The Guardian

Russell Wilson signs five-year, $245m extension with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed on a five-year, $245m extension that includes $165m in guarantees, according to multiple sources. ESPN first reported the news, which was later confirmed to the Associated Press by a person with knowledge of the deal. The extension pays Wilson an average...
NFL

