VERSAILLES — Versailles High School volleyball earned a three-set sweep over Celina High School on Aug. 30 at Versailles. The Tigers won the first set 25-16. The next two sets would be won by only two points each. Celina had moments of leading by four or five points in the middle of a set. Head coach Liz McNeilan said it was a total team effort. They kept calm during the match and stayed focused.

VERSAILLES, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO