Gary P. Balog, 64, of Everett, Pa., formerly of Monongahela, passed away at UPMC Montefiore on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. He was a 1976 graduate of Ringgold High School, Donora. He was born in New Eagle on Feb. 4, 1958, son of the late William and Mildred Balog. On Nov. 15, 1980, he married the love of his life, soulmate and best friend, Susan (Markatine) Balog. Gary fought a short and courageous battle against colorectal cancer and surgical complications with his wife constantly at his side. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Gary was a wonderful husband and a great man with a friendly and outgoing personality. He could fix and build anything and was a well-known and respected electrician and contractor, having last worked for Knisely and Sons prior to a back injury. He had a great love for animals and had a special place in his heart for cats, presently having six, with an exceptional love for KitKat, who he affectionately referred to as “Monkey.” Along with his wife of almost 42 years, he is survived by a brother, Robert Balog and wife Kathy of Monongahela; a sister, Deborah Kruell of Charleroi; three nephews and their families; as well as two very close friends, Alton Mills of Everett and William Blackburn of Bedford. Friends and family will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at AKERS FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 299 Raystown Road, Everett, PA 15537. A blessing service will be held at 7 p.m. by Father Derek Fairman. Private burial will take place at Holy Name Cemetery in Monessen. While flowers are appreciated, monetary donations to help defer funeral expenses may be made to Akers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.akersfuneralhome.com.

EVERETT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO