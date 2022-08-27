This week in SWFL High School Football
High School Football is back! Here’s a look from around Southwest Florida for scores of all the games and highlights from select matchups from the week.
THURSDAY – AUGUST 25th:
– Labelle 13 – Palm Beach Christian 31
– Lemon Bay @ Lakewood Ranch – CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER
FRIDAY – AUGUST 26th:
– Bishop Verot 57 – Port Charlotte 49
– Bonita Springs 21 – Island Coast 13
– Canterbury 49 – Marco Island Academy 0
– Centennial 16 – Clewiston 9
– Dunbar 23 – Charlotte 3
– East Lee 0 – Mariner 8 – POSTPONED @ HALF
– Evangelical Christian 14 – Saint Stephens Episcopal 0
– Fort Myers 10 – North Fort Myers 16
– Gateway @ Cypress Lake
– Gateway Charter @ Oasis
– Gulf Coast @ South Fort Myers
– Ida Baker @ Cape Coral
– IMG Academy Blue 13 – Barron Collier 37
– Immokalee 16 – Community School of Naples 17
– Lehigh 9 – Naples 45
– Moore Haven @ Atlantic
– Neumann 0 – First Baptist Academy 43
– North Miami 19 – Golden Gate 24
– Palmetto Ridge 22 – Key West 14
– Riverdale 25 – Lely 22
– Santa Fe Catholic 17 – Southwest Florida Christian Academy 14
Comments / 0