Local business donates $10k for Western Iowa Tech auditorium remodel
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Western Iowa Tech Community College received money from a corporate partner to help renovate the campus. MDU Resources Group, INC., the parent company of Knife River and Jebro, Inc., presented a check for $10,000 to the community college. The money will be used...
Sioux City man wins $10,000 lottery prize
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Anthony Verzani won the prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at K & K Quick Corner, 1401 Court St. in Sioux City. He...
Registration open for Camp Courage, a day camp for youth grieving the loss of a loved one
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Next Saturday, September 10th, Hospice of Siouxland will host "Camp Courage," a day camp to support youth who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Camp Courage will take place at STARS, Inc. in Sioux City. The campers will join in activities that explore...
ATF serves search warrants at business in Denison, Iowa
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — Federal agents conducted multiple raids in Denison, Iowa on Wednesday, Aug. 31st, in connection with an investigation into gun law violations. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided the home and businesses of Brad Wendt, who owns and operates "BW Outfitters," a gun dealership with locations in Denison and Anita, Iowa.
Building collapse in Cherokee County injures five
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — Five people were injured after a structure collapsed in Cherokee County Tuesday. The Cherokee County Sheriffs Office said they received a 911 call regarding a structure that collapsed in Larabee. Police say a building that was being constructed had collapsed while the crew was working...
Emerson residents open first community-owned grocery store in town
EMERSON, Neb. — It's been more than three years since the town of Emerson, Nebraska has been without a grocery store. With a population of 800, nearly 1/8th of the community are now part-owners of a new store called "Post 60 Market." In 2020, a few community members started...
Siouxland Soup Kitchen cancels plans to build new facility
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland Soup Kitchen has cancelled it's plans to build a new building on Nebraska Street due to funding. On Monday morning, the organization shared that the bids for the construction process came back too high for the non-profit organization to afford at this time.
ArtSplash gearing up for 28th edition Labor Day weekend in Downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The ArtSplash festival is Labor Day weekend at the Sioux City Art Center and it's free again this year!. Works from 67 national artists will be for sale at the 28th edition of ArtSplash Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3rd & 4th. There will be a...
Downtown Partners - Sioux City kicks off Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition
Starting Tuesday, August 30th several restaurants in Downtown Sioux City will be offering special lunch prices through Friday, September 2nd. Downtown Partners has been hosting restaurant week for several years to boost the downtown economy, especially after COVID. Throughout Restaurant Week, ten lunch spots will offer a set menu for...
Beyond the Bell issues statement to families still on the after-school care waitlist
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland Beyond the Bell leadership has released a statement after wait-listing over 150 students the day before school started. They say the staff is still working on recruitment to hire and train more staff so that they can serve the overwhelming number of students currently placed on waiting lists.
950 tickets issues through new speed cameras, SCPD ready to move them
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's been about a month since Sioux City Police once again activated two speeding cameras in the city and you may be surprised at how many people have been caught going over the limit. During the month of August, 950 speeding tickets have been given...
Officer turnover in Woodbury County may impact the number of inmates held in the new jail
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Uncovering issues in the hiring cycle for correctional officers shows that it may have an impact on the new $59 million Woodbury County Jail facility, set to finish construction in August of 2023. Captain Todd Harlow started as a correctional officer more than 30 years...
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Karen Merrick
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who's wanted for violating their federal probation. Karen Merrick is wanted by Marshals for violating her probation after serving a federal prison sentence for bank robbery. Merrick is 39 years old, 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 200...
Police respond to road rage incident on Pierce St.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a reported shooting during a road rage incident on the near-northside. Officers were called to 10th and Pierce Street just before noon. They say one man pulled a gun during an argument with another man. He tried to hit the second man with a gun when it went off, the bullet hitting a nearby car.
Woodbury County's new Law Enforcement Center two months behind schedule
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County's new law enforcement center is behind schedule and over budget. Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 30th, the media was invited onto the property to see construction updates on the 38-acre site. Almost all the footings are in the ground and pre-cast concrete panels that are...
Child endangerment charges filed against Sioux City man accused of beating his daughter
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — A Sioux City man is facing allegations he beat his 8-year-old daughter last month. 49-year-old Leon Bearshield is charged with child endangerment resulting in injuries. Court documents allege he attacked his daughter on July 6, after she took money from his wallet at her aunt's...
