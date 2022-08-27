KELOLAND SportsZone – August 26

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All seven classes of South Dakota High School Football are in action for the first time in 2022, leading to a full slate of games on this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone.

11 games are featured in this week’s SportsZone, including one from every class in South Dakota and two games from across the border in Iowa.

Games featured in KELOLAND SportsZone:

Roosevelt vs. Lincoln

Tea Area vs. Huron

Mitchell vs. Yankton

Madison vs. Dell Rapids

Sioux Falls Christian vs. Canton

Vermillion vs. Dakota Valley

St. Thomas More vs. Spearfish

Canistota vs. Howard

Iowa – Central Lyon vs. Boyden Hull Rock Valley

Iowa – West Sioux vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.