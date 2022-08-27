Read full article on original website
WOAC golf update
Bradford (1-1) defeated Preble Shawnee (1-3) 195-198 Arcanum (3-2) defeated Tri-County North (0-4) 168-214 National Trail (4-1) defeated Franklin Monroe (0-3) 178-202 Mississinawa Valley (1-4) defeated Ansonia (4-3) 191-203 Ansonia leading golfer: Owen Locke – 46 Girls Golf:. Tri-Village (3-0) defeated Ansonia (1-3) 203-265 Tri-Village leading golfer: Taylor Begoon...
Ansonia Cross Country dominates at Arrow Invitational
CAMDEN — The Ansonia Cross Country team was back in action last night at Preble Shawnee competing in the annual Arrow Invitational. The Tigers had a record-setting performance last evening featuring numerous outstanding efforts. London Reichert started things off with a third place overall finish in the junior high...
Tigers sweep the Bulldogs at Versailles
VERSAILLES — Versailles High School volleyball earned a three-set sweep over Celina High School on Aug. 30 at Versailles. The Tigers won the first set 25-16. The next two sets would be won by only two points each. Celina had moments of leading by four or five points in the middle of a set. Head coach Liz McNeilan said it was a total team effort. They kept calm during the match and stayed focused.
Green Wave football is defeated by Stebbins in home opener
GREENVILLE — In their home opener, Greenville High School football lost to Stebbins 42-21. The Green Wave gave up 506 total yards of offensive to Stebbins. Most of the offensive damage was on the ground, Stebbins had 400 rushing yards as a team. Things started out a bit rocky...
Greenville boys’ golf collects second win of the season
GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School boys’ golf team battled through the windy conditions to get a 192-216 win over Xenia High School. To defend their home course, Ethan Sunsdahl led the team with a 42. Aidan Honeyman was close behind with a 47. Mason Shuttleworth shot a 51 and Bryce Blumenstock shot a 52 to round out the team scoring. Carson Good also shot a 52 and Will Gettinger shot a 58.
Versailles stands out; Darke county represents at Bob Schul Invite
WEST MILTON — The 2022 Bob Schul Invitational took place at Milton-Union High School on Aug. 27. Six high schools from Darke County participated in the event. For the high school boys, Versailles took seventh as a team. Three Versailles runners placed in the top 50: Jace Watren at 45th, Landry Knore at 48th and Dylan Dunn at 50th. Dylan Riffell finished just outside at 51st.
