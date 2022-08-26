Read full article on original website
His ATM Card Was Used After His DeathJeffery MacSan Clemente, CA
7th Annual Rosendin Golf Tournament Raises Over $270,000 for Navy SEAL FoundationLaura SlawnyDana Point, CA
Attorney Sentenced For Wild $500,000 Tax Fraud Scheme Involving RabbiTaxBuzzSan Diego, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
tmpresale.com
YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour at The Magnolia in El Cajon Oct 24, 2022 – pre-sale password
The YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour presale code has been published. For a short time you can get your tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour’s concert in El Cajon do you? Tickets should sell out once they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can order your tickets before they sell-out!
San Diego Family Circle offering food assistance program
The San Diego Family Circle has announced a food assistance program aimed to help vulnerable members of the community.
Eater
Drawing on Dishes from Venezuela and Peru, Fresco Cocina Opens in Carlsbad
With a Michelin-starred restaurant as its calling card, Carlsbad continues to build its reputation as a standout dining destination within the whole of Southern California. The latest restaurant to land in coastal Carlsbad Village is a second project for Linda DiNitto, who owns the nearby 264 Fresco. But while 264 Fresco is dedicated to DiNitto’s Italian heritage, the new Fresco Cocina explores her upbringing in Venezuela through a menu that includes Venezuelan dishes along with plates from Peru, Brazil, and Uruguay.
pbmonthly.net
Home of the Month, 5157 Gordon Lane, Pacific Beach
Stunning brand new construction home with ocean views in the Kate Sessions neighborhood where tree-lined streets, extra-large lots, and gorgeous homes beckon. This home boasts over 5,000 square feet of interior living space, has 1,000 square feet of deck space, a 700 square foot 3-car garage, and is situated on a flat parcel of over 11,500 square feet with pool, spa, and space to play! A reverse floor plan offers corridor ocean views from the kitchen, family and dining room, and primary suite, and panoramic views are available from the expansive roof deck.
eastcountymagazine.org
HUMANE SOCIETY RESCUES DOG AFTER 100-FOOT FALL INTO CANYON
August 29, 2022 (San Diego) -- A deaf dog is safe this evening, after falling 100 feet down a steep ravine in Sorrento Valley. San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team deployed to help just before 2 p.m., after a call from the owners of the dog asking for help.
chulavistatoday.com
Top 5 events in San Diego this coming weekend! (September 2-4)
Grupo Firme was in town, Craft Beer Festival at Sea World, Ukulele Music Festival, and many other cool things happened in San Diego over the weekend. Well, new week, new opportunities to enjoy a new set of activities this coming weekend in different parts of our city. Here are the...
The best horchata in California can be found in San Diego
A new list published by Yelp says that California's best cup of horchata can be found in America's Finest City.
Border32 Fire east of Dulzura grows quickly burning hundreds of acres
SAN DIEGO — Name: #Border32Fire. SR-94 closed to all traffic between Forrest Gate Road in Campo and Otay Lakes Road in Dulzura. Both Eastbound and Westbound closed near Bowmans Road. Tecate Port of Entry. Evacuation orders:. The area east of Round Potrero Road in Potrero. Near SR-94 and Barrett...
restaurantclicks.com
Fun Places to Get a Drink in San Diego
San Diego is one of the premier tourist destinations in the United States. The lovely weather, beautiful beaches, and bustling bar scene make it a fun destination no matter what type of vacation you want. I visited San Diego recently and found myself drawn to the bar scene. Throughout my...
Heat wave in San Diego leads to air conditioning concerns
Francisco Alvarez, the owner of Rockstar Plumbing with 20 years of experience in HVAC, says a dirty filter is the number one reason your A/C might not be working.
National Cinema Day: $3 movie showings at San Diego theaters
As part of the Cinema Foundation’s National Cinema Day, over 3,000 movie theaters across the U.S. will have showings for the low price of $3 on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Surfing Icons Return to Oceanside Pier with September Nissan Super Girl Pro
Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro — a nationally televised event touted as the largest female surf contest in the world — returns to Oceanside Pier in September with more than 90 of the world’s top pros set to compete. Some of the biggest names include Bethany Hamilton...
northcountydailystar.com
Seeking Investors for Vista Bowling Complex
The City of Vista has not had a hub for entertainment since 2017. With the community evolving and turning into a very eclectic atmosphere it’s time for something new and exciting. Picture a location with 5-10 bowling lanes, an area for an up-to-date game room for all ages, locally brewed beverages, locally inspired eats and a modern fully stocked bar.
NBC San Diego
Where to Find $3 Movie Tickets in San Diego County for National Cinema Day
For one day only, thousands of theaters will be dropping their movie ticket prices for National Cinema Day, including dozens in San Diego County. On Saturday, Sept. 3, moviegoers across America can see a movie for only $3, regardless of the movie, showtime or format. There will also be exclusive trailers and sneak peeks shown in theaters on Sept. 3, according to The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners.
School districts announce class, bus schedule changes due to local brush fire
Officials with the Jamul-Dulzura Union School District and the Mountain Empire Unified School District late Wednesday evening announced changes to bus and class schedules due to a brush fire in East County.
Snapdragon Stadium | The first phase of a total revamp for the Mission Valley site
SAN DIEGO — There is more to Snapdragon Stadium and the Mission Valley site than football and concerts. The next phase of the SDSU Mission Valley Development Project includes a living and recreational area. CBS 8 walked outside the new stadium with Gina Jacobs, the Vice President of the...
globalconstructionreview.com
Ground broken on $1.3bn Marriott resort for California
Two US builders, Mortenson Construction and McCarthy Building, have broken ground on the 1.8m sq ft Gaylord Pacific Resort Hotel and Convention Centre on the San Diego waterfront. The project is being carried out by the RIDA Development Corporation, with hospitality company Marriott International managing the assets. Designed by HKS...
San Diego weekly Reader
Will you understand this Murrieta and Lemon Grove casual killer?
In the infinite flatness of southern California’s Imperial Valley, an irrigated desert of cropland and skin-frying heat, lies Calipatria State Prison, a mostly maximum-security Level IV warren of cellblocks, surrounded for miles by massive ag plots: white plastic-coated storage barns of alfalfa hay; acres of livestock to which the bales are fed; fields of greenly ripe, ruler-straight commodities like sweet corn and leaf lettuce; flocks of snowy egrets that feast in those fields on lizards, snakes, and mice; and, powering some of the valley’s energy, large pitches of solar arrays on barren parcels. More widely diffused are the sun-withered towns, mottled and cracked by dust storms, where cadres of prison guards live. Not much moves in the desert other than the birds and the wind, breezing over Colorado River water rushing down the concrete ditches. And, arriving every hour, females driving families in battered Corollas, coming to visit their lost loved ones.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Creates Unique Way to Address Bullying
With schools back in session across San Diego County, a local theatre troupe has released a creative, new tool to help kids cope with bullying. It’s called “Baffle Away Bullying!” -- a video designed to help kindergarten through third-graders stand up to bullying behavior in a positive way.
