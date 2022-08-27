ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump lawyer told New York AG she searched Mar-a-Lago office, closets and drawers for documents - six days before the Mar-a-Lago subpoena to find classified files - so what else did she find?

A lawyer representing Donald Trump in a New York tax fraud probe told a court that she thoroughly searched his Mar-a-Lago home for documents - less than a week before the Justice Department subpoenaed him in an investigation over his handling of highly classified records. Though the investigations are separate,...
POTUS
MSNBC

A Trump-appointed judge may rule on Trump's request to slow down Mar-a-Lago search case

The criminal investigation into secret and sensitive government documents found at former President Donald Trump's Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, is as politically charged as they come. Not only is the Department of Justice investigating a former president and the acknowledged leader of the Republican Party, but it is also investigating a possible future presidential candidate. Thus, it’s vitally important that the public have no suspicion that those refereeing the case between Trump and the DOJ are being persuaded by their politics or personal ambitions.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump loses as GOP governor must testify: GA criminal probe escalating in 2022

Georgia governor Brian Kemp, who refused to steal votes for Trump in 2020, now ordered to testify before the grand jury investigating election interference. The victory for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis comes after Rudy Giuliani testified for six hours. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the escalating probe in Georgia.Aug. 30, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Threats: GOP shredded over "riot" talk if Trump is indicted, after claims to condemn looting in 2020

Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham now directly threatening violence if Trump is prosecuted by law enforcement. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on his remark that “there literally will be riots” as Graham himself faces legal trouble as a witness in the GA election probe, and reports on broader double standards in law enforcement and also the resolve of prosecutors against threats.Aug. 29, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Why Trump World is suddenly focused anew on the Russia scandal

It was a few days after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago when Donald Trump started complaining anew about the investigation into the Russia scandal, reiterating his familiar belief that the controversy “was a hoax.” The former president echoed the line again yesterday, by way of his Twitter-like platform:
POTUS
MSNBC

Consideration of possible Trump obstruction calls to mind Enron case

Alex Wagner looks back at how the shredding of documents by Arthur Andersen, Enron's accounting firm, and other major corporate fraud cases led to new legislation that, among other things, tightened rules around the obstruction of federal investigations and other operations. Aug. 31, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

DOJ vet says an indictment will be 'very hard for Donald Trump to avoid' this time

Trump blasts the DOJ and FBI after the redacted home search affidavit is unsealed. DOJ veteran Neal Katyal joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the investigation and Trump’s legal peril. Katyal says the “events of the last three weeks demonstrate the risk of not bringing prosecution” adding “Federal criminal indictment is very, very hard for Donald Trump to avoid.” Katyal says the affidavit “paints a damning picture of Former President Trump,” who appears to be “thumbing his nose at the DOJ.”Aug. 30, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Insufficient Covid Funding Means No More Free Tests

The White House is suspending its free Covid-19 testing program as federal funding for the virus begins to run out, forcing Americans to start footing the bills. But while the government’s approach makes it seem like the pandemic is over, that’s far from reality. Infectious disease epidemiologist Dr. Syra Madad joins Mehdi to discuss.Aug. 30, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Ben Rhodes: Many Afghans who helped the U.S. are now ‘stuck in places where they’re not welcome’

Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the plights facing Afghans who fled their home after the Taliban reclaimed power. “I hear from a lot of Afghans, and people trying resettle Afghans who did get out in that evacuation, but are stuck in the UAE or they're stuck in Albania, they're stuck in places where they're not welcome there and they have no place to go forward to,” says Rhodes. “A lot of those people are people who could qualify to get to the United States based on the service that they rendered. I hope we don't forget those Afghans and we continue to try to do right by them.”Aug. 30, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Barbara McQuade: If sensitive Mar-a-Lago documents were ‘spilled,’ lives could be in danger

Former U.S. Attorneys Barbara McQuade and Chuck Rosenberg join Andrea Mitchell to discuss whether former President Trump’s request for a special master to review documents taken by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago may be considered a stalling tactic. “It could slow down the damage assessment that the intelligence community wants to conduct,” says McQuade. “If documents had been spilled, so to speak, then it could be that we have sources overseas whose lives are in danger, or that some of our signals intelligence has been compromised.”Aug. 30, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS

