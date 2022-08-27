Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Waves Founder Suggests Crypto Regulations To Control Market Manipulation
As the crypto market has been facing a long lasted winter and the Fed is adding fuel to the fire with its hawkish approach to fight inflation and protect users, global tech tycoons and industry experts have been pointing out their opinions on the situation. Similarly, in an interview, Sasha...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto ATM Company BitBase To Launch Services In Venezuela
Bitbase is a cryptocurrency store and ATM company which has now decided to launch its ATM operations in Venezuela this year. Bitbase is currently planning to hire employees for its stores and the crypto ATMs that are to be introduced. This could make the ATM company one of the first...
bitcoinist.com
Dubai Pushes Out Crypto Marketing Rules To Further Safeguard Investors
Dubai will soon be pursuing a new license program directed towards the crypto space service providers, local regulators by introducing marketing and advertising rules for the industry. Dubai’s virtual asset regulatory authority (VARA), a cryptocurrency regulatory had proposed for new guidelines on marketing, advertising and promotions of cryptocurrencies. VARA...
bitcoinist.com
OpenSky Finance: The first integrated peer-to-pool and peer-to-peer NFT lending protocol launched on Ethereum
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 31, 2022 – OpenSky Finance launched on Ethereum mainnet. NFT holders can stake their BAYC, CryptoPunks, or MAYC NFTs to take out an Instant loan for up to 40% of the floor price. OpenSky borrowers can also pledge their BAYC, CryptoPunks, MAYC, Moonbirds, Doodles, Azuki, and 11 additional whitelisted NFT collections to make a peer-to-peer loan offer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
$1 Crypto Tokens For x100 Profit With Big Eyes, Ripple and TRON
Big Eyes (BIG) is usurping the trend of dog meme cryptocurrencies with its cat token. However, with the buzz and attention the cat-meme token has gotten within a short time of presales, it seems as if the doges are taking a back seat while the “cute” big-eyed cat takes the VIP spot.
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Avalanche (AVAX) Could Break ATH Records Before 2023 Starts
It is no secret that Uniglo, Bitcoin, and Avalanche have been on a roll lately. All three have reached new all-time highs in the past few months, and there is no reason to believe that the trend will not continue in the future. Here is a look at how each of these could break their all-time high records before 2023 starts.
bitcoinist.com
Artozo NFT Marketplace Beta Launch August 2022
The NFT Market potentially worth $231B by 2030 making this the time jump in. August 26, 2022 – It isn’t often that you get to report on a project proceeding ahead of schedule. We are much more familiar with the nagging disappointment of updates assuring us that our long awaited treat has been briefly delayed but will be coming soon…blah, blah, blah. So, yeah, being able to say that a project is not just on schedule, but rolling out an early beta is a unicorn event.
bitcoinist.com
Iran Crypto Businesses Finally Get Permitted To Use Bitcoin Payments
Iran has now finally given a green signal to the use of cryptocurrency for imports into the nation while international trade sanctions are underway. This approval has come from Iran’s Industry, Mines and Trade Ministry. Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin gave confirmation that these regulations which are quite detailed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Chronoly.io Expected to Grow by 5000% as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders Invest in CRNO
The bearish market sentiments and the fall of meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have caused investors to look for investments that have tangible utility and the backing of real-world assets. Investors who had put their money into projects that did not have any real-world utility suffered losses during the recent market crash. Taking lessons from this trend, investors across the globe are leaving meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) for stable projects like Chronoly.io (CRNO).
bitcoinist.com
Kinetic Network Token (KENT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 26, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Kinetic Network Token (KENT) on August 26, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the KENT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a blockchain data exchange platform, Kinetic Network...
bitcoinist.com
Aimedis token AIMX now traded in BitMart
The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis-founder...
bitcoinist.com
Flasko (FLSK) the new talk of the town crypto will overtake Fantom (FTM) and Polygon (MATIC) in 2023
What are whales of cryptocurrency doing now? They are holding several well-known coins, such as Polygon (MATIC) and Fantom (FTM), in anticipation of any slight price increases that would somewhat offset the substantial losses they have recently suffered. But in August, whales are also preparing to invest in Flasko (FLSK), a brand-new cryptocurrency project with ground-breaking features that are turning heads among analysts.
bitcoinist.com
DeFi Tokens See The Largest Jump As Ethereum Reclaims $1,500
Decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens have always followed the movement of Ethereum closely. This is why whenever the digital asset has been on the rise, the prices of other DeFi tokens have grown rapidly too. This is the case now as the crypto market has entered another recovery trend. Bitcoin has once more settled above $20,000, triggering another relief rally for the crypto market.
bitcoinist.com
Argentina Wine Producer Mendoza Province Adopts Crypto Payments To Receive Taxes
Although the crypto market has been facing tough times with Fed adding fuel to the fire with its hawkish approach to the industry, some countries have shown an incredible interest in digital assets simultaneously. The fifth most populous territory of Argentina, Mendoza, known for its production of wine, now accepts...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin On-Chain Activity Bleeds Despite Hashrate Growth
Bitcoin on-chain activity has been swinging between green and red for a while. This time around, though, after the price of bitcoin had suffered a tremendous loss, the on-chain activity has turned to the downside once more. The decline has cut across the majority of metrics, leading to as large as double-digit declines in some of them.
bitcoinist.com
ISLAMICOIN (ISLAMI) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 29, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed ISLAMICOIN (ISLAMI) on August 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ISLAMI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a Sharia compliant cryptocurrency created for the global Muslim...
bitcoinist.com
Cardano Surpasses Bitcoin In Global Ranking For Intimate Brands
Being the first cryptocurrency to exist and the largest by market cap, Bitcoin has always dominated several aspects, but now altcoins such as Cardano are also gaining momentum. For many people, BTC remains the essential crypto asset that they know. Its adoption is more comprehensive than other digital assets. Also,...
bitcoinist.com
Charles Hoskinson Announces New Timeline For Cardano Hard Fork, Price Pump Incoming?
Cardano has been moving towards the Vasil hard fork for a couple of months now, and with two postponements already, there are concerns about when the upgrade may take place. Founder Charles Hoskinson and IOG, the developer behind Cardano, have been keeping the community updated on bugs and estimated time of delivery. In a new video, the founder said that the Vasil hard fork was likely to happen in September.
bitcoinist.com
ChangeNOW – Legit Crypto Exchange Totally Worth Checking Out
Coinbase, Binance, Kraken, Gemini… These crypto platforms offer a good old classic exchange/trading service. Yet, although they were immensely helpful during the early crypto days, nowadays, there is nothing to be overly excited about here. In fact, most exchanges take a while to actually exchange cryptocurrency and, on top of that, require users to practically bring their personal information into the open.
bitcoinist.com
Persystic Token Is Revolutionizing The Social Media Space while Rivalling Solana
Blockchain potential has increased over the years, providing its users and platform that adopt it with a high potential for success. Persystic Token (PSYS) and Solana (SOL) are great examples of blockchain cryptocurrencies providing their users with unique features and functions that serve them best. However, the use of blockchain has expanded over the years, with various sectors accepting and adopting its functionalities into their platform.
Comments / 0