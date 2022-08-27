Read full article on original website
PRCC football working towards breakout 2022 season
In football, they call third down the money down and the same rule applies to Seth Smith’s third year at Pearl River where the Wildcats are finally ready to take all their hard work and make a deposit. PRCC coming off a pair of two-win seasons to start the...
WXXV Student Athlete of the Week: Gulfport High’s Brooklynn Montana
This week’s WXXV Student Athlete of the Week, Gulfport High senior Brooklynn Montana, is a dedicated member of the softball and volleyball programs, having started on varsity for both since she was in seventh grade. Head Volleyball Coach David Irwin said, “It’s generational. I mean, you just don’t see...
West Harrison alum and WNBA draft pick hosts basketball camp for hometown kids
WNBA draft pick Ameshya Williams-Holliday is giving back to her hometown of Gulfport in a big way!. The West Harrison alum, who was drafted out of Jackson State in May by the Indiana Fever, is the first draft pick from a historically black college and university since 2002. Even though...
Mitchell Distributing brings Bud and Burgers competition to Bay St. Louis
Attention grill masters! Registration is still open to compete in a cook-off making its way to Bay St. Louis for the first time. Mitchell Distributing’s Bud and Burgers series continues on September 10th. They’ve held this event in many Mississippi towns, including in Ocean Springs this past spring. Now the best grillers will compete for many prizes, including best in show and people’s choice.
Coast cities organize water drive to help Jackson residents during water crisis
Coast cities are banding together to help our neighbors in Jackson deal with the water crisis. Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Pass Christian, and Long Beach are asking residents to donate potable and bottled water by dropping it off at fire stations in each city. Each city is reminding citizens of...
One year since tragic Highway 26 road collapse in George County
Today marks one-year since the deadly Highway 26 collapse in George County. One year ago, tragedy struck George County when a strip of Highway 26, about 60 miles northeast of Biloxi, collapsed. State troopers, emergency workers, and rescue teams responded at the collapse to find the east and westbound lanes...
Reflecting on the strength of Mississippians on the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina
The City of Ocean Springs reflects on the strength of Mississippians to rebuild after damage caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The anniversary of Katrina brings back tragic memories of the hurricane ripping through the Mississippi Gulf Coast. With storm surge peaking at nearly 30 feet, roads, homes, businesses and...
Pizza fundraiser to benefit Jubilee Havens
Wondering what to eat for dinner tonight? Look no further, enjoy pizza and support a great cause. Pop’s Pizzeria in Biloxi is partnering with Jubilee Havens tonight to raise money to help rescue victims of human trafficking. News 25’s Sabria Reid is at the pizzeria with more.
Fire damages home on 3rd Street in Gulfport
Gulfport fire crews spotted smoke on their way back to the station and discovered a home on 3rd Street on fire. The fire happened around 5:40 last night at a home just south of the tracks. Gulfport’s deputy fire chief says a truck returning from another call about a false...
‘Strike Out the Stigma’ event at MGM Park
For the final T-Shirt Tuesday giveaway, the Biloxi Shuckers are distributing shirts promoting the message ‘Strike Out the Stigma.’. It’s a partnership with Gulfport Behavioral Health System and in studio with more is Stephen East with Gulfport Behavioral Health System.
Shooting investigation at Audubon Drive in Gulfport
One man is dead in a shooting on Audubon Drive in Gulfport. News 25’s Sabria Reid is on scene at a shooting on Audubon Drive in Gulfport. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
Columbine survivor shares his story with Gulfport High School
Craig Scott, a survivor of the Columbine school shooting, uses his tragedy to start a chain reaction of kindness in honor of his sister. Scott was at Gulfport High School today and shared his story. Twenty-three years ago, on April 20th, 1999, two teens shot and killed 13 people and...
Adranos cuts ribbon on Mississippi Solid Rocket Complex in Stone County
Adranos, Inc., a start up manufacturer of solid rocket motors, cut the ribbon on its Mississippi Solid Rocket Complex in Stone County today. Founded in 2015, Adranos designs, develops, tests, and produces solid rocket motors for space launch and national security applications. The Mississippi solid rocket complex serves as Adranos’...
Ground Zero Museum in Waveland holds Hurricane Katrina Memorial Service
The Ground Zero Museum in Waveland is dedicated to the strength and beauty of the human spirit. A memorial service held there this morning remembered that purpose and to remember the lives lost when Hurricane Katrina roared through South Mississippi 17 years ago. The service also served to express appreciation...
Local businesses and organizations present 8th annual Back to School Fair
More than 45 local health organizations and businesses came together at the Lyman Community Center Saturday for the 8th annual Back to School Fair. People who attended were able to get wellness information, enter in giveaways, and take advantage of free hearing and vision screenings. After visiting each booth, guests...
Coroner identifies victim in Audubon Drive shooting
A Saucier man who had his own lawn care business was finishing up a lawn on Audubon Drive in Gulfport on Monday night when he was gunned down. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Kelvin Simmons, 47, was apparently finishing his work on a home on Audubon and was blowing grass clippings out of the way near the street when he was shot multiple times in the yard.
Public hearing in Ocean Springs to discuss city’s financial plan
Tonight, there will be a public hearing in Ocean Springs regarding the city’s financial plan for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. More specifically, they’ll be talking about the proposed ad valorem tax revenue increase as well as the city’s budget proposal, and possible tax changes. If you live...
Balloon release in honor of Kelvin Simmons
A mourning family is seeking justice for the death of Kelvin Simmons. They want answers and request the gunman to turn themselves in. The Simmons family gathered in Gulfport to remember the life of Kelvin Simmons. Heartbroken and confused, family members try to come to terms with the death of their loved one.
Tunnels to Towers happening September 10th at Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi
Never forget, always honor. That’s the goal of the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run, Walk, and Climb. Co-Director Bridget Lopez and Community Relations Coordinator for the event Lori Massey are in studio with more.
Grand jury clears Gulfport officers in 2021 shooting
A Harrison County grand jury has cleared Gulfport officers of any wrongdoing in a 2021 shooting. The grand jury in its March 2022 term issued a partial report Monday. The report declared that the officers involved in the shooting on February 11, 2021 of Jonathan Dion Turner, found no criminal conduct on behalf of officers involved.
