Omaha, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KETV.com

Lincoln WarHorse Casino: 'We'll be ready to open September 19'

LINCOLN, Neb. — The count down is on for Nebraska's first casino slots to begin operation. The WarHorse Casino is slated to open it's temporary facility in Lincoln on Sept. 19th with over 400 slots machines. "It's unbelievable. I'm just I'm so grateful and excited. Absolutely can't wait for...
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

90 Degree Days In September

Meteorological fall begins on September 1, while astronomical fall begins September 22. Either way, September is typically the month where the scorching days of summer gives way to the crisp air of fall. As we all know too well, summer does not like to give way that easily. The forecast this week is calling for 90s for the first few days of September. This begs the question, how often do we hit 90 degrees in September? Can we hit them in October? What is the latest 90 degree day for Omaha? All that, and more will be answered below!
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Luke Bryan ticket giveaway for Applejack

NEBRASKA CITY- While in Nebraska City during the Applejack weekend, check out some of these places in town to see where you can get registered to win tickets to Luke Bryan in Murdock on September 22nd. *Contests are held independent of B103, and may vary depending on the location. Applejack...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
The Spun

Pat Fitzgerald Makes His Opinion On Nebraska Very Clear

Northwestern opened the season by defeating Nebraska as a double-digit underdog in Dublin. The Wildcats rallied from a 28-17 deficit to score two straight touchdowns en route to a 31-28 win. Despite emerging victorious, head coach Pat Fitzgerald praised his "Week Zero" opponent during Tuesday's appearance on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t 247 Sports).
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Cameron the Capitol Cat has been returned

LINCOLN, Neb. — Cameron the Capitol Cat has been returned. A Facebook fan page dedicated to an informal Nebraska State Capitol mascot said Wednesday that Cameron The Capitol Cat was taken Tuesday evening. The post suggested the cat was abducted by two women seen placing the cat in a...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Preparing For First Husker Home Game Of Season

The Nebraska football team is set to kick-off its home schedule this Saturday at 2:30 against North Dakota. Lincoln City officials say they are ready to welcome fans coming to Memorial Stadium and have released several important reminders. The University of Nebraska enforces a clear bag policy at Memorial Stadium....
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'

Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Tuesday Press Conference Updates

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost will meet with the media on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. as the Huskers prepare for their week one game with North Dakota. Follow along in the thread below for updates.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha fisherman snags 90 million-year-old fossil

OMAHA — Andy Moore had just tied a swim jig onto his line and was rushing to make the perfect cast, aiming directly into a weedy area along a rocky cliff on the Missouri River. His line missed the vegetation and snagged on a large rock upstream. The Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
ClutchPoints

Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern

Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms

LINCOLN, Neb. -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, and Scottsbluff. Officials with the University of...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
OMAHA, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Syracuse grad traveling America’s Great Loop

That was one of the major motiving factors for Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca grad and Omaha resident Mike Straub who is currently traveling America’s Great Loop, a water voyage which circles the eastern third of the United States. How did this adventure come to pass? The contents of this article come directly...
OMAHA, NE

