Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KETV.com
Lincoln WarHorse Casino: 'We'll be ready to open September 19'
LINCOLN, Neb. — The count down is on for Nebraska's first casino slots to begin operation. The WarHorse Casino is slated to open it's temporary facility in Lincoln on Sept. 19th with over 400 slots machines. "It's unbelievable. I'm just I'm so grateful and excited. Absolutely can't wait for...
3 News Now
90 Degree Days In September
Meteorological fall begins on September 1, while astronomical fall begins September 22. Either way, September is typically the month where the scorching days of summer gives way to the crisp air of fall. As we all know too well, summer does not like to give way that easily. The forecast this week is calling for 90s for the first few days of September. This begs the question, how often do we hit 90 degrees in September? Can we hit them in October? What is the latest 90 degree day for Omaha? All that, and more will be answered below!
News Channel Nebraska
Luke Bryan ticket giveaway for Applejack
NEBRASKA CITY- While in Nebraska City during the Applejack weekend, check out some of these places in town to see where you can get registered to win tickets to Luke Bryan in Murdock on September 22nd. *Contests are held independent of B103, and may vary depending on the location. Applejack...
HuskerExtra.com
Whitney Lauenstein emerges as new X factor for Nebraska volleyball
LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball didn’t lose a set in its opening weekend, yet the Huskers dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the AVCA coaches poll Monday. Texas, the team that added two former NU players, jumped to No. 1 after two wins at No. 7 Ohio State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pat Fitzgerald Makes His Opinion On Nebraska Very Clear
Northwestern opened the season by defeating Nebraska as a double-digit underdog in Dublin. The Wildcats rallied from a 28-17 deficit to score two straight touchdowns en route to a 31-28 win. Despite emerging victorious, head coach Pat Fitzgerald praised his "Week Zero" opponent during Tuesday's appearance on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t 247 Sports).
KETV.com
Cameron the Capitol Cat has been returned
LINCOLN, Neb. — Cameron the Capitol Cat has been returned. A Facebook fan page dedicated to an informal Nebraska State Capitol mascot said Wednesday that Cameron The Capitol Cat was taken Tuesday evening. The post suggested the cat was abducted by two women seen placing the cat in a...
klin.com
Lincoln Preparing For First Husker Home Game Of Season
The Nebraska football team is set to kick-off its home schedule this Saturday at 2:30 against North Dakota. Lincoln City officials say they are ready to welcome fans coming to Memorial Stadium and have released several important reminders. The University of Nebraska enforces a clear bag policy at Memorial Stadium....
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'
Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tuesday Press Conference Updates
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost will meet with the media on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. as the Huskers prepare for their week one game with North Dakota. Follow along in the thread below for updates.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha fisherman snags 90 million-year-old fossil
OMAHA — Andy Moore had just tied a swim jig onto his line and was rushing to make the perfect cast, aiming directly into a weedy area along a rocky cliff on the Missouri River. His line missed the vegetation and snagged on a large rock upstream. The Omaha...
Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern
Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
News Channel Nebraska
Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms
LINCOLN, Neb. -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, and Scottsbluff. Officials with the University of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
1011now.com
After 13 days on the lam, missing pet tortoise found, returns home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As nasty as social media can be, it also has the power to do good. The Carder family, in Lincoln, can attest to that. Their pet tortoise, Cecil, went missing for nearly two weeks, and dozens of people united online to find it. This is a...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
WOWT
Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
Midwest Man Grows Pumpkin that Sets a New World Record
As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
The Nebraska City News Press
Syracuse grad traveling America’s Great Loop
That was one of the major motiving factors for Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca grad and Omaha resident Mike Straub who is currently traveling America’s Great Loop, a water voyage which circles the eastern third of the United States. How did this adventure come to pass? The contents of this article come directly...
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
Comments / 0