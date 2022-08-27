ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

wxxv25.com

PRCC football working towards breakout 2022 season

In football, they call third down the money down and the same rule applies to Seth Smith’s third year at Pearl River where the Wildcats are finally ready to take all their hard work and make a deposit. PRCC coming off a pair of two-win seasons to start the...
POPLARVILLE, MS
wxxv25.com

WXXV Student Athlete of the Week: Gulfport High’s Brooklynn Montana

This week’s WXXV Student Athlete of the Week, Gulfport High senior Brooklynn Montana, is a dedicated member of the softball and volleyball programs, having started on varsity for both since she was in seventh grade. Head Volleyball Coach David Irwin said, “It’s generational. I mean, you just don’t see...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Mitchell Distributing brings Bud and Burgers competition to Bay St. Louis

Attention grill masters! Registration is still open to compete in a cook-off making its way to Bay St. Louis for the first time. Mitchell Distributing’s Bud and Burgers series continues on September 10th. They’ve held this event in many Mississippi towns, including in Ocean Springs this past spring. Now the best grillers will compete for many prizes, including best in show and people’s choice.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

One year since tragic Highway 26 road collapse in George County

Today marks one-year since the deadly Highway 26 collapse in George County. One year ago, tragedy struck George County when a strip of Highway 26, about 60 miles northeast of Biloxi, collapsed. State troopers, emergency workers, and rescue teams responded at the collapse to find the east and westbound lanes...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Pizza fundraiser to benefit Jubilee Havens

Wondering what to eat for dinner tonight? Look no further, enjoy pizza and support a great cause. Pop’s Pizzeria in Biloxi is partnering with Jubilee Havens tonight to raise money to help rescue victims of human trafficking. News 25’s Sabria Reid is at the pizzeria with more.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Fire damages home on 3rd Street in Gulfport

Gulfport fire crews spotted smoke on their way back to the station and discovered a home on 3rd Street on fire. The fire happened around 5:40 last night at a home just south of the tracks. Gulfport’s deputy fire chief says a truck returning from another call about a false...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

‘Strike Out the Stigma’ event at MGM Park

For the final T-Shirt Tuesday giveaway, the Biloxi Shuckers are distributing shirts promoting the message ‘Strike Out the Stigma.’. It’s a partnership with Gulfport Behavioral Health System and in studio with more is Stephen East with Gulfport Behavioral Health System.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Columbine survivor shares his story with Gulfport High School

Craig Scott, a survivor of the Columbine school shooting, uses his tragedy to start a chain reaction of kindness in honor of his sister. Scott was at Gulfport High School today and shared his story. Twenty-three years ago, on April 20th, 1999, two teens shot and killed 13 people and...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Adranos cuts ribbon on Mississippi Solid Rocket Complex in Stone County

Adranos, Inc., a start up manufacturer of solid rocket motors, cut the ribbon on its Mississippi Solid Rocket Complex in Stone County today. Founded in 2015, Adranos designs, develops, tests, and produces solid rocket motors for space launch and national security applications. The Mississippi solid rocket complex serves as Adranos’...
STONE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Ground Zero Museum in Waveland holds Hurricane Katrina Memorial Service

The Ground Zero Museum in Waveland is dedicated to the strength and beauty of the human spirit. A memorial service held there this morning remembered that purpose and to remember the lives lost when Hurricane Katrina roared through South Mississippi 17 years ago. The service also served to express appreciation...
WAVELAND, MS
wxxv25.com

Local businesses and organizations present 8th annual Back to School Fair

More than 45 local health organizations and businesses came together at the Lyman Community Center Saturday for the 8th annual Back to School Fair. People who attended were able to get wellness information, enter in giveaways, and take advantage of free hearing and vision screenings. After visiting each booth, guests...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Coroner identifies victim in Audubon Drive shooting

A Saucier man who had his own lawn care business was finishing up a lawn on Audubon Drive in Gulfport on Monday night when he was gunned down. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Kelvin Simmons, 47, was apparently finishing his work on a home on Audubon and was blowing grass clippings out of the way near the street when he was shot multiple times in the yard.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Public hearing in Ocean Springs to discuss city’s financial plan

Tonight, there will be a public hearing in Ocean Springs regarding the city’s financial plan for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. More specifically, they’ll be talking about the proposed ad valorem tax revenue increase as well as the city’s budget proposal, and possible tax changes. If you live...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Balloon release in honor of Kelvin Simmons

A mourning family is seeking justice for the death of Kelvin Simmons. They want answers and request the gunman to turn themselves in. The Simmons family gathered in Gulfport to remember the life of Kelvin Simmons. Heartbroken and confused, family members try to come to terms with the death of their loved one.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Grand jury clears Gulfport officers in 2021 shooting

A Harrison County grand jury has cleared Gulfport officers of any wrongdoing in a 2021 shooting. The grand jury in its March 2022 term issued a partial report Monday. The report declared that the officers involved in the shooting on February 11, 2021 of Jonathan Dion Turner, found no criminal conduct on behalf of officers involved.
GULFPORT, MS

