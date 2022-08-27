Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Hayes: Jackson water crisis is ‘utter failure’ of GOP-led Miss. government
MSNBC
A Trump-appointed judge may rule on Trump's request to slow down Mar-a-Lago search case
The criminal investigation into secret and sensitive government documents found at former President Donald Trump's Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, is as politically charged as they come. Not only is the Department of Justice investigating a former president and the acknowledged leader of the Republican Party, but it is also investigating a possible future presidential candidate. Thus, it’s vitally important that the public have no suspicion that those refereeing the case between Trump and the DOJ are being persuaded by their politics or personal ambitions.
MSNBC
Trump loses as GOP governor must testify: GA criminal probe escalating in 2022
Georgia governor Brian Kemp, who refused to steal votes for Trump in 2020, now ordered to testify before the grand jury investigating election interference. The victory for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis comes after Rudy Giuliani testified for six hours. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the escalating probe in Georgia.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Threats: GOP shredded over "riot" talk if Trump is indicted, after claims to condemn looting in 2020
Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham now directly threatening violence if Trump is prosecuted by law enforcement. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on his remark that “there literally will be riots” as Graham himself faces legal trouble as a witness in the GA election probe, and reports on broader double standards in law enforcement and also the resolve of prosecutors against threats.Aug. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Trump World is suddenly focused anew on the Russia scandal
It was a few days after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago when Donald Trump started complaining anew about the investigation into the Russia scandal, reiterating his familiar belief that the controversy “was a hoax.” The former president echoed the line again yesterday, by way of his Twitter-like platform:
MSNBC
Consideration of possible Trump obstruction calls to mind Enron case
Alex Wagner looks back at how the shredding of documents by Arthur Andersen, Enron's accounting firm, and other major corporate fraud cases led to new legislation that, among other things, tightened rules around the obstruction of federal investigations and other operations. Aug. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
With no excuses left, Trumpworld turns to threatening violence amid docs probe
Chris Hayes on Trump and his allies rerunning the Jan. 6 playbook to menace Mar-a-Lago investigators: "That is the path we are going towards again with the rhetoric of people like Lindsey Graham going on national television and threatening a riot."Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse: Trump really needs 'better lawyers'
Rhode Island Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the legal jeopardy Trump faces over the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida involving classified documents.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: This should be a landslide year for GOP, but it's not working that way
The Morning Joe panel discusses why 2022 should be a landslide year for the Republicans, but clunky Trump-backed candidates appear to be hurting the party.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Justice Department weighs whether or not to prosecute Trump
New York Times Justice Department Reporter Katie Benner and former U.S. attorney Harry Litman discuss how the inquiry into Trump’s handling of classified document poses an unparalleled test for DOJAug. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
DOJ vet says an indictment will be 'very hard for Donald Trump to avoid' this time
Trump blasts the DOJ and FBI after the redacted home search affidavit is unsealed. DOJ veteran Neal Katyal joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the investigation and Trump’s legal peril. Katyal says the “events of the last three weeks demonstrate the risk of not bringing prosecution” adding “Federal criminal indictment is very, very hard for Donald Trump to avoid.” Katyal says the affidavit “paints a damning picture of Former President Trump,” who appears to be “thumbing his nose at the DOJ.”Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Majority of Trump voters say civil war ‘likely’ in next decade
A majority of individuals who voted for Trump in 2020 say civil war in the United States is likely in the next decade, according to new polling. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Insufficient Covid Funding Means No More Free Tests
The White House is suspending its free Covid-19 testing program as federal funding for the virus begins to run out, forcing Americans to start footing the bills. But while the government’s approach makes it seem like the pandemic is over, that’s far from reality. Infectious disease epidemiologist Dr. Syra Madad joins Mehdi to discuss.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden approval among young Americans rises in wake of student debt news
Chris Hayes on Biden’s student loan relief plan: “For all the handwringing by centrist economists and backlash from Republicans, this looks to be a very popular policy—and there is polling to prove it.”Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Ben Rhodes: Many Afghans who helped the U.S. are now ‘stuck in places where they’re not welcome’
Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the plights facing Afghans who fled their home after the Taliban reclaimed power. “I hear from a lot of Afghans, and people trying resettle Afghans who did get out in that evacuation, but are stuck in the UAE or they're stuck in Albania, they're stuck in places where they're not welcome there and they have no place to go forward to,” says Rhodes. “A lot of those people are people who could qualify to get to the United States based on the service that they rendered. I hope we don't forget those Afghans and we continue to try to do right by them.”Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Ex-chief of DOJ Counterintelligence Section analyzes photo of Mar-a-Lago docs
David Laufman, former chief of the Counterintelligence Section at the Department of Justice, breaks down the photo from the DOJ filing, showing the classified documents found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. Sept. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
David Laufman: Trump is trying to ‘throw a monkey wrench’ into an ongoing criminal investigation
Former Chief of Counterintelligence and Export Control Section at the Department of Justice’s National Security Division David Laufman, former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal, and national correspondent for Politic Betsy Woodruff Swan discuss how Trump’s special master request could slow down DOJ’s investigationAug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Barbara McQuade: If sensitive Mar-a-Lago documents were ‘spilled,’ lives could be in danger
Former U.S. Attorneys Barbara McQuade and Chuck Rosenberg join Andrea Mitchell to discuss whether former President Trump’s request for a special master to review documents taken by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago may be considered a stalling tactic. “It could slow down the damage assessment that the intelligence community wants to conduct,” says McQuade. “If documents had been spilled, so to speak, then it could be that we have sources overseas whose lives are in danger, or that some of our signals intelligence has been compromised.”Aug. 30, 2022.
