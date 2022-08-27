Read full article on original website
Corpus Christi man helps escort Battleship USS Texas through ship channel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday was moving day for a piece of history with ties to the Lone Star State. The Battleship USS Texas permanently left its longtime home in La Porte, for a temporary move 35 miles down the coast to Galveston. At 110 years old, she is...
CCPD increasing patrols ahead of Labor Day non-refusal weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a wet one, law enforcement officers are reminding drivers to slow down and stay safe. Sgt. Timothy Frazier with the Corpus Christi Police Department said there will be 15 additional traffic officers out on Padre Island over the three-day weekend. They will also be out patrolling the beaches.
Woman with ties to Corpus Christi thought to be missing was actually evading arrest, tracked to South America
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi native who was reported missing from her home in La Porte, Texas almost one year ago has been found alive. Turns out all this time, authorities said the mom who disappeared from her family, children, her life, was actually on the run from the law.
TAMU-CC partners with Coastal Bend Blood Center to launch special program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier Monday the Island University got a chance to partner with the Coastal Bend Blood Center in what their calling their Collegiate Hero Program. Every two seconds, someone across our country needs a lifesaving donation. To help meet that need here locally, the blood center...
City of Corpus Christi looking to increase service fees
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A slew of rate increases for City services could come from your pocket book. Everything from ambulance fees, to hiking the rent price at the Corpus Christi Marina. Also seeing an increase, is city construction fees, some seeing an increase of 10%. One of the...
City leaders celebrate the 35th anniversary of HALO-Flight
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo honored the aerial rescue service HALO-Flight on Tuesday. The recognition is in honor of their 35th anniversary. HALO-Flight is South Texas' only non-profit air ambulance service. Their mission is to provide emergency transportation and critical care services for patients, regardless...
'Irreplaceable leader': Corpus Christi teen died of heat stroke playing football
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi community is mourning the loss of a student athlete and young, future firefighter. Loney Diaz, 17, died on Aug. 26 after suffering a heat stroke while playing football, according to a family member's post on social media. Loney was a member of...
Drivers adjust to new extended school zone near Mary Carroll HS
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers are now having to get used to that extended school zone along Saratoga Boulevard, which now takes into account the possible foot traffic around the new Mary Carroll High School. The Texas Department of Transportation combined five school zones along Saratoga Boulevard into one...
Flour Bluff teacher surprised with free LASIK eye surgery
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Flour Bluff teacher was surprised with a free LASIK eye surgery on Wednesday. Texas Eye Care launched a campaign to give the gift of better sight to a hero in the Coastal Bend. Kimberley Gadberry was nominated by her community and then drawn as...
Crews attempt to remove barge from beach near Bob Hall Pier
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an alarming sight at Bob Hall Pier when a barge broke loose and washed up on the shore. The barge was collecting concrete piles when the surf and the wind washed it onto the beach. Scott Cross, director of Nueces County Coastal Parks, said that the barge breaking loose does not pose a threat to the public or the environment.
Driscoll Children's Hospital School Program: Where a kid can be a kid
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School is in session and in full swing for all Texas Schools, even patients over at Driscoll Children's Hospital. Known as the "One room school house" children at DCH can be kids while keeping up with their studies, like everyone else. "Not one of them...
Corpus Christi Hot Tamale Fest canceled due to lack of volunteers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a local tradition lots of folks get excited about...the Corpus Christi Hot Tamale Fest. But it won't happen this year. For the first time not in a pandemic year, the festival is being canceled due to a lack of volunteers. Not only is this disappointing tamale fans, but local tamale businesses as well.
Deadline is here for Harbor Bridge Project Developer to respond to TxDOT's notice of default
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is the deadline for Flatiron Dragados, the Harbor Bridge Project developer, to present the Texas Department of Transportation their plans to move forward with an updated design for the main cable-stayed portion of the new bridge or be fired from the project. Corpus Christi,...
Beto O'Rourke missed South Texas events due to bacterial infection, he says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O' Rourke missed his scheduled stops in South Texas due to a bacterial infection that put him in the hospital, a statement from O'Rourke said Sunday. "While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the...
Identity released of Corpus Christi man shot, killed Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Medical Examiner on Tuesday released the name of the man killed early Monday morning. Isaias Ortiz, 42, died after being shot. Corpus Christi Police say Ortiz was killed around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on Nicholson Street near Horne Road. That's just northwest of Gollihar and Kostoryz roads.
Executive Surf Club to receive $36,000 in renovations
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Executive Surf Club will be looking different over the next few months as renovations for the popular eatery will be underway. The downtown restaurant was eligible for thousands of dollars in renovations through the City's tax reinvestment zone. The eatery will continue operations at a temporary location.
Suspect with 2 knives found, arrested near Flour Bluff ISD athletics facility
Corpus Christi Police received a phone call around 2 p.m. that a suspect with a weapon was walking in the backfield near the athletic facility next to two Flour Bluff campuses. The suspect was walking from the area of Sands Drive between houses and the stadium, according to an email...
Arrest made after dozens of shopping carts found in Flour Bluff neighborhood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were arrested in Flour Bluff after Corpus Christi police found dozens of shopping carts at a home near Flour Bluff Drive and Matlock area. Officers with the department, along with the City of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Team, spent around three hours cleaning up debris in the neighborhood, CCPD officials said. 31 shopping carts were found at one residence in the area and 30 more were found on surrounding streets.
Beto O'Rourke postpones planned trip to Corpus Christi due to illness
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke will postpone his planned trip to Corpus Christi. O' Rourke will miss the events in Three Rivers, Corpus Christi and Goliad due to what his staffers are saying is an illness. His campaign confirmed via text that they do...
Death penalty off the table in Breanna Wood murder case
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The State of Texas will not pursue the death penalty against Joseph Tejeda or Sandra Vasquez, two suspects in the murder of 21-year-old Breanna Wood, Assistant Attorney General James Haugh said during a hearing Tuesday morning at the Nueces County Courthouse. Senior Judge Manuel Banales...
