Fayetteville, NC

WBTW News13

Man killed in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Man arrested, charged in Duplin County murder

FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in an incident that happened Tuesday in Duplin County. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office reported Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, of Sampson County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and burglary. He was being held in the Duplin […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Victim identified in Hope Mills shooting: deputies

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after being shot in Hope Mills, according to Cumberland County deputies. This happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Scipio Court in Hope Mills. Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital before...
HOPE MILLS, NC
WRAL News

Man dies at hospital after shooting near Hope Mills

Hope Mills, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after a shooting in a neighborhood near Hope Mills. At 1:15 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a home near the 400 block of Scipio Court. A man with a gunshot wound was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical...
HOPE MILLS, NC
North Carolina State
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

Woman found shot inside car after Raleigh crash

Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found Wednesday morning shot inside a crashed car along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raleigh Boulevard before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they...
RALEIGH, NC
#Missing Person
cbs17

80+ streets signs worth $20K stolen in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 80 street signs worth more than $20,000 were stolen in Cumberland County earlier this month. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday it received a call on Aug. 16 about a theft at the Cumberland County Sign Shop on Mayview Drive in Fayetteville.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes.  Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people inside the Vegas Style Sweepstakes on Atlantic Springs […]
RALEIGH, NC
WECT

Man dies in custody at Columbus Correctional Facility

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 42-year-old man died in custody at the Columbus Correctional Facility on Wednesday, August 31. A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Bruce Pratt was found unresponsive in his cell at 4:54 a.m. Staff attempted to help him until he could be transferred to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead at 6 a.m.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

69-year-old Lumberton man killed in crash, trooper says

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Tony Locklear, 69, died in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Barker Ten Mile Road at East Powersville Road in Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Locklear's car failed to yield and collided with another car at the...
LUMBERTON, NC
WITN

Goldsboro building catches fire over weekend

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation has yet to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a building over the weekend in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 312 West Holly Street on Sunday just after 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found...
GOLDSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

West End man facing heroin, cocaine charges

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields says a West End man is facing charges of trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies served a search warrant.
WEST END, NC
