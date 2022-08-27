Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanasports.com
'Meant to be': Butte's Cameron Gurnsey follows father's footsteps in committing to Griz football
BUTTE — Looking back, Cameron Gurnsey figures he was always destined to don silver and maroon. The Butte senior wide receiver and son of Montana football great Scott Gurnsey announced on Aug. 18 that he had committed to the Griz football, meaning that the younger Gurnsey will join UM's team 28 years after his dad, a 1995 graduate, concluded an all-Big Sky Conference career as both a receiver and punter.
montanasports.com
Missoula Sentinel's 22-game winning streak entering territory of Class AA's all-time elites
MISSOULA — The Missoula Sentinel football team has been the face of the Class AA scene for the last two seasons. The Spartans had won 21 straight games coming into this season, and they opened the year with a 24-21 victory over Billings West in a rematch of the last two title games, in a game where Sentinel was pushed, and found ways to battle through adversity.
montanasports.com
Montana Grizzlies release depth chart ahead of season opener against Northwestern State
MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies released their two-deep depth chart on Tuesday afternoon, just a few days before their season opener against Northwestern State. San Diego State transfer Lucas Johnson, a redshirt senior, was officially listed as the starter at quarterback for the Grizzlies ahead of redshirt sophomore Kris Brown.
10 Questions To Never Ask, If You Are Moving To Montana. Trust Me
As we all know, there are tons of people moving to Montana, and it has become an issue in so many ways. From housing, to daycare, to traffic at all hours. So if you are planning on moving to Montana or maybe have just arrived, there are a few things that will get you a nasty look when asked. Not by me...I'm pretty judge-free, but some are incredibly annoyed that the town they grew up in is now more of a city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
Montana Woman Stays Hopeful For The Return Of Missing Dog
It has been more than 10 brutally long days for fur-baby mom, Aurora. Aurora has been on the search for her dog, Rooster (LOVE the name by the way) and is doing whatever she can to bring him home. Rooster, seen below, has been missing since the 20th of August,...
NBCMontana
Accident blocks southbound Brooks St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department reports there is a blockage on southbound Brooks Street at Paxon Street due to an accident. Officials say drivers should yield to emergency vehicles and first responders on the scene and to expect traffic delays and possible traffic rerouting. Missoula Police Department...
bozemanmagazine.com
Montana State residence hall to display donated artwork painted by building's namesake
BOZEMAN — A watercolor by a former Montana State University art professor will soon hang in the MSU residence hall named after her, thanks to a donation from a Bozeman native. The untitled painting by Olga Ross Hannon, who served as head of applied art at MSU from 1941...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explorebigsky.com
Several grizzly bears reported in northern Bitterroot Valley in August
MISSOULA – Several grizzly bears are spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month, with verified sightings of two bears most recently on the east side of the valley, in the river bottoms and edges of the Sapphire Mountains near Florence and Lolo. Although grizzly bears don’t inhabit...
Here’s How to Get a Movie Ticket For Only $3 in Montana
Going to a movie can get expensive, but if you want to get a great deal on your movie tickets, you need to know about this. Saturday, September 3, 2022, is National Cinema Day. It's the only day all year long that you can get a movie ticket for only $3. Normally, adult tickets are $13.50, so you'd be saving over $10 per ticket.
Lawsuit challenges planned subdivision near Canyon Ferry Lake
Landowners and an environmental organization opposed to a proposed subdivision near Canyon Ferry Lake are now going to court, challenging the decision to let it move forward.
Western Montana Fair attendance tops 100,000
Organizers report that for the first time in recent years, attendance topped 100,000 at the Western Montana Fair.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missoula airport set to court new air service
Airport officials are now working to fill airline seats as the Missoula airport approaches the onset of fall.
NBCMontana
Pleasant conditions today precede an incoming stretch of above average temperatures
A pleasant afternoon is in store for western Montana today. Temperatures this afternoon will top out around normal, if not a few degrees below normal for this time of the year. Highs should remain in the 70s and low 80s this afternoon, and lows will drop into the 40s overnight.
Thinking Of Moving To Bozeman? Good Luck, My Friend.
I love living in Bozeman. It's a great town with wonderful folks and there is always something going on. Of course, I'm not the only one that loves living here; as people continue to flock to our city, we are experiencing record growth. We've certainly talked about this multiple times, however a recent post on Reddit made me realize that some people just aren't aware of what it's like to live here.
yourbigsky.com
Areas of Montana saw up to 3 in. of rain over past week
The National Weather Service in Billings said via Twitter Sunday that several areas of Montana over the last week received precipitation from various thunderstorms. The moisture level varied between certain areas of the state; some areas saw up to three inches of rain. According to the map on the NWS...
montanarightnow.com
Owners of Sir Scott's Oasis set to retire
MANHATTAN, MT- Over the weekend the Manhattan Potato Festival posted to Facebook a heartfelt message to the owners of Sir Scott's Oasis. Scott and Marie Westphal I've been at the helm of a steakhouse for decades and without question, it's growing a reputation as one of the best steak houses in the state of Montana.
Frenchtown High School SRO discusses safety issues
School Resource Officers are trained law enforcement who work with the schools to identify and fix threats.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for Felony DUI on Highway 10
On August 25, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer observed a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound on Highway 10 near Flynn Lane. The officer watched as the Jeep quickly approached the rear of a large passenger transport vehicle. The Jeep almost struck the rear of the large passenger transport vehicle and had to quickly apply the brakes to avoid a collision. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
NBCMontana
Police seek information about shooting at Bozeman Beach
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman police are seeking information on an altercation at Glen Lake Rotary Park, also known as Bozeman Beach. On Sunday around 10 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon after several people reported gunshots. Numerous officers arrived and located a person who was assaulted...
Comments / 0