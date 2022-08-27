ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dell Rapids, SD

Viewers’ Choice Game: Hamlin vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVPpC_0hXKJnBf00

Click the video player above to see full highlights and bonus highlights from Friday’s game

HAYTI, S.D. (KELO) — The Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week returned on Friday as Dell Rapids St. Mary made the trip north to Hayti for a matchup with Hamlin.

Friday night scoreboard – August 26

It was a cross class battle of ranked teams on Friday. St. Mary enters as the top-ranked team in 9B, while Hamlin is #4 in 9AA.

First offensive play of the game for Hamlin went for six. Quarterback Tyson Stevenson hits Luke Frasier and he’ll take that 54 yards for the touchdown to make it 7-0.

Following a St. Mary punt, the Chargers get back on the move. This time, Stevenson hits Zach Van Meetern for the 36 yard score and it’s 14-0.

They’d continue to click in the opening quarter, as Frasier scampered in for the 21 yard touchdown and that made it 21-0 Hamlin.

From there, the Chargers kept the pedal down as they’d roll to a 52-12 win over the Cardinals.

Hamlin is now 2-0 on the season, with a pair of impressive wins. The Chargers will travel to Garretson on Friday, September 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dell Rapids, SD
Dell Rapids, SD
Sports
City
Hayti, SD
City
Garretson, SD
KELOLAND

‘Best team we’ll play in my 35 years at SDSU’

BROOKINGS,S.D. (KELO) – The Jacks will head into Iowa City as a 15 point underdog according to several booking making sites around the country. While Saturday may seem like an uphill battle, last year their season opener would also feature an FBS opponent in Colorado State and that game was never close… in favor of […]
BROOKINGS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
KELOLAND

Roosevelt upsets second-ranked Washington

It was a crosstown matchup Tuesday night in Class AA Volleyball, as second-ranked Washington made the trip across town to face Roosevelt. It was a back and forth affair, but eventually the Rough Riders would pull off the upset with a 3-2 victory.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Dell Rapids St Mary#Cardinals#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dell
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lastwordonsports.com

Iowa vs. South Dakota State; Path to Victory

The Hawkeyes kick off the season inside Kinnick Stadium where they’ll host an FCS opponent for the first time since 2018. The South Dakota State Jackrabbits finished the 2021 season with a loss in the FCS semifinals, and now visit Iowa City for the week one matchup on Saturday. The Jackrabbits will again be one of the top teams in the FCS this season. Their powerful offense averaged 442 yards per game last year while scoring 36 points per game. This is no early-season warm-up game for the Hawkeyes. They’ll be faced with a similar challenge to that of the 2016 season. Then, the defending FCS National Champions North Dakota State came to town and upset the Hawkeyes with a field goal as time expired.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Dannenbring goes for 6 TD’s, OG throttles BV

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – The top ranked Lynx opened their season against number four O’Gorman. In the 2nd quarter with the Knights trailing by a point, Bennett Dannenbring would look left then throw right and would find Ryland Satter in the heart of the field for six. That would put OG in front and they […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy