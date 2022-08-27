ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, IA

Local business donates $10k for Western Iowa Tech auditorium remodel

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Western Iowa Tech Community College received money from a corporate partner to help renovate the campus. MDU Resources Group, INC., the parent company of Knife River and Jebro, Inc., presented a check for $10,000 to the community college. The money will be used...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City man wins $10,000 lottery prize

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Anthony Verzani won the prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at K & K Quick Corner, 1401 Court St. in Sioux City. He...
SIOUX CITY, IA
ATF serves search warrants at business in Denison, Iowa

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — Federal agents conducted multiple raids in Denison, Iowa on Wednesday, Aug. 31st, in connection with an investigation into gun law violations. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided the home and businesses of Brad Wendt, who owns and operates "BW Outfitters," a gun dealership with locations in Denison and Anita, Iowa.
DENISON, IA
Building collapse in Cherokee County injures five

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — Five people were injured after a structure collapsed in Cherokee County Tuesday. The Cherokee County Sheriffs Office said they received a 911 call regarding a structure that collapsed in Larabee. Police say a building that was being constructed had collapsed while the crew was working...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
Emerson residents open first community-owned grocery store in town

EMERSON, Neb. — It's been more than three years since the town of Emerson, Nebraska has been without a grocery store. With a population of 800, nearly 1/8th of the community are now part-owners of a new store called "Post 60 Market." In 2020, a few community members started...
EMERSON, NE
Siouxland Soup Kitchen cancels plans to build new facility

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland Soup Kitchen has cancelled it's plans to build a new building on Nebraska Street due to funding. On Monday morning, the organization shared that the bids for the construction process came back too high for the non-profit organization to afford at this time.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Downtown Partners - Sioux City kicks off Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition

Starting Tuesday, August 30th several restaurants in Downtown Sioux City will be offering special lunch prices through Friday, September 2nd. Downtown Partners has been hosting restaurant week for several years to boost the downtown economy, especially after COVID. Throughout Restaurant Week, ten lunch spots will offer a set menu for...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Karen Merrick

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who's wanted for violating their federal probation. Karen Merrick is wanted by Marshals for violating her probation after serving a federal prison sentence for bank robbery. Merrick is 39 years old, 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 200...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Police respond to road rage incident on Pierce St.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a reported shooting during a road rage incident on the near-northside. Officers were called to 10th and Pierce Street just before noon. They say one man pulled a gun during an argument with another man. He tried to hit the second man with a gun when it went off, the bullet hitting a nearby car.
SIOUX CITY, IA

