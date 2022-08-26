Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Residents purchase Plymouth manufactured-home park
PLYMOUTH — The homeowners in Pine Gate Village Mobile Home Park recently purchased their 34-unit manufactured-home park, making it New Hampshire’s 144th resident-owned community. Pine Gate Cooperative becomes Grafton County's 15th ROC. Those communities contain 477 affordable homes.
laconiadailysun.com
laconiadailysun.com
laconiadailysun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laconiadailysun.com
Visit Sanborn Mills Farm
It's hard to know what’s most enchanting about Sanborn Mills Farm in Loudon. Is it the lovely garden beside the restored 1800s barn? Is it the working gristmill? Or the water-powered sawmill? Perhaps the sum of all the parts is the magic of Sanborn Mills Farm. That is the magic of serenity and joy.
laconiadailysun.com
Hassan visits downtown Laconia to talk small business
Sen. Maggie Hassan took a tour of several downtown Laconia businesses Wednesday afternoon. "One of the things I focus on is how do you build an economy that works for everyone," Hassan said of her tour. "Small businesses, everyday workers. So having a chance to be on the ground with everyday businesses and check in with them."
laconiadailysun.com
laconiadailysun.com
Sylvia resigns as chair of county delegation; Bean elected to fill his position
LACONIA — Five minutes into Thursday’s Belknap County Delegation meeting, the body’s chair, Rep. Mike Sylvia of Belmont, resigned. The meeting had been called at the request of the county commissioners so that the delegation could weigh proposals for an appropriation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
laconiadailysun.com
Labor Day weekend Craft Fair at Gunstock Sept. 3-4
GILFORD — Come and celebrate at the Labor Day weekend Craft Fair at Gunstock Mountain Resort, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. There will be over 100 artists and crafters displaying a variety of media. Some of the arts and crafts will include handcrafted wood...
laconiadailysun.com
Scott A. Young, 63
NORTHFIELD — Scott A. Young, 63, of Shaker Road, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Scott was born on August 25, 1959, to two loving parents, Eleanor (Lunny) Young and Harry Young, in New Bedford, Massachusetts. He was the fourth of seven children.
laconiadailysun.com
Marlene D. Sorette, 87
Marlene D. Sorette, 87, formerly of Laconia and Franklin, died at Merrimack County Nursing Home on Aug. 27, 2022. She was born in Franklin on July 15, 1935 the daughter of Andrew J. Sorette and Madeline (Marchetti) Sorette.
laconiadailysun.com
Local recovery centers awarded $2 million to reduce SUD mortality in Belknap County
LACONIA — kathy ireland Recovery Centers, in partnership with Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Archways, Ascension Recovery Services, and Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, have been awarded a $2 million Health Resources and Service Administration grant that will be used to reduce the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorders in Belknap County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laconiadailysun.com
Two indicted for burglary at burned-out apt. house
Two people are facing felony charges after they allegedly broke into a burned-out apartment house in the city and removed items from the structure. Ryan Collins, 38, of Sheridan Street, in Laconia, and Matthew R. Belmore, 49, of Rushville, Nebraska, were both indicted on a charge of burglary, in connection with the break-in at 17 Bay St.
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 120 service calls from 11 a.m. on Aug. 22 through 11 a.m. Monday. Six people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
State School panel pulling up stakes
LACONIA — The panel formed to study the development potential of the Laconia State School complex has essentially wrapped up its work. The panel authorized a final draft of a report about the historic value of buildings on the property on Tuesday. “We don’t disband, but we go into...
laconiadailysun.com
Claire L. Hebert-Dow: Why cause disruption with so much position turnover?
I don’t get it. I read letters from our sheriff, his opponent, supporters on both sides. As if we residents of Belknap County need to wrestle with another convoluted issue. But I force myself to be guided by my inner voice unencumbered by mixed signals.
laconiadailysun.com
Marguerite 'Peggy' Houseworth, 69
PLYMOUTH — Marguerite Anne Houseworth of Plymouth, 69, died on July 31, 2022. Marguerite, better known as “Peggy” by all her loved ones, was born on March 8, 1953 in Philadelphia, PA, to Robert Warren Houseworth and Alice Bubb Hewit Houseworth, both of whom preceded her in death. Peggy was married to James Fortune who also preceded her in death.
laconiadailysun.com
Gregory D. Landroche, 74
Gregory David Landroche, 74, died on August 25, 2022, following a period of declining health. Born in Plymouth on May 6, 1948, he was the son of Maxim R. and Madalene (Young) Landroche. Greg was raised in Ashland and was a 1965 graduate of Ashland High School. In July of 1967 he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps serving in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1969.
laconiadailysun.com
Judith A. McCarthy, 84
BELMONT — Judith "Judy" A. (Bragan) McCarthy, 84, left her earthly body to join her Savior on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Her final transformation took place at the family home in Belmont, with family at her side. Judy was born in Houlton, Maine, on June 23, 1938, to Wendell...
laconiadailysun.com
Albert L. Phillips, 90
BELMONT — Albert “Tom” Leo Phillips, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster. Albert was born on October 25, 1931 in Swanton, VT, the son of the late Louis and Catherine (Weeks) Phillips, and is the eldest of the Phillips tribe leaving behind a family tree that has sprouted many limbs.
Comments / 0