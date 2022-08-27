Moberly man charged after allegedly exposing himself to children in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

On Thursday afternoon, Columbia police responded to three reports of an adult male exposing himself to juvenile victims. The incidents occurred in the 200 block of Park DeVille Drive, the 4500 block of Bethel Street and the 4300 block of S. Providence Road.

All victims reported similar descriptions of the suspect and his vehicle.

Officers learned that the suspect had a Moberly address, where James Robert Weaver, 23 was arrested.

Weaver was taken to the Boone County Jail where he is held without bond.

A Boone County prosecutor has charged Weaver with the enticement of a child, sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, two counts of first-degree harassment and two counts of first-degree sexual misconduct.

Police continue to investigate.

Weaver does not have a defense attorney listed, according to online court records.

