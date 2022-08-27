Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
KMAland Sports Schedule: Thursday, September 1st
(KMAland) -- A busy Thursday is highlighted by two KMA video streams at Clarinda and Sidney. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Thursday below. AT West Central Valley (Kuemper Catholic, Audubon) AT Wayne. AT Madrid (Coon Rapids-Bayard) AT Pekin (Twin Cedars) AT Douglas County West (Nebraska City) AT...
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (8/30): Shenandoah grabs Hawkeye Ten sweep
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah swept Glenwood, Lourdes Central Catholic won in five over Fremont-Mills, Sidney and East Mills also nabbed wins, Logan-Magnolia took a five-set win and much more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Shenandoah 25-25-25 Glenwood 19-16-21 Kate Lantz had seven kills and two blocks, and Ashlynn...
kmaland.com
Clarinda hoping to correct, limit mistakes against KMA A/1A/2A No. 1 Underwood
(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda football program suffered a tough opening-week loss. While the Cardinals lick their wounds, they're also preparing for the KMA A/1A/2A No. 1 team. The Cardinals fell to Creston, 28-12, last week. "I thought our kids played hard in the first half," Coach Collin Bevins said. "Our...
kmaland.com
Stanton-Essex survives strange opening game, gears up for Fremont-Mills
(Stanton) -- After a bizarre season opener that resulted in a win, the Stanton-Essex Vikings (1-0) now turn their eyes to a week two battle with Fremont-Mills (0-1) Stanton-Essex defeated Martensdale-St. Mary’s (0-1) 20-8 last week in a wild game that saw six turnovers. “[Martensdale-St. Mary’s] offense, like our...
kmaland.com
East Union looks for another strong performance in home opener
(Afton) -- East Union opened some eyes across the area with a dominant 35-0 win over Murray this past Friday evening. The dominance also doubled up as the first win of the Todd Verwers era. “It was a pretty good team win,” Coach Verwers told KMA Sports. “We did a...
kmaland.com
Creston dominant in home opener, look to stay perfect against Winterset
(Creston) -- Typically, it takes a few weeks for teams to get in a rhythm, but the Creston Panthers dealt a dominant defensive performance in their opening matchup. But, now the Panthers turn their attention to Winterset (0-2), who have had Creston's number since 2016, winning the past five meetings between the two squads, including a 28-7 victory last year.
kmaland.com
Energy, successful serving send Southwest Valley to win over Creston
(Corning) -- Southwest Valley used strong finishes to sets, a high-energy approach and some nifty trips to the service line for a four-set win over Creston Monday night. The Timberwolves left their home gym with a 25-16, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15 non-conference victory. "I really liked the girls starting with enthusiasm,"...
kmaland.com
Judy Fastenau, 81, of Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. with family present 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Page County 4-H Foundation. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Notes:. Judy passed away...
kmaland.com
Dirks, Treynor eager to build off big opening win
(Treynor) -- Treynor football had a flair for the dramatic in their season-opening win over St. Albert, thanks to a surprisingly aggressive passing game. The Cardinals left Council Bluffs with a 21-17 win after a passing touchdown from Kayden Dirks to Alan Young with just four seconds remaining. The touchdown...
kmaland.com
Sidney volleyball testing themselves, tough stretch awaits
(Sidney) -- The Sidney volleyball program hasn't shied away from tough competition. And their schedule doesn't get any easier. Despite the testy schedule, the Cowgirls are off to a 6-2 start with wins over Glenwood (twice), MVAOCOU, Tri-Center, Underwood and Logan-Magnolia. "I think things are going well," Coach Amy McClintock...
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth looking to clean up errors heading into matchup with defending champion
(Plattsmouth) -- After a tough opening-week loss, Plattsmouth football is ready to take on the defending Class B state champion. Coach Curtis Larsen opened his coaching career with a 40-21 loss to Blair last week. "There were a lot of growing pains," Larsen said. "We had a lot of things...
kmaland.com
Northwest's Howard named to D2Football.com Elite 100
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman Zach Howard has been named to the D2Football.com’s Elite 100 Watch List. Howard was named to the All-MIAA First Team last year after posting 13.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. View the full release from Northwest Missouri State here.
Iowa Football: Numerous true freshmen expected to play this season
It has been difficult for true freshmen to make a significant impact on Iowa's team over the course of Kirk Ferentz's tenure. Over the past few years, Ferentz has been willing to change his philosophy on that. Despite Iowa returning 15 starters, there could be as many as six or seven first-year players that don't redshirt.
kmaland.com
Bernadine Hoose, 76, Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
kmaland.com
Norma R Byers, 93, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Service: FuneralName: Norma R ByersPronunciation…
kmaland.com
Carmen Lundberg, 92, of Essex, Iowa
Memorials: Suggested to the Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery-Bethesda, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Kansas City man hurt in Nodaway County wreck
(Conception Junction) -- One person was hospitalized following a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Tuesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred approximately one-and-a-half miles northwest of Conception Junction shortly after 6:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 43-year-old Robert McNutt of Kansas City, Missouri was southbound on Mint Road when it failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection with 300th Street. The vehicle exited the east side of the road, then traveled across 300th Street. The SUV then struck a ditch on the south side of the street before coming to rest in a corn field on its wheels facing southeast.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz sets Iowa's starting QB entering 2022
Kirk Ferentz has his starting quarterback for Iowa as the team heads into the 2022 season. Coming out of 10 wins and a B1G West title in 2021, the Hawkeyes put the QB position up for grabs throughout the offseason. That QB battle included Spencer Petras – the starter for much of last season – and Alex Padilla.
kmaland.com
K-9 Raiko retires from Clarinda PD
(Clarinda) -- It's the end of an era for the Clarinda Police Department as their lone four-legged officer has officially retired. K-9 Officer Raiko retired today and was given to Officer Robert Reed, who has served as his handler since the male Dutch Shepherd joined the department in 2017. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers tells KMA News the department obtained Raiko through I-80 K-9, LLC out of Lewis, Iowa. While he had been a fantastic asset to the department over the past six years, Brothers said the time had come for Raiko to move on from the police force.
kmaland.com
Annetta Brock, 87, Oregon, Missouri
Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.
