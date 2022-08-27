Man dies in vehicle rollover. It’s the third traffic fatality in four hours south of Fresno

A 52-year-old man from Fresno died in a solo vehicle rollover accident near Easton on Friday evening in a third traffic fatality south of Fresno within just a few hours.

The man, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was traveling eastbound on Lincoln Avenue and approaching Cornelia Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his 2007 Dodge Dakota drifted off the roadway to the right.

The driver over-corrected, forcing the vehicle to overturn. It came to a stop on its wheels, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier Friday, two motorcyclists were killed in separate but related crashes a few miles farther south.

The first incident occurred around 2 p.m. on southbound Highway 41 and Harlan Avenue, near Riverdale. An adult male attempted to pass slower traffic at a high rate of speed and did not see a concrete wall ahead of him. He hit the wall, was ejected from the motorcycle into the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second motorcyclist was stuck behind traffic due to a detour from the first incident. He attempted to pass cars and hit a pickup truck that was towing a trailer. He also died at the scene.