Brian T. Cope, 74, of Belle Vernon, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at H.J. Heinz Hospice Center, Aspinwall. Born April 15, 1948, in North Charleroi, he was the son of the late Russell T Cope Jr. and Elizabeth “Betty” Cope, who survives and resides in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Brian graduated in 1966 from Belle Vernon High School. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, serving his country in Vietnam with the 243rd Assault Support Helicopter Company. He worked at U.S. Steel in Allenport and drove trucks until his retirement in 2002. He was an excellent cook, avid outdoorsman, fisherman and hunter. He loved classic car shows and spending time at the family cottage in Confluence and camp “WaHoo” near Smethport, Pa. He was a past member of American Legion Post 659 in Belle Vernon, VFW Post 7812 in West Newton, the Fairhope Rod & Gun Club and many clubs throughout the Mon Valley. In addition to his mother, he is survived by son, Dan Cope and wife Nicole of Rostraver; daughter, Christie Cope-Thompson and fiance Rick Nagel of Rostraver; grandchildren, Aiden Thompson and Halley Cope; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Cope of North Belle Vernon and her children and grandchildren; sister, Judy Gallagher and husband Kevin of Drexel Hill, Pa.; aunts, Margaret Miron of New Castle and Adrienne Cope of Aurora, Colo.; and many nieces, nephews and cherished cousins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by son, Neil B. Cope; and sister, Diane Cope-Lloyd. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all the staff of H.J. Heinz Hospice Center for providing amazing care of Brian for the time that he was there. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.

