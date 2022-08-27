ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This week in SWFL High School Football

By NBC2 News
High School Football is back! Here’s a look from around Southwest Florida for scores of all the games and highlights from select matchups from the week.

THURSDAY – AUGUST 25th:

– Labelle 13 – Palm Beach Christian 31

– Lemon Bay @ Lakewood Ranch – CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER

FRIDAY – AUGUST 26th:

– Bishop Verot 57 – Port Charlotte 49

– Bonita Springs 21 – Island Coast 13

– Canterbury 49 – Marco Island Academy 0

– Centennial 16 – Clewiston 9

– Dunbar 23 – Charlotte 3

– East Lee 0 – Mariner 8 – POSTPONED @ HALF

– Evangelical Christian 14 – Saint Stephens Episcopal 0

– Fort Myers 10 – North Fort Myers 16

– Gateway @ Cypress Lake

– Gateway Charter @ Oasis

– Gulf Coast @ South Fort Myers

– Ida Baker @ Cape Coral

– IMG Academy Blue 13 – Barron Collier 37

– Immokalee 16 – Community School of Naples 17

– Lehigh 9 – Naples 45

– Moore Haven @ Atlantic

– Neumann 0 – First Baptist Academy 43

– North Miami 19 – Golden Gate 24

– Palmetto Ridge 22 – Key West 14

– Riverdale 25 – Lely 22

– Santa Fe Catholic 17 – Southwest Florida Christian Academy 14

