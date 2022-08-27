ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

CCPD increasing patrols ahead of Labor Day non-refusal weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a wet one, law enforcement officers are reminding drivers to slow down and stay safe. Sgt. Timothy Frazier with the Corpus Christi Police Department said there will be 15 additional traffic officers out on Padre Island over the three-day weekend. They will also be out patrolling the beaches.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
KIII 3News

City leaders celebrate the 35th anniversary of HALO-Flight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo honored the aerial rescue service HALO-Flight on Tuesday. The recognition is in honor of their 35th anniversary. HALO-Flight is South Texas' only non-profit air ambulance service. Their mission is to provide emergency transportation and critical care services for patients, regardless...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Coast Guard#Us Coast Guard#Corpus Christi Bay#Tamu Cc#The Coast Guard
KIII 3News

Crews attempt to remove barge from beach near Bob Hall Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an alarming sight at Bob Hall Pier when a barge broke loose and washed up on the shore. The barge was collecting concrete piles when the surf and the wind washed it onto the beach. Scott Cross, director of Nueces County Coastal Parks, said that the barge breaking loose does not pose a threat to the public or the environment.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi Hot Tamale Fest canceled due to lack of volunteers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a local tradition lots of folks get excited about...the Corpus Christi Hot Tamale Fest. But it won't happen this year. For the first time not in a pandemic year, the festival is being canceled due to a lack of volunteers. Not only is this disappointing tamale fans, but local tamale businesses as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
KIII 3News

Identity released of Corpus Christi man shot, killed Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Medical Examiner on Tuesday released the name of the man killed early Monday morning. Isaias Ortiz, 42, died after being shot. Corpus Christi Police say Ortiz was killed around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on Nicholson Street near Horne Road. That's just northwest of Gollihar and Kostoryz roads.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Executive Surf Club to receive $36,000 in renovations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Executive Surf Club will be looking different over the next few months as renovations for the popular eatery will be underway. The downtown restaurant was eligible for thousands of dollars in renovations through the City's tax reinvestment zone. The eatery will continue operations at a temporary location.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Arrest made after dozens of shopping carts found in Flour Bluff neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were arrested in Flour Bluff after Corpus Christi police found dozens of shopping carts at a home near Flour Bluff Drive and Matlock area. Officers with the department, along with the City of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Team, spent around three hours cleaning up debris in the neighborhood, CCPD officials said. 31 shopping carts were found at one residence in the area and 30 more were found on surrounding streets.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Death penalty off the table in Breanna Wood murder case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The State of Texas will not pursue the death penalty against Joseph Tejeda or Sandra Vasquez, two suspects in the murder of 21-year-old Breanna Wood, Assistant Attorney General James Haugh said during a hearing Tuesday morning at the Nueces County Courthouse. Senior Judge Manuel Banales...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy