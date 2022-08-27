Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Clarifies Why He Didn’t Hit Kevin Owens On WWE Raw
Sami Zayn held back from attacking Kevin Owens on this week’s WWE Raw, and Zayn has taken to social media to explain why. There has been speculation that Zayn and Owens might reunite as friends in Owens’ current feud against the Usos, and that speculation intensified when Zayn refused to hit Owens with a chair during the latter’s match with Jey Uso on Raw, which Owens ultimately won.
Various News: Dakota Kai Sends Message to Triple H Following Loss on WWE Raw, Impact Wrestling Streaming Every Barbed Wire Massacre Match for Free
– Following last night’s WWE Raw, EVP Triple H congratulated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliya on winning the WWE WOmen’s Tag Team Titles in the finals of the tournament against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Earlier today, Dakota Kai responded to Triple H’s congratulatory tweet with a message of her own. She tweeted, “Hey ‘boss,’ we need to talk.” You can view that exchange below:
John Morrison on Vince McMahon Wanting to Sell ‘Drip Sticks’ for His Character in WWE
– While speaking to Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, former WWE Superstar John Morrison discussed some scrapped plans for his character before his WWE released. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):. “First of all, I wrote, ‘I’m gonna moisten someone up with my drip stick,’...
WWE News: Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl After Raw, Dominik Refuses to Fight Rhea Ripley
– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle took it to each other all the way to the ring once tonight’s WWE Raw went off the air. Monday night’s show saw the two have an intense promo against each other and even battle in the parking lot outside the arena before the show. The post-show angle for WWE Raw saw the two fight their way down to the ring ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday:
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 8.29.22
Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Commentators: Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith. It’s the go home show for Clash At The Castle but there is a lot to cover tonight as well. This week will see the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as Iyo Sky/Dakota Kai face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, plus a special appearance by hometown boy Kurt Angle. Let’s get to it.
AEW News: Bryan Danielson Takes Out Chris Jericho On Dynamite, Women’s Tag Match Clip
– Bryan Danielson took advantage of a save by Daniel Garcia to take out his All Out opponent in Chris Jericho on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Danielson beat Jake Hager on Wednesday’s show and when Jericho tried to attack after the match, Garcia got involved which allowed Danielson to his Jericho with a running knee:
Winfree’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.31.22
Hello everyone, Winfree tagging in for Tony tonight but the big man should be back next week. Tonight is the go home show for AEW All Out, which largely means they’ve got to figure out who’s wrestling Jon Moxley for the AEW title after Moxley beat CM Punk last week in a couple of minutes. Odds are it’ll be Punk again, but Adam Page is a choice as well, but the world title scene is really ill defined right now. So Moxley will have promo time tonight and we’ll likely find out who he’s wrestling at the PPV. The big match draw tonight is The Elite of Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson taking on United Empire of Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis in the semifinals for the Trios Title tournament. We got news last week that Thunder Rosa is out of action so we’ll get an interim title in a fatal four way at All Out with Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida and in typical preview fashion there will be a tag team match with those four ladies tonight. Well that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.
Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that most of the Smackdown talents set for Clash at the Castle are at tonight’s Raw taping, as they’re set to fly to Wales tomorrow for the PPV. Drew McIntyre is not, however, among them.
Note On Early Plans For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Fightful Select has several notes on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Pittsburgh, the go-home show for Clash at the Castle. As previously noted, the current lineup includes:. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah. * Bobby Lashley vs....
Mick Foley Recalls His Reaction To Chris Benoit Family Tragedy, How It Impacted The Wrestling Industry
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed his reaction after finding out about the Chris Benoit family tragedy, how the situation impacted the wrestling industry, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on Chris Benoit missing Vengeance 2007 and his reaction after...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.29.22 – Edge and Judgment Continue Their Issues, and More!
-RAW was in Pittsburgh and I had friends there, but not me. My little man had his first day at Kindergarten so I stayed home to hear how his day was and watched from home. Let’s get to it!. -We start with video as Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez pull...
Cash Wheeler Says He and Dax Wheeler Will Only Fight Again In One Situation
Don’t expect to see FTR in the ring against each other any time soon, unless they get one particular opportunity. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood previously competed against each other as part of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and during an interview with Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport, Wheeler said a similar situation would be the only way they lock up again.
ROH Pure Title Rematch Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a ROH Pure Title match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Daniel Garcia will get a rematch against Wheeler Yuta for the championship on next week’s show. Yuta defeated Garcia in a successful defense of the...
Hall’s NXT Review – 8.30.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s the go home show for Worlds Collide and that means we should be in for the hard push towards the show. Since we currently have a two match card, I’m expecting quite a few matches to be added to the show this week. I’m not sure what that is going to be, but it almost has to happen. Let’s get to it.
WWE News: Roman Reigns Celebrates Two Years as Universal Champion, Doudrop Takes Away Nikki ASH’s Cape, Clip of Maryse Confronting Miz’s Dad on Miz & Mrs.
– Today, Roman Reigns officially celebrates two years as the WWE Universal Champion. He won the title on August 30, 2020 at WWE Payback that year, beating Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match. Roman Reigns later won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar...
Note On Backstage Discussion About Roman Reigns’ Title Reign (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Roman Reigns is set to hit two years as the WWE Universal champion tomorrow, with a celebration planned for Friday’s Smackdown. However, the good times may be about to end soon. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, there have been creative discussions backstage about Reigns dropping one or both of his championships.
Jimmy Korderas Thinks WWE Raw Tag-Team Opener “Didn’t Need To Happen”
Speaking on his most recent Reffin Rant, Jimmy Korderas was critical of the decision to start this week’s WWE Raw with a tag-team event (via Wrestling Inc). You can read an excerpt highlight and watch Korderas’ full analysis below. On the change of opener and what he would...
WWE Has Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Braun Strowman, Update On Bronson Reed
A couple more names have been discussed for potential WWE returns in Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Strowman has been among those names pitched or discussed within WWE to come back in, and they have also confirmed a report from last week that WWE has interest in bringing Reed back to the company.
Shane Helms on How His Hurricane Gimmick Sold in Merch Numbers
– During a post on Twitter, former WWE Superstar Shane Helms noted it was the 21st century of the debut of his Hurricane Helms gimmick in WWE. He thanked WWE and those who supported him through the character. Also, he later noted that Helms was the first solo act under 200 pounds that was able to move “real merch” for the company. Later on, after Rey Mysterio debuted in WWE later in 2022, merchandise wasn’t just a game for the big guys anymore.
New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE Raw
We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following the main event of tonight’s WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to capture the titles on Monday’s episode, with Aliyah rolling Kai up to get the pin. The win makes Aliyah and...
