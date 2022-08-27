Hello everyone, Winfree tagging in for Tony tonight but the big man should be back next week. Tonight is the go home show for AEW All Out, which largely means they’ve got to figure out who’s wrestling Jon Moxley for the AEW title after Moxley beat CM Punk last week in a couple of minutes. Odds are it’ll be Punk again, but Adam Page is a choice as well, but the world title scene is really ill defined right now. So Moxley will have promo time tonight and we’ll likely find out who he’s wrestling at the PPV. The big match draw tonight is The Elite of Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson taking on United Empire of Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis in the semifinals for the Trios Title tournament. We got news last week that Thunder Rosa is out of action so we’ll get an interim title in a fatal four way at All Out with Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida and in typical preview fashion there will be a tag team match with those four ladies tonight. Well that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

