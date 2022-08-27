ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Moberly man charged after allegedly exposing himself to children in Columbia

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JTqW2_0hXKHjaL00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

On Thursday afternoon, Columbia police responded to three reports of an adult male exposing himself to juvenile victims. The incidents occurred in the 200 block of Park DeVille Drive, the 4500 block of Bethel Street and the 4300 block of S. Providence Road.

All victims reported similar descriptions of the suspect and his vehicle.

Officers learned that the suspect had a Moberly address, where James Robert Weaver, 23 was arrested.

Weaver was taken to the Boone County Jail where he is held without bond.

A Boone County prosecutor has charged Weaver with the enticement of a child, sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, two counts of first-degree harassment and two counts of first-degree sexual misconduct.

Police continue to investigate.

Weaver does not have a defense attorney listed, according to online court records.

The post Moberly man charged after allegedly exposing himself to children in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia woman accused of stealing from elderly couple and their disabled daughter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman stole tens of thousands of dollars from the bank accounts of an elderly couple and their disabled daughter, a Boone County Sheriff's Office detective wrote in a statement used to justify a felony charge against her. Ana Cristina Lopez-Clark, 54, was arrested and booked into the Boone County Jail The post Columbia woman accused of stealing from elderly couple and their disabled daughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Moberly police arrest man accused in recent thefts from vehicles

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Moberly police officers recovered stolen property Tuesday while investigating thefts from vehicles. Police said officers identified 33-year-old Dustin Wheeler, of Moberly, as a suspect during the investigation. Wheeler was arrested at a home in the 400 block of E. Rollins Street around 5:45 p.m. on a no bond parole absconder warrant, according The post Moberly police arrest man accused in recent thefts from vehicles appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MOBERLY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia shooting suspect not found after search at apartment complex

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia shooting suspect remains at large after a search at an apartment complex in east Columbia Wednesday night. Police initially believed a man involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon may have been barricaded in an apartment at The Links on Clark Lane. At least five patrol cars responded to the scene The post Columbia shooting suspect not found after search at apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No weapon found after JC Schools investigates report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City School District has taken disciplinary action against a student after looking into a report about a weapon. In a letter sent home to families, the school district reported staff received a tip about a high school student with a weapon on a school bus. Lewis & Clark Middle The post No weapon found after JC Schools investigates report appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moberly, MO
Moberly, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Bethel, MO
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
Boone County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Park Deville Drive
KMIZ ABC 17 News

At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police say at least two homes were hit with gunfire in a central Columbia shooting late Monday night. ABC 17 News crews were on scene around 11:40 p.m. and saw multiple officers searching the area with flashlights. CPD says an officer was close by at the time of the shooting and The post At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop on Speeding Vehicle

A Sedalia couple got arrested Friday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., after Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at 32nd and Clinton Road on a speeding vehicle with a defective brake lamp. A computer check of the driver, 35-year-old Jeffrey Lockington of Sedalia, revealed he was driving while revoked. The passenger,...
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

North Missouri Drug Task Force reports more than 30 drug-related arrests in 2022

In conjunction with the North Missouri Drug Task Force, and assisted by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Kirksville Police Department has executed numerous narcotics search warrants within the city of Kirksville this year. These searches have recovered several illegally owned or stolen firearms, paraphernalia used in narcotics distribution, illegal narcotics in the form of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and currency related to drug trafficking.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kmmo.com

CRASH REPORTED NEAR WALMART IN MARSHALL

An accident occurred on Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive in Marshall. No other information is available at this time. KMMO will update this story when more information becomes available.
MARSHALL, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy