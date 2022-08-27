Former Akron pastor under investigation after cremated remains were found inside his church sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison

Read full article on original website
Gun found in Youngstown prison hidden inside football
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered the story behind a gun found hidden in a football inside a Northeast Ohio prison.
Cleveland cafe robbery suspect steals tips, shoves employee into tables, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect accused of stealing cash from the Koffie Café tip jar before shoving an employee into tables is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the suspect walked into the 2521 Market Ave. cafe on Aug. 29...
Jayland Walker’s mother, family attorneys give update on fatal Akron police-involved shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of Jayland Walker and the family’s attorneys delivered an update regarding the deadly police-involved shooting that continues to impact the Akron community approximately two months later. Walker, who was 25 at the time, was shot and killed by Akron police on June 27...
Warren woman accused of endangering child, assaulting victim advocate indicted
A Warren woman accused of endangering a child as well as assaulting a victim advocate in court has been indicted on Wednesday in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas. According to the indictment, 34-year-old Yolanda Adair created a "substantial risk to the health or safety of [her] child by violating a duty of care, protection or support," and the violation resulted in "serious physical harm" to her child.
Arrest made in vandalism of Trumbull County Children Services’ building
Executive Director Tim Schaffner said a man broke the glass on the front door and windows around it shortly after the workday started.
28-year-old man found dead inside Elyria home
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police and the Lorain County Coroner are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man. Elyria police said they were called to a home in the 100 block of Church St. around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive man. When officers arrived, they...
Winking Lizard Tavern employees remember former co-worker
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The murder of a Bedford man continues to shatter the hearts of those he loved--including his coworkers. “Everybody I think collectively is just very heartbroken that he’s not with us anymore,” said Jennifer Sivec, the director of learning and development at the company. Employees at...
Armed woman threatens to ‘shoot up’ Cleveland Family Dollar amid theft, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed two women are wanted for aggravated robbery after one held a gun and threatened to “shoot up” Family Dollar. Police said the women are accused of stealing numerous items from the Family Dollar at 4444 Rocky River Dr. at 8:58 p.m. on Aug. 24.
2nd teenager convicted of killing 14-year-old in Maple Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second teenager charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Maple Heights pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. Sha’shawn Anderson was killed around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2021. Maple Heights police said he was shot in the back on Adams Street.
Jayland Walker shooting: Here's what newly released Akron police bodycam video reveals
AKRON, Ohio — Additional bodycam video of the shooting death of Jayland Walker has been made available to 3News from the Akron Police Department. The video shows more of the time period leading up to and following the moment Walker was shot dozens of times by eight officers after a police chase on June 27.
Trumbull Co. Children Services building smashed by man with baseball bat
The Trumbull County Children Services building on Reeves Road in Warren had its front door and glass smashed in by a man wielding a baseball bat Wednesday morning around 8:45 a.m. According to TCCS Executive Director Timothy Schaffner, the suspect was seen walking toward the door with an object in...
Fugitive wanted for Bedford Heights homicide arrested in Euclid
Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday arrested a fugitive wanted since January for murder.
Man steals car from University Heights business, then crashes into another vehicle
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the man who stole a car left running outside a restaurant last week. The theft happened around 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 24. According to University Heights police, a 40-year-old Bedford Heights woman left her Nissan Maxima running outside Sauce the City in the 14400 block of Cedar Road while she went in to pick up her food.
Trumbull County’s ‘black widow’ killer up for parole
A Howland woman who is one of Ohio's most infamous killers is up for a parole hearing in October.
Campbell dad accused of making death threat over school bus schedule
A Campbell man is being held in the Mahoning County jail without bond after being accused of threatening to kill everyone in the school district’s bus garage. Police arrested 42-year-old James Hunsbarger at his Jackson Street home Tuesday after one count of making a terroristic threat was filed against him in Campbell Municipal Court.
Ohio man indicted, accused of operating illegal gambling business
in the investigation were the IRS Criminal Investigation (CI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Ohio Casino and Gaming Commission and the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office.
1 man dies after shooting in East Cleveland, 2nd man expected to survive
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the 13500 block of Superior Avenue Tuesday morning and police said one victim died from his injuries. East Cleveland police said they were called to the area around 11:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, one...
Report: Man shot victim in face with BB gun, punched another repeatedly
Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting one woman in the face with a BB gun and punching another repeatedly.
Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership released on bond
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was back in Bedford Municipal Court on Tuesday. Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road. First responders found the customer on the...
New police body camera footage following Jayland Walker's death sparks outrage from family
AKRON, Ohio — Jayland Walker's family is outraged, according to the family's attorneys, after newly released body camera footage of Walker's death shows the moments following the fatal police shooting. "After they shoot and end the life of Pam Walker's son, they turn off their mics. They turn off...
