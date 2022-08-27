ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton Township, PA

SEWICKLEY, PA

Final Sewickley Chamber Night Mart closes out the summer on a high note

Nothing escapes the watchful eye of Sewickley Police officer Darcel Bouyer. He sees everything, even when there are hundreds of people walking up and down the business district. The law enforcement veteran with five years experience in the borough does so from a special vantage point — a custom police...
SEWICKLEY, PA
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Westmoreland happenings: Broom sale, bingos, car shows

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
GREENSBURG, PA

Greensburg barber opts for retirement after more than 60 years in business

Ed DiOrio knows the long and the short of hair, and a related fact that’s kept him in business for more than 60 years: “Hair grows back.”. At 85, the Greensburg man is retiring Thursday from his trade as a barber, along with the barber chair that has followed him through his long career tending to his customers’ coiffure at locations in and around the city.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH, PA

Pittsburgh’s 3 Sister Bridges to get permanent LED light installations

A temporary lighting display on Pittsburgh’s Rachel Carson Bridge from several years ago was so popular and memorable that Allegheny County officials have decided to make a similar project permanent, and bring artistic lights to all three of the city’s Sister Bridges. The Roberto Clemente Bridge, Andy Warhol...
PITTSBURGH, PA
LATROBE, PA

Latrobe antique car show gears up for Labor Day festivities, food bank drive

Car enthusiasts in the Latrobe area can enjoy antique automobiles, fellowship and giving back this Labor Day weekend. On Sept. 4, the Western Pa. Region Antique Automobile Club of America will host its 58th annual Paul P. Bell Memorial Antique Auto, Custom and Street Rod Show in Legion Keener Park, 1658 Catherine St.
LATROBE, PA
PENN HILLS, PA

Transportation issues delayed Penn Hills students' return home on first day

Students in Penn Hills School District returned to school on Aug. 29, and the day had its ups and downs, according to superintendent Dr. Nancy Hines. “Transportation was more challenging than we had expected, particularly for younger students. Several bus routes had to be combined, and that was confusing to many students and their families,” Hines said. “When you consider the cumulative effect of a three-tiered system, several groups of Penn Hills Elementary students did not arrive home until about 6:00 pm yesterday. Of course, that is completely unacceptable, and we trust that Krise Transportation is taking appropriate measures to bring these routes back into line.”
PENN HILLS, PA
OAKMONT, PA

Happenings in the Plum-Oakmont-Verona area, week of Aug. 29, 2022

Plum Area Ladies Society will start its new season with a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept.7 at Plum Community Center, 499 Center New Texas Rod. The speaker for the meeting will be Kim Weber, a registered nurse. She will speak on the challenges of caring for the infants in the neonatal intensive care unit.
OAKMONT, PA
MONROEVILLE, PA

Dr. Oz to host town hall in Monroeville

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Pennsylvania Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, is hosting a town hall event in Monroeville tonight. Called the “Dose of Reality Town Hall,” Oz will be at Premier Automation in Monroeville. The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon,...
MONROEVILLE, PA
MURRYSVILLE, PA

Dollar General moving from Salem Plaza to Route 66 corridor in Murrysville

Murrysville council will vote next month on a proposal to bring a Dollar General store to the Route 66 corridor just north of Delmont. Bob Gage of GBT Realty, a Tennessee firm that contracts with Dollar General, outlined plans for a 10,640 square foot store on the northeast side of Route 66 across from Ringertown Road. Murrysville and adjacent towns are currently home to a dozen Dollar General stores.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
SHARPSBURG, PA

Sharpsburg police dog Jango retires due to health issues

Sharpsburg K-9 Officer Jango, a 6-year-old German Shepherd, has retired after a little more than four years of service. Partnered with Officer Jeffrey Husar and sworn in May 1, 2018, the beloved barker was forced to call it a career due to health issues. Jango was recently diagnosed with renal...
SHARPSBURG, PA
GREENSBURG, PA

Pitt-Greensburg campus store marks remodeling with discount, prizes

The bookstore at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg will mark its renovation Wednesday with deals and refreshments. Those visiting the store at 112 Chambers Hall will find fresh carpeting, campus-themed decor and a relocated checkout area, allowing a more spacious display of apparel. Throughout the day, the store will...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH, PA

Love Frank Lloyd Wright? Visit Pennsylvania for a house tour or 2

In 1935, famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed what was to become his masterpiece, Fallingwater. Situated in the Laurel Highlands just south of Pittsburgh, it’s his most masterful melding of home and environment. It’s a bucket-list destination and, along with his other homes, a UNESCO World Heritage travel site....
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH, PA

Expanded Rib Fest gets underway Thursday at Acrisure Stadium

The Backyard Brawl isn’t the only thing that’s kicking off on the North Shore Thursday. While the college football season opener between Pitt and West Virginia will be a large part of the focus of events at Acrisure Stadium, the Kickoff and Rib Festival will have a formidable footprint as well. For five days, what’s being billed as “the best ribs in the country” will be grilling in an area that “encompasses over half of Acrisure Stadium,” organizers said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PLUM, PA

Early reopening possible for Logans Ferry Road as slide work progresses

Logans Ferry Road in Plum may reopen to traffic earlier than expected, a PennDOT spokesman said Monday. The heavily traveled road between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road near New Kensington has been closed since Aug. 2 while a contractor works to repair a landslide. The closure has forced the more...
PLUM, PA

