the very warm upper 80s and lower 90s.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County cleared after crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The road has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: Northbound lanes of Bent Mountain Road are still closed, with one southbound lane open after a crash in the area of the 8500 block. Tuesday afternoon, Roanoke County fire crews were called after a septic truck went...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

PCHS to be closed Wednesday

Pulaski County High School will be closed on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 to accommodate a large scale furniture installation at the school. This installation was originally planned for the summer break but shipping delays prevented the job from being completed on schedule. We apologize for any inconvenience that this might cause. This is not a virtual learning day.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

New River will rise with Claytor generator test

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - Appalachian Power will conduct a required test of its electricity-generating units at the Claytor hydroelectric project in southwest Virginia beginning approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 for three hours, according to the utility. Testing will increase downstream flows at locations on the New...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later

BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
BLACKSBURG, VA

