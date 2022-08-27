ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughquag, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Poughquag, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Beacon, NY Dummy Light Gets Hit…Again!

Oops, someone did it again. For the 2nd time in 4 months, a Beacon landmark has been damaged. On April 26th, 2022, news broke that the Dummy Light on Main Street in Beacon had been knocked down during road construction. The local Beacon Facebook group lit up with comments. Beacon residents were concerned that the Dummy Light would not be fixed and returned.
BEACON, NY
fox5ny.com

Wildfires growing in upstate New York

NEW YORK - The wildfires burning in Ulster County have grown despite efforts to contain the flames, officials said on Wednesday. The fires in the Napanoch Point area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve now cover about 270 acres, according to that state Department of Environmental Conservation. That is up from about 150 acres on Tuesday.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Aug 31 – Sept 6

Find your four-leaf clover. Hooley on the Hudson. Sunday, September 4, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at T.R. Gallo Park on the Rondout, Kingston. A full day of celebrating Irish culture in the Hudson Valley with live music and dancing. Parking for attendees is available in the Kingston Plaza, the Cornell Street public lot and at Kingston Point, where free shuttle buses will be provided to bring you to the event. For more information about this event, check out: http://ulsteraoh.com/hooley-on-the-hudson.html.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers

An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

