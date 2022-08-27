Read full article on original website
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
Trump 'Likely' Hid Documents & COVID Boosters Approved: What You Need2Know
1. FDA APPROVES COVID BOOSTERSThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration is giving emergency authorization to updated COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer. The new boosters target Omicron subvariants; the Moderna shot will be available for people 18 years and older, while the Pfizer jab will be available for those 12 years and older. Before shots can be administered, the CDC has to sign off on them, and that vote is scheduled for today. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vials in production at Kalamazoo, Mich. [Pfizer via AP] 2. TRUMP 'LIKELY' HID DOCUMENTSThe Justice Department has revealed that classified documents were "likely concealed and...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
Trump lawyer told New York AG she searched Mar-a-Lago office, closets and drawers for documents - six days before the Mar-a-Lago subpoena to find classified files - so what else did she find?
A lawyer representing Donald Trump in a New York tax fraud probe told a court that she thoroughly searched his Mar-a-Lago home for documents - less than a week before the Justice Department subpoenaed him in an investigation over his handling of highly classified records. Though the investigations are separate,...
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Threats: GOP shredded over "riot" talk if Trump is indicted, after claims to condemn looting in 2020
Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham now directly threatening violence if Trump is prosecuted by law enforcement. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on his remark that “there literally will be riots” as Graham himself faces legal trouble as a witness in the GA election probe, and reports on broader double standards in law enforcement and also the resolve of prosecutors against threats.Aug. 29, 2022.
Why Trump World is suddenly focused anew on the Russia scandal
It was a few days after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago when Donald Trump started complaining anew about the investigation into the Russia scandal, reiterating his familiar belief that the controversy “was a hoax.” The former president echoed the line again yesterday, by way of his Twitter-like platform:
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse: Trump really needs 'better lawyers'
Rhode Island Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the legal jeopardy Trump faces over the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida involving classified documents.Aug. 30, 2022.
With no excuses left, Trumpworld turns to threatening violence amid docs probe
Chris Hayes on Trump and his allies rerunning the Jan. 6 playbook to menace Mar-a-Lago investigators: "That is the path we are going towards again with the rhetoric of people like Lindsey Graham going on national television and threatening a riot."Aug. 30, 2022.
Majority of Trump voters say civil war ‘likely’ in next decade
A majority of individuals who voted for Trump in 2020 say civil war in the United States is likely in the next decade, according to new polling. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 30, 2022.
The DOJ's new filing punctures Trump's greatest delusion
The Department of Justice’s patience with former President Donald Trump is wearing thin. In a Florida federal court filing Tuesday night, the DOJ shredded many of the arguments that Trump’s lawyers had made demanding that a “special master” be appointed to sort through documents the FBI recovered from Mar-a-Lago Aug. 8.
Joe: This should be a landslide year for GOP, but it's not working that way
The Morning Joe panel discusses why 2022 should be a landslide year for the Republicans, but clunky Trump-backed candidates appear to be hurting the party.Aug. 30, 2022.
Judge set to rule on Trump request for special master
Federal judge Aileen Cannon is to decide on former President Trump's request to have a special master to review the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports from outside the courthouse.Sept. 1, 2022.
Nixon-Trump’s failed drug war shredded in epic new Jay-Z hit
As bipartisan calls to reform the US “war on drugs” mount, rapper and business mogul Jay-Z hits back at “draconian” drug laws in a hit new song. In this excerpted MSNBC special report, Ari Melber delves into the data showing how drug enforcement is applied unfairly, shifting opinions on legalization, plus Jay-Z’s upscale marijuana company and new music addressing the drug crisis in America. Aug. 31, 2022.
Trump promotes barrage of QAnon content via social media platform
It was two years ago last week when Donald Trump first started saying positive things about QAnon and its adherents. “I’ve heard these are people who love our country,” the then-president said from behind a White House podium. The Republican added that he didn’t know much about the deranged theory or its followers, “other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate.”
'Electable' examines America's highest unbroken glass ceiling
NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss her new book looking at why America has yet to elect a woman to the White House, "Electable: Why America Hasn't Put a Woman in the White House... Yet."Aug. 31, 2022.
