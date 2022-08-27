ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orange, FL

Florida deliveryman arrested for allegedly touching customer

ORLANDO, FL
Florida woman says she was grabbed through door by deliveryman

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
ORLANDO, FL
Homeless Florida man accused of breaking into home, threatening to assault woman

A homeless Florida man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly breaking into a Brevard County home and threatening to rape a person inside, according to an affidavit. Deputies responded to the home on School Street in Cocoa around 6:30 a.m. after 40-year-old Christopher Sloan had reportedly broken a side door and entered one of the home's bedrooms, where the woman was lying in her bed.
COCOA, FL
Port Orange, FL
No arrests, few details released month after downtown Orlando shooting

Wednesday marked one month since a late-night shooting in downtown Orlando's entertainment district sent people running for cover away from the bars and restaurants. A total of seven people were hurt and survived. No one was killed. In the weeks following the shooting, few details have been released.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida parent claims students waiting more than an hour for bus

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County parents are frustrated with delays. One parent says her children are waiting more than an hour for the school bus to take them home. Orange County Public Schools (OCPS), like many other districts, are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers. Because of this, the district has had to put a double route system in place which means a driver will drop students off and then return to pick up or drop off other students after finishing that route. Right now, OCPS is short 100 drivers.
ORLANDO, FL
VIDEO: Smoke fills Orlando International Airport terminal after Burger King fire

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Smoke filled parts of Orlando International Airport near departure gates at Terminal B on Wednesday evening, according to airport authorities. An airport spokesperson said a fire broke out at a Burger King, and though the fire itself was quickly under control, it resulted in smoke filling the terminal, triggering fire alarms.
ORLANDO, FL
Weather Forecast: August 29, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida could see another round of storms moving into the area Monday evening. A similar pattern will set up each day this week with rain chances at 60 percent or greater.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando weather forecast: Weather looking good for Artemis l launch on Saturday, NASA says

ORLANDO, Fla. - ORLANDO WEATHER. Tonight' low: 76 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 94 degrees | Rain: 60% chance PM Storms. MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS: Central Florida can expect another hot and humid Thursday with a rise in afternoon thunderstorms. Scattered storms will be possible around 2 p.m. along the east coast sea breeze, then numerous showers will become likely through the evening across the interior. The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the chance of gusty winds. When thunder roars, go indoors.
ORLANDO, FL
2 tropical depressions could develop from systems in the Atlantic, NHC says

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic, both of which could develop into tropical depressions over the next few days. The first is a broad and elongated area of low pressure located east of the Lesser Antilles. Forecasters say some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. As of Tuesday morning, the system has an 80-percent chance of developing over the next five days, but is not expected to be a threat to Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
NHC: 3 possible tropical depressions brewing in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - The tropics are heating up with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) monitoring three systems, all of which could possibly develop into tropical depressions over the next few days. Track the tropics in real-time with the FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP. The first is a tropical wave...
ORLANDO, FL

