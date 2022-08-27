Read full article on original website
Charlie Crist resigns from Congress to focus on race for Florida governor against Ron DeSantis
Charlie Crist announced that is he is resigning from his position as U.S. Representative for Florida’s 13th Congressional District to focus on his race to become the state's next governor. His resignation will be in effect at the close of business day on Wednesday. Staff for the Office of...
Florida sets medical marijuana dosage, supply limits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida health officials have released a highly anticipated rule setting THC dosage amounts and supply limits on products doctors can order for medical-marijuana patients. The emergency rule sets a 70-day total supply limit of 24,500 mg of THC for non-smokable marijuana and establishes dosage caps for different...
Snook season begins in Florida on Sept. 1
Fishing for snook can be hit or miss. Captain John Walters says it really heats up as the weather starts to cool down.
Florida parent claims students waiting more than an hour for bus
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County parents are frustrated with delays. One parent says her children are waiting more than an hour for the school bus to take them home. Orange County Public Schools (OCPS), like many other districts, are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers. Because of this, the district has had to put a double route system in place which means a driver will drop students off and then return to pick up or drop off other students after finishing that route. Right now, OCPS is short 100 drivers.
Watch: Bull runs into rodeo crowd after escaping from pen at Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. - A crowd at a rodeo at the Florida State Fairgrounds got a lot closer to the action than they bargained for this weekend. Christopher Thornton, who was attending his very first rodeo, said a bull had just been moved into a chute when it broke through the side and leaped toward the audience in the stands.
