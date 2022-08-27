ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KELOLAND SportsZone – August 26

By Grant Sweeter
 5 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All seven classes of South Dakota High School Football are in action for the first time in 2022, leading to a full slate of games on this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone.

11 games are featured in this week’s SportsZone, including one from every class in South Dakota and two games from across the border in Iowa.

Games featured in KELOLAND SportsZone:

  • Roosevelt vs. Lincoln
  • Tea Area vs. Huron
  • Mitchell vs. Yankton
  • Madison vs. Dell Rapids
  • Sioux Falls Christian vs. Canton
  • Vermillion vs. Dakota Valley
  • St. Thomas More vs. Spearfish
  • Canistota vs. Howard
  • Iowa – Central Lyon vs. Boyden Hull Rock Valley
  • Iowa – West Sioux vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
