Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man killed in Robeson County crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
Man arrested, charged in Duplin County murder
FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in an incident that happened Tuesday in Duplin County. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office reported Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, of Sampson County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and burglary. He was being held in the Duplin […]
cbs17
Victim identified in Hope Mills shooting: deputies
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after being shot in Hope Mills, according to Cumberland County deputies. This happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Scipio Court in Hope Mills. Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital before...
Man dies at hospital after shooting near Hope Mills
Hope Mills, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after a shooting in a neighborhood near Hope Mills. At 1:15 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a home near the 400 block of Scipio Court. A man with a gunshot wound was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dozens of street signs go missing in a single NC county, cops say. Mystery lingers
It cost thousands of dollars to replace the signs, officials said.
Woman found shot inside car after Raleigh crash
Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found Wednesday morning shot inside a crashed car along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raleigh Boulevard before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they...
3rd man jailed in February murder at Scotland County gaming business
SCOTLAND, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a third man in the February killing of a clerk at a gaming business in Scotland County. Jeremiah Nance, 24, was arrested Tuesday morning by authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. His arrest was part of a joint operation that also involved […]
Cumberland County man killed in early morning shooting
A 24-year-old Hope Mills man was shot and killed about 1:15 a.m. near the 400 block of Scipio Court, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
80+ streets signs worth $20K stolen in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 80 street signs worth more than $20,000 were stolen in Cumberland County earlier this month. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday it received a call on Aug. 16 about a theft at the Cumberland County Sign Shop on Mayview Drive in Fayetteville.
North Carolina mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes. Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people inside the Vegas Style Sweepstakes on Atlantic Springs […]
WECT
Man dies in custody at Columbus Correctional Facility
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 42-year-old man died in custody at the Columbus Correctional Facility on Wednesday, August 31. A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Bruce Pratt was found unresponsive in his cell at 4:54 a.m. Staff attempted to help him until he could be transferred to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead at 6 a.m.
Man busted in NC with enough fentanyl to kill 5,300 people, deputies say
A North Carolina man faces firearms and drug charges after authorities say they caught him with cocaine, a stolen gun and enough fentanyl to kill more than 5,300 people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
69-year-old Lumberton man killed in crash, trooper says
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Tony Locklear, 69, died in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Barker Ten Mile Road at East Powersville Road in Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Locklear's car failed to yield and collided with another car at the...
WMBF
Third suspect arrested in connection to Scotland County gaming business murder
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide in February at a game store in Laurinburg. Jeremiah Nance, 24, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. On Feb. 23, the Scotland County Sheriff’s...
North Carolina woman arrested in man’s murder, warrants show
A woman in Wake County was arrested for murder on Friday, according to arrest warrants.
In his second arrest on the same day, video shows a man hit by a Raleigh police cruiser, shocked by Taser
Raleigh, N.C. — Video captured by a bystander shows a Wayne County man get hit by a Raleigh police cruiser and shocked by a Taser in what was his second arrest on the same day. Lance Mitchell Scott’s second arrest happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday on South Bloodworth...
WITN
Goldsboro building catches fire over weekend
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation has yet to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a building over the weekend in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 312 West Holly Street on Sunday just after 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found...
'Nobody deserves this': Church family looks for comfort as 12-year-old boy remains in coma after hit-and-run
Moore County, N.C. — Twelve-year-old Tyler Mabe remains at UNC hospital with numerous injuries, including a brain injury and broken ribs, after being the victim in a hit-and-run. On Wednesday night, the search continues for the driver who struck him and took off just outside of Robbins in Moore...
sandhillssentinel.com
West End man facing heroin, cocaine charges
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields says a West End man is facing charges of trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies served a search warrant.
Cumberland County on the hunt for culprit behind more than 80 stolen street signs
Cumberland County officials are calling for the public's help in tracking down the thief responsible for stealing more than 80 street signs from about 40 intersections throughout the county.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 6