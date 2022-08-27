ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

Trump 'Likely' Hid Documents & COVID Boosters Approved: What You Need2Know

1. FDA APPROVES COVID BOOSTERSThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration is giving emergency authorization to updated COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer. The new boosters target Omicron subvariants; the Moderna shot will be available for people 18 years and older, while the Pfizer jab will be available for those 12 years and older. Before shots can be administered, the CDC has to sign off on them, and that vote is scheduled for today.  Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vials in production at Kalamazoo, Mich. [Pfizer via AP] 2. TRUMP 'LIKELY' HID DOCUMENTSThe Justice Department has revealed that classified documents were "likely concealed and...
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Trump lawyer told New York AG she searched Mar-a-Lago office, closets and drawers for documents - six days before the Mar-a-Lago subpoena to find classified files - so what else did she find?

A lawyer representing Donald Trump in a New York tax fraud probe told a court that she thoroughly searched his Mar-a-Lago home for documents - less than a week before the Justice Department subpoenaed him in an investigation over his handling of highly classified records. Though the investigations are separate,...
MSNBC

Threats: GOP shredded over "riot" talk if Trump is indicted, after claims to condemn looting in 2020

Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham now directly threatening violence if Trump is prosecuted by law enforcement. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on his remark that “there literally will be riots” as Graham himself faces legal trouble as a witness in the GA election probe, and reports on broader double standards in law enforcement and also the resolve of prosecutors against threats.Aug. 29, 2022.
MSNBC

Why Trump World is suddenly focused anew on the Russia scandal

It was a few days after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago when Donald Trump started complaining anew about the investigation into the Russia scandal, reiterating his familiar belief that the controversy “was a hoax.” The former president echoed the line again yesterday, by way of his Twitter-like platform:
MSNBC

The DOJ's new filing punctures Trump's greatest delusion

The Department of Justice’s patience with former President Donald Trump is wearing thin. In a Florida federal court filing Tuesday night, the DOJ shredded many of the arguments that Trump’s lawyers had made demanding that a “special master” be appointed to sort through documents the FBI recovered from Mar-a-Lago Aug. 8.
MSNBC

Judge set to rule on Trump request for special master

Federal judge Aileen Cannon is to decide on former President Trump's request to have a special master to review the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports from outside the courthouse.Sept. 1, 2022.
MSNBC

Nixon-Trump’s failed drug war shredded in epic new Jay-Z hit

As bipartisan calls to reform the US “war on drugs” mount, rapper and business mogul Jay-Z hits back at “draconian” drug laws in a hit new song. In this excerpted MSNBC special report, Ari Melber delves into the data showing how drug enforcement is applied unfairly, shifting opinions on legalization, plus Jay-Z’s upscale marijuana company and new music addressing the drug crisis in America. Aug. 31, 2022.
MSNBC

Trump promotes barrage of QAnon content via social media platform

It was two years ago last week when Donald Trump first started saying positive things about QAnon and its adherents. “I’ve heard these are people who love our country,” the then-president said from behind a White House podium. The Republican added that he didn’t know much about the deranged theory or its followers, “other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate.”
