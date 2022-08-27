Read full article on original website
Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100KBriana BelcherPort Orange, FL
Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is ArrestedJeffery MacPort Orange, FL
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild OakL. CaneFlagler Beach, FL
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
Women fight off homeless Florida man accused of breaking into their home
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Sloan broke in through the side door of the house on School Street, in Cocoa. The victims say it caught them by surprise in the middle of the night.
Florida deliveryman arrested for allegedly touching customer
An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
Florida woman says she was grabbed through door by deliveryman
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
Homeless Florida man accused of breaking into home, threatening to assault woman
A homeless Florida man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly breaking into a Brevard County home and threatening to rape a person inside, according to an affidavit. Deputies responded to the home on School Street in Cocoa around 6:30 a.m. after 40-year-old Christopher Sloan had reportedly broken a side door and entered one of the home's bedrooms, where the woman was lying in her bed.
Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old girl last seen on Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued for a 7-year-old girl last seen on Cedar Park Drive on Daytona Beach, investigators said. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Skyler Morrison, 7, is Black female who is four feet tall and 50 pounds. She also has black hair, brown eyes and may be missing her front teeth.
No arrests, few details released month after downtown Orlando shooting
Wednesday marked one month since a late-night shooting in downtown Orlando's entertainment district sent people running for cover away from the bars and restaurants. A total of seven people were hurt and survived. No one was killed. In the weeks following the shooting, few details have been released.
Florida parent claims students waiting more than an hour for bus
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County parents are frustrated with delays. One parent says her children are waiting more than an hour for the school bus to take them home. Orange County Public Schools (OCPS), like many other districts, are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers. Because of this, the district has had to put a double route system in place which means a driver will drop students off and then return to pick up or drop off other students after finishing that route. Right now, OCPS is short 100 drivers.
Daytona Lagoon offers free waterpark admission to first responders on these days
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Calling all first responders! Daytona Lagoon is offering free waterpark admission during its fifth annual First Responder Weekend to honor those who serve and protect the community. All active firefighters, lifeguards, emergency medical service (EMS) professionals and law enforcement must present a valid professional ID or...
VIDEO: Smoke fills Orlando International Airport terminal after Burger King fire
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Smoke filled parts of Orlando International Airport near departure gates at Terminal B on Wednesday evening, according to airport authorities. An airport spokesperson said a fire broke out at a Burger King, and though the fire itself was quickly under control, it resulted in smoke filling the terminal, triggering fire alarms.
Weather Forecast: August 29, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida could see another round of storms moving into the area Monday evening. A similar pattern will set up each day this week with rain chances at 60 percent or greater.
Orlando weather forecast: Weather looking good for Artemis l launch on Saturday, NASA says
ORLANDO, Fla. - ORLANDO WEATHER. Tonight' low: 76 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 94 degrees | Rain: 60% chance PM Storms. MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS: Central Florida can expect another hot and humid Thursday with a rise in afternoon thunderstorms. Scattered storms will be possible around 2 p.m. along the east coast sea breeze, then numerous showers will become likely through the evening across the interior. The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the chance of gusty winds. When thunder roars, go indoors.
2 tropical depressions could develop from systems in the Atlantic, NHC says
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic, both of which could develop into tropical depressions over the next few days. The first is a broad and elongated area of low pressure located east of the Lesser Antilles. Forecasters say some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. As of Tuesday morning, the system has an 80-percent chance of developing over the next five days, but is not expected to be a threat to Florida.
NHC: 3 possible tropical depressions brewing in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. - The tropics are heating up with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) monitoring three systems, all of which could possibly develop into tropical depressions over the next few days. Track the tropics in real-time with the FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP. The first is a tropical wave...
