Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr., 83, remembered as family-focused owner of well-known Allegheny Township eatery
Longtime restaurateur Ralph Kuhn of Allegheny Township is being remembered as a tireless worker and dedicated family man. Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr. died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at home from health-related issues. He was 83. Kuhn was the co-owner and operator of Crossroads Inn & Motel in Allegheny Township since...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Final Sewickley Chamber Night Mart closes out the summer on a high note
Nothing escapes the watchful eye of Sewickley Police officer Darcel Bouyer. He sees everything, even when there are hundreds of people walking up and down the business district. The law enforcement veteran with five years experience in the borough does so from a special vantage point — a custom police...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Broom sale, bingos, car shows
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg barber opts for retirement after more than 60 years in business
Ed DiOrio knows the long and the short of hair, and a related fact that’s kept him in business for more than 60 years: “Hair grows back.”. At 85, the Greensburg man is retiring Thursday from his trade as a barber, along with the barber chair that has followed him through his long career tending to his customers’ coiffure at locations in and around the city.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Faces of the Valley: Leechburg’s Doreen Smeal is on a mission to make the town the most it can be
Doreen Smeal could have used all the free time she had after retiring four years ago to do the things she put off while commuting daily for 39 years to her banking job in Pittsburgh. And while the Leechburg native carves out time to spend with her grandchildren and pursue...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No injuries reported in light rail car fire at T's South Hills Village station, limited service continues
A light rail car caught fire with six riders on board Wednesday at the South Hills Village station, according to Pittsburgh Regional Transit. In a social media post shortly after 2 p.m., the transit authority said the Bethel Park station was evacuated because of “a fire on a rail car caused by the overhead power lines.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh’s 3 Sister Bridges to get permanent LED light installations
A temporary lighting display on Pittsburgh’s Rachel Carson Bridge from several years ago was so popular and memorable that Allegheny County officials have decided to make a similar project permanent, and bring artistic lights to all three of the city’s Sister Bridges. The Roberto Clemente Bridge, Andy Warhol...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe antique car show gears up for Labor Day festivities, food bank drive
Car enthusiasts in the Latrobe area can enjoy antique automobiles, fellowship and giving back this Labor Day weekend. On Sept. 4, the Western Pa. Region Antique Automobile Club of America will host its 58th annual Paul P. Bell Memorial Antique Auto, Custom and Street Rod Show in Legion Keener Park, 1658 Catherine St.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Transportation issues delayed Penn Hills students' return home on first day
Students in Penn Hills School District returned to school on Aug. 29, and the day had its ups and downs, according to superintendent Dr. Nancy Hines. “Transportation was more challenging than we had expected, particularly for younger students. Several bus routes had to be combined, and that was confusing to many students and their families,” Hines said. “When you consider the cumulative effect of a three-tiered system, several groups of Penn Hills Elementary students did not arrive home until about 6:00 pm yesterday. Of course, that is completely unacceptable, and we trust that Krise Transportation is taking appropriate measures to bring these routes back into line.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Happenings in the Plum-Oakmont-Verona area, week of Aug. 29, 2022
Plum Area Ladies Society will start its new season with a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept.7 at Plum Community Center, 499 Center New Texas Rod. The speaker for the meeting will be Kim Weber, a registered nurse. She will speak on the challenges of caring for the infants in the neonatal intensive care unit.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Annual Labor Day celebration offers 2 days of festival fun at Northmoreland Park
The 2022 Labor United Celebration is returning to Northmoreland Park. The annual two-day festival celebrates the history and tradition of organized labor in Western Pennsylvania. The event kicks off Sunday in Northmoreland Park in Allegheny Township and runs through Labor Day. This year, there are no covid restrictions, and it’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dr. Oz to host town hall in Monroeville
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Pennsylvania Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, is hosting a town hall event in Monroeville tonight. Called the “Dose of Reality Town Hall,” Oz will be at Premier Automation in Monroeville. The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem looks to increase student engagement as kindergarten numbers drop
The district has 183 incoming kindergarten students enrolled among its three elementary schools — Nicely, Hutchinson and Metzgar. That number is down from last fall’s 223 kindergarten students, but is still more than the 158 who began school at Greensburg Salem in the fall of 2020.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dollar General moving from Salem Plaza to Route 66 corridor in Murrysville
Murrysville council will vote next month on a proposal to bring a Dollar General store to the Route 66 corridor just north of Delmont. Bob Gage of GBT Realty, a Tennessee firm that contracts with Dollar General, outlined plans for a 10,640 square foot store on the northeast side of Route 66 across from Ringertown Road. Murrysville and adjacent towns are currently home to a dozen Dollar General stores.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sharpsburg police dog Jango retires due to health issues
Sharpsburg K-9 Officer Jango, a 6-year-old German Shepherd, has retired after a little more than four years of service. Partnered with Officer Jeffrey Husar and sworn in May 1, 2018, the beloved barker was forced to call it a career due to health issues. Jango was recently diagnosed with renal...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt-Greensburg campus store marks remodeling with discount, prizes
The bookstore at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg will mark its renovation Wednesday with deals and refreshments. Those visiting the store at 112 Chambers Hall will find fresh carpeting, campus-themed decor and a relocated checkout area, allowing a more spacious display of apparel. Throughout the day, the store will...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Love Frank Lloyd Wright? Visit Pennsylvania for a house tour or 2
In 1935, famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed what was to become his masterpiece, Fallingwater. Situated in the Laurel Highlands just south of Pittsburgh, it’s his most masterful melding of home and environment. It’s a bucket-list destination and, along with his other homes, a UNESCO World Heritage travel site....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Union: Strike averted at Lower Burrell nursing home, 17 others; workers still set to walk out at 18 facilities
A strike has been averted at a Lower Burrell nursing home and 17 others across the state after a tentative contract was reached between the company and the union representing its employees. But workers at 18 additional nursing homes operated by other companies involved in contract talks, including ones in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Expanded Rib Fest gets underway Thursday at Acrisure Stadium
The Backyard Brawl isn’t the only thing that’s kicking off on the North Shore Thursday. While the college football season opener between Pitt and West Virginia will be a large part of the focus of events at Acrisure Stadium, the Kickoff and Rib Festival will have a formidable footprint as well. For five days, what’s being billed as “the best ribs in the country” will be grilling in an area that “encompasses over half of Acrisure Stadium,” organizers said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Early reopening possible for Logans Ferry Road as slide work progresses
Logans Ferry Road in Plum may reopen to traffic earlier than expected, a PennDOT spokesman said Monday. The heavily traveled road between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road near New Kensington has been closed since Aug. 2 while a contractor works to repair a landslide. The closure has forced the more...
