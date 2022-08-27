A Saucier man who had his own lawn care business was finishing up a lawn on Audubon Drive in Gulfport on Monday night when he was gunned down. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Kelvin Simmons, 47, was apparently finishing his work on a home on Audubon and was blowing grass clippings out of the way near the street when he was shot multiple times in the yard.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO