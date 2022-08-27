ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Unleashes Carnage In New Halloween Ends Image

Michael Myers is back to his violent ways in Halloween Ends in October, and a new still shows a bit of his rampage. Empire Magazine has released a new image from the concluding chapter of David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy, which you can check out below courtesy of Twitter.
