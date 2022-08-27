ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Florida sets medical marijuana dosage, supply limits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida health officials have released a highly anticipated rule setting THC dosage amounts and supply limits on products doctors can order for medical-marijuana patients. The emergency rule sets a 70-day total supply limit of 24,500 mg of THC for non-smokable marijuana and establishes dosage caps for different...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida parent claims students waiting more than an hour for bus

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County parents are frustrated with delays. One parent says her children are waiting more than an hour for the school bus to take them home. Orange County Public Schools (OCPS), like many other districts, are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers. Because of this, the district has had to put a double route system in place which means a driver will drop students off and then return to pick up or drop off other students after finishing that route. Right now, OCPS is short 100 drivers.
ORLANDO, FL
