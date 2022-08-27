Read full article on original website
WSLS
LCA holds No. 1 spot in the first week of the 10 Strong Poll
ROANOKE, Va. – Less than four months ago, we saw state champions crowned on the gridiron, and now, a brand-new season is upon us. In the first week of the 10 Strong Poll, Liberty Christian is our unanimous No. 1 team in the 10 Strong Poll. Right behind them...
WSLS
Old Dominion suspends 2nd leading rusher
Norfolk, Va. – Old Dominion’s upcoming battle with Virginia Tech on Friday night just got a little more difficult. The Monarchs announced they have suspended second leading rusher Elijah “La La” Davis indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules. The senior hails from Heritage High in Lynchburg. Davis rushed for 562 yard and 6 touchdowns last season for ODU. As of Wednesday evening before the game, Davis was not listed on Old Dominion’s on-line roster.
WSLS
Glenvar volleyball takes down Northside in a County clash
ROANOKE, Va. – In a Monday night County clash between Glenvar and Northside, the Highlanders claimed victory in straight sets. . The Highlanders were anchored by their senior class that displayed a strong service game from Sydney Loder and Natalie McMahon. They helped set the tone for the first set that led to a 25-9 win.
WSLS
Hokies prep for Friday night opener at Monarchs
BLACKSBURG, Va. – For the first time since 1982, Virginia Tech will open its football season on the road against an in-state opponent-- Old Dominion. The Monarchs have a program that the Hokies faithful remembers all to well from that infamous 2018 meeting. At that time, Old Dominion upset the 13th ranked Virginia Tech, 49-35. Aside from that, ODU football is a program that Brent Pry is rather familiar with as well.
Christiansburg, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Abingdon High School football team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on August 31, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
ODU vs. Virginia Tech | What to know about the game day special on 13News Now+
NORFOLK, Va. — The Monarchs and Hokies will go head to head this Friday at S.B. Ballard Stadium for the first time since ODU pulled off the biggest upset in program history by beating Virginia Tech 49-35. This will also mark the fourth match between the two schools, with the Hokies leading the series 2-1. Tech is said to be favored between 8.5 to 10 points.
WSLS
Meteorological fall begins with two comfortably warm afternoons Thursday, Friday
ROANOKE, Va. – Meteorological fall begins September 1 every year. Meteorological seasons are different from the equinoxes and solstices, because they depend solely on temperatures trends. (Plus, it’s easier for record keeping to keep a consistent season year-to-year.) Anyway, now that we got that off our chest... Thursday...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
WSET
Christiansburg crash causes traffic delays on I-81
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WSET) — A crash in Christiansburg on I-81 has backed up traffic about 1.5 miles with several lane closures. The crash is at mile marker 118, and VDOT says the north left lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed.
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Lewisburg, West Virginia
The state of West Virginia is an oasis of beauty and tranquility. It offers residents and visitors a calm and pleasant experience. Soak in all the beauty this state has to offer when you visit one of its state parks. The incredible mountains in West Virginia state parks ensure that...
WSLS
Grayson County High School staff save teen after he goes into cardiac arrest
INDEPENDENCE, Va. – Parents are praising Grayson County High School faculty and staff for saving their son’s life after he went into cardiac arrest. The student, Hayden Walters, is a senior at Grayson County High School. “It feels pretty good. I feel the excitement for the senior year,”...
WSLS
Huckleberry Park construction underway in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new Christiansburg park is on track to open this spring. The newly named Huckleberry Park first broke ground back in spring of 2021, but now construction is in full swing. It will feature an all-access playground, challenge course, splash pad and more. This week, they...
WVU Medicine opens new pediatric specialty center in Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Mercer County is now home to the first children’s Specialty clinic in Southern West Virginia. Members of Princeton Community Hospital and WVU Medicine celebrated the opening of their brand new WVU Medicine Children’s Telemedicine and Specialty Clinic located at the Mercer Medical Group Primary Care building. After the ribbon cutting, refreshments were available […]
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon storms ahead of front
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the umbrella! Afternoon showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front Tuesday. Before the rain arrives, Tuesday will start relatively dry. Some patchy fog may impact the morning commute. Otherwise, increasing cloudiness will be overhead. Prior to the front’s arrival, high temperatures will range from the upper 70s and lower 80s in the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside can expect highs in the very warm upper 80s and lower 90s.
WSLS
Giles County school to have virtual learning day due to heat, humidity
GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Narrows Elementary/Middle School will have a virtual learning day on Tuesday due to high temperatures and humidity within the building. Students will not report to school, but will be expected to complete assignments that were given to them by their teachers on Monday. If...
WSLS
Authorities issue 303 summonses in school zones during back to school week in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Safety is top of the mind in and out of the classroom this year, and each school day starts on the road. The Roanoke City Police Department said they partnered with Virginia State Police to target school zones during the first week of school. Altogether, the...
WDBJ7.com
Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County cleared after crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The road has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: Northbound lanes of Bent Mountain Road are still closed, with one southbound lane open after a crash in the area of the 8500 block. Tuesday afternoon, Roanoke County fire crews were called after a septic truck went...
pcpatriot.com
PCHS to be closed Wednesday
Pulaski County High School will be closed on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 to accommodate a large scale furniture installation at the school. This installation was originally planned for the summer break but shipping delays prevented the job from being completed on schedule. We apologize for any inconvenience that this might cause. This is not a virtual learning day.
WDBJ7.com
New River will rise with Claytor generator test
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - Appalachian Power will conduct a required test of its electricity-generating units at the Claytor hydroelectric project in southwest Virginia beginning approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 for three hours, according to the utility. Testing will increase downstream flows at locations on the New...
wina.com
Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later
BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
