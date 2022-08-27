Read full article on original website
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Ulster Fire Only 15% Contained, 3 Fires Now Raging in Hudson Valley
Minnewaska State Park remains closed today as officials continue to battle two fires in Ulster County. The Napanoch Point Fire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve is only about 15 percent contained. That’s according to the latest update from Ulster County officials, which was before last night’s rain. Minnewaska...
Dutchess FD’s Second Heroic Act after Barton Orchards Fire
If you were looking for the definition of "beyond the call of duty," look no further than the Beekman and Patterson Fire Departments in Dutchess County. After responding to the devastating fire at Barton Orchards, their heroics continued after the flames were extinguished. Fire at Barton Orchards. Last week, a...
Fatal Fire Closes Down Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Eatery
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and a popular bar closed following an early morning fire. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into an early morning fatal fire in Orange County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. Fire Closes Down...
Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
Cool Off at Dutchess County’s Newest Ice Cream Shop This September
As they say, all you need is love and ice cream. Living in the Hudson Valley makes it easy to access locally owned and delicious ice cream in each village and town. We have a large amount of ice cream stands available to us. Nothing screams summer like a warm...
‘Secret’ Town Meeting Paves Way for Route 9 Whole Foods Location
It looks like Whole Foods may finally be coming to the Hudson Valley. There have been rumors for years that the high-end grocery retailer was looking to expand its footprint to Dutchess County, but now it may actually be a reality. The Hudson Valley has been desperately waiting for several...
Multiple Raging Fires In Hudson Valley Close New York State Park
Firefighters continue to battle multiple wildfires in the Hudson Valley. Officials correctly warned the blaze would spread forcing the closure of a popular state park. On Monday, the Ulster County Government warned about a fire at Minnewaska State Park that officials believed would spread. Minnewaska State Park Fire Expected To...
Beacon, NY Dummy Light Gets Hit…Again!
Oops, someone did it again. For the 2nd time in 4 months, a Beacon landmark has been damaged. On April 26th, 2022, news broke that the Dummy Light on Main Street in Beacon had been knocked down during road construction. The local Beacon Facebook group lit up with comments. Beacon residents were concerned that the Dummy Light would not be fixed and returned.
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York: 2 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family. On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.
“Ridiculous” New Trailways Bus Policy Infuriates Hudson Valley Commuters
Trailways buses are like haybales and Dunkin' Donuts: you can hardly drive for ten minutes without seeing one in the Hudson Valley. A new pricing plan, however, has many residents up in arms. Is this capitalism at work, or a sneaky way to squeeze more money out of commuters?. Bus...
Reported Jumper Closed Down Parts Of Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
Parts of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge were closed down due to police activity on the bridge. On Tuesday around 9:45 p.m., the New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span.
4 Popular Hudson Valley Locations That Always Have Someone Asking for Money
Have you noticed people asking for money at these locations?. Last weekend I spent a lot of driving time in the Fishkill, Beacon, and Newburgh areas and was asked at least four times for money by four different people at four different intersections. Honestly, I don't remember this ever happening before, once maybe, but never four times in one day.
fox5ny.com
Wildfires growing in upstate New York
NEW YORK - The wildfires burning in Ulster County have grown despite efforts to contain the flames, officials said on Wednesday. The fires in the Napanoch Point area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve now cover about 270 acres, according to that state Department of Environmental Conservation. That is up from about 150 acres on Tuesday.
Hudson Valley Campers Ticketed For Dangerous, Illegal Camping
New York State Forest Rangers went above and beyond to find alleged illegal campers in the Hudson Valley. This week in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review," officials confirmed two people were caught illegally camping in Ulster County. Illegal Camping in...
Sears in Newburgh to close in October after 43 years
The Sears store in Newburgh is officially closing after 43 years.
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Aug 31 – Sept 6
Find your four-leaf clover. Hooley on the Hudson. Sunday, September 4, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at T.R. Gallo Park on the Rondout, Kingston. A full day of celebrating Irish culture in the Hudson Valley with live music and dancing. Parking for attendees is available in the Kingston Plaza, the Cornell Street public lot and at Kingston Point, where free shuttle buses will be provided to bring you to the event. For more information about this event, check out: http://ulsteraoh.com/hooley-on-the-hudson.html.
80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers
An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
Serious Accident on Route 17 Destroys Truck, Leaves Behind Devastation
The accident took place Tuesday morning. As summer comes to a close and schools in the Hudson Valley begin to open up it's the perfect time to remind drivers to slow down and follow posted speed limits. It is a message we've all heard many times but some might need a reminder as to how dangerous our Hudson Valley roads can be.
Celebrity Owned Business Hosting VIP Event in the Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley is filled with endless opportunities to enjoy yourself. From unique restaurant choices to beautiful views, hiking trails, and fun events at different shops and wineries, there's something for everyone. Some Hudson Valley residents have been lucky and spotted celebrities in our area. Flo-Rida, Ben Stiller and Post...
5 Things we Love About Cold Spring, New York
Cold Spring, New York is one of the Hudson Valley's best towns to spend a day walking around. If there is one thing I love more than anything about a town in the Hudson Valley, it's "walkability" and Cold Spring, a village in the town of Philipstown in Putnam County has it!
