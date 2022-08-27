ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man dies in vehicle rollover. It’s the third traffic fatality in four hours south of Fresno

By Robert Kuwada
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

A 52-year-old man from Fresno died in a solo vehicle rollover accident near Easton on Friday evening in a third traffic fatality south of Fresno within just a few hours.

The man, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was traveling eastbound on Lincoln Avenue and approaching Cornelia Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his 2007 Dodge Dakota drifted off the roadway to the right.

The driver over-corrected, forcing the vehicle to overturn. It came to a stop on its wheels, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier Friday, two motorcyclists were killed in separate but related crashes a few miles farther south.

The first incident occurred around 2 p.m. on southbound Highway 41 and Harlan Avenue, near Riverdale. An adult male attempted to pass slower traffic at a high rate of speed and did not see a concrete wall ahead of him. He hit the wall, was ejected from the motorcycle into the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second motorcyclist was stuck behind traffic due to a detour from the first incident. He attempted to pass cars and hit a pickup truck that was towing a trailer. He also died at the scene.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Dr. Venu Gopal Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 168 [Fresno, CA]

Solo-Vehicle Accident near Beal Fire Road Left Sheriff’s Department Official Killed. The incident happened while Dr. Gopal was traveling west on the highway before losing control of his Nissan sedan. The car careened down the mountainside. According to investigators, they pinged Dr. Gopal’s phone and traced it near Beal...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverdale, CA
Fresno, CA
Cars
Local
California Accidents
City
Lincoln, CA
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KMPH.com

Vegetation fire burns several structures in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A few structures are now a total loss due to a vegetation fire that broke out in Fresno County. Fresno County Fire and other agencies responded to a property on Belmont and McCall Avenues Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived, the vegetation fire had grown and...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Armed suspect arrested at Clinton and Millbrook, school lockdowns lifted

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: Police have taken the suspect into custody and are lifting the school lockdowns. There is a large police presence at Clinton and Millbrook Avenues in Fresno Wednesday afternoon. The Fresno Police Department says officers are at an address on Kenmore Dr. where an armed...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in rollover crash near Easton

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in a vehicle crash near Easton was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Monday. Officials say Armondo Leyton Reyes of Fresno was the person who was driving a Dodge Dakota on Friday going eastbound on Lincoln Avenue, at Cornelia Avenue, when it drifted and ultimately […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatality#Vehicle Rollover#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Dodge Dakota
YourCentralValley.com

3 teens arrested for stealing vehicles in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three teenagers were arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of auto theft, Clovis police say. Authorities say that just before 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the area of Clovis and Shepherd avenues on the report of three suspects that were seen checking car door handles in that neighborhood. When officers […]
CLOVIS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Road 24 [Visalia, CA]

Motorcycle Accident on State Route 21 Resulted in One Fatality. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m., on Road 24 and State Route 201. According to investigators, a 34-year-old motorcyclist going westbound on State Route 201 collided with a 70-year-old pickup-truck driver who was traveling southbound on Road 24. The collision ejected the motorcyclist and left him with fatal injuries.
VISALIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
thesungazette.com

Drivers will need to share the road on state route between Tulare, Orange Cove

TULARE COUNTY – Drivers passing through State Route 63, the route between Tulare County and Orange Cove in Fresno County, will begin seeing some increased traffic delays after the California Department of Transportation announced their three-month road construction project. Starting in late August until some time in mid-November, State...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 73-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities identified the man who was shot and killed in central Fresno Saturday morning. Just after 7:00 a.m. officers responded to Orchard Avenue and Yale Avenues for a report of a man lying in the roadway. When officers arrived they found 73-year-old Robert Torres shot multiple times, according to Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Ag theft suspect busted in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE  COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was identified and arrested after Tulare detectives began investigating multiple thefts from different ag-related businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove, and Woodlake areas, according to Tulare County deputies. Deputies say victims reported thefts of ATVs, vehicles, tools, equipment, and fruit. Through their investigation, detectives identified 41-year-old Sean […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
8K+
Followers
279
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy