ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Costco's New Swinging Outdoor Lounger Is So Gorgeous, Shoppers Are Buying It for Their Living Rooms

We have a confession: even though there are so many great patio furniture options these days, and even though you can find gorgeous outdoor decor to suit almost any style, we’re still guilty of bringing a bunch of our indoor stuff outside when the weather gets nice. Sure, it might not be as resistant to the bleaching powers of the sun, and it might need to be taken inside when it starts to rain, but the look it sometimes just that worth it. On the flipside, lots of outdoor furniture, even the fancy kind, looks like it belongs outdoors…until recently....
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Shocked By This $20 Under-Sink Organizer That Clears Up ‘So Much Extra Space’

If there’s one part of my apartment I try to avoid looking at, it’s under the kitchen and bathroom sinks. Although I’ve put up some foldable shelves and tucked cleaning items into old cardboard boxes, my current organization system is nowhere near ideal. Bottles and jars still feel like they’re in one big jumble and ready to topple over at any second. I can never seem to arrange everything in an efficient, easy-to-reach way. But now, I’ve finally found a product that could solve all of my storage woes. SOYO’s Under Sink Organizer is not only the No. 1 bestseller in...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Fashion#Toys#Toiletries#Amazon Com#Clothing Shop
Narcity USA

This Gorgeous Tiny Home For Sale For Under $51K Takes Van Life To The Next Level

This tiny home on wheels takes van life to a whole new level. You can travel from coast to coast without having to leave the comfort of your home in the unique property. This van was specifically designed and renovated for safe and comfortable living. Whether you prefer to live off the grid or to wake up in a new city every morning, this tiny home is stylish and comfortable.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Red' At Walmart

Imagine you are browsing through Walmart's hangar-like premises when the public address system pings to life, and a strained but calm voice echoes the words "code red, code red" throughout the building. What does it mean, and how do you respond to it?. The fact that the emergency is relayed...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Tyla

Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips

We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy