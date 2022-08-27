Viewers’ Choice Game: Hamlin vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary
Click the video player above to see full highlights and bonus highlights from Friday’s game
HAYTI, S.D. (KELO) — The Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week returned on Friday as Dell Rapids St. Mary made the trip north to Hayti for a matchup with Hamlin.Friday night scoreboard – August 26
It was a cross class battle of ranked teams on Friday. St. Mary enters as the top-ranked team in 9B, while Hamlin is #4 in 9AA.
First offensive play of the game for Hamlin went for six. Quarterback Tyson Stevenson hits Luke Frasier and he’ll take that 54 yards for the touchdown to make it 7-0.
Following a St. Mary punt, the Chargers get back on the move. This time, Stevenson hits Zach Van Meetern for the 36 yard score and it’s 14-0.
They’d continue to click in the opening quarter, as Frasier scampered in for the 21 yard touchdown and that made it 21-0 Hamlin.
From there, the Chargers kept the pedal down as they’d roll to a 52-12 win over the Cardinals.
Hamlin is now 2-0 on the season, with a pair of impressive wins. The Chargers will travel to Garretson on Friday, September 2.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.
Comments / 0